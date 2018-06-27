5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a great experience once again at enterprise car sales in Woburn mass. I dealt with sales associates Don Petrucci. A great gentleman. Always straight forward with information and car availability. He helped me search for a car that fit me as well a looked good. I'm a returning buyer here. I was nice to be recognized by both sales people and managers from my last purchase there. Great price. Patient sales people and great financial people made a quick purchase and delivery possible. Truly a great experience. I will be shopping there again.