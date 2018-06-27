Enterprise Car Sales Woburn
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Woburn
Great Bargains
by 06/27/2018on
We had a short time to find a replacement vehicle for our daughter. The choices of virtually new vehicles at amazing prices was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 06/13/2018on
I had a great experience once again at enterprise car sales in Woburn mass. I dealt with sales associates Don Petrucci. A great gentleman. Always straight forward with information and car availability. He helped me search for a car that fit me as well a looked good. I’m a returning buyer here. I was nice to be recognized by both sales people and managers from my last purchase there. Great price. Patient sales people and great financial people made a quick purchase and delivery possible. Truly a great experience. I will be shopping there again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying made easy!
by 06/09/2018on
Just purchased a car here, best experience ever! Alex made it all so easy and all there were exceptionally friendly and made the whole thing so easy! In under 3 hours I test drove, registered, insured and even paid excise all in one stop shopping. Would recommend anyone to come here and actually have fun buying a car! 200% satisfied!
Second Time Customer at Woburn Ma.Enterprise.
by 06/03/2018on
We loved Damien Southwell from the previous purchase.He ,Joe and Joan Daly(HFCU)worked together to make the whole transaction efficient,expedient and fun!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 04/17/2018on
Can't say enough about the great experience at enterprise car sales in woburn. We were treated wonderfully. So happy with our new ride..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes