Enterprise Car Sales Woburn

248 Mishawum Rd, Woburn, MA 01801
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Woburn

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Bargains

by NowayIdothis on 06/27/2018

We had a short time to find a replacement vehicle for our daughter. The choices of virtually new vehicles at amazing prices was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by B. Newman on 06/13/2018

I had a great experience once again at enterprise car sales in Woburn mass. I dealt with sales associates Don Petrucci. A great gentleman. Always straight forward with information and car availability. He helped me search for a car that fit me as well a looked good. I’m a returning buyer here. I was nice to be recognized by both sales people and managers from my last purchase there. Great price. Patient sales people and great financial people made a quick purchase and delivery possible. Truly a great experience. I will be shopping there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made easy!

by arlene999 on 06/09/2018

Just purchased a car here, best experience ever! Alex made it all so easy and all there were exceptionally friendly and made the whole thing so easy! In under 3 hours I test drove, registered, insured and even paid excise all in one stop shopping. Would recommend anyone to come here and actually have fun buying a car! 200% satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second Time Customer at Woburn Ma.Enterprise.

by kevorki6 on 06/03/2018

We loved Damien Southwell from the previous purchase.He ,Joe and Joan Daly(HFCU)worked together to make the whole transaction efficient,expedient and fun!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Macmac1 on 04/17/2018

Can't say enough about the great experience at enterprise car sales in woburn. We were treated wonderfully. So happy with our new ride..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
