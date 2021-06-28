1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First, the sales Manager Tim tried to quote me a price that was listed several thousand dollars than what cars.com, Guru, Kelly blue book and other sites had its worth. He finally came down on the price about 3-4 weeks later when he couldnt sell the car and went to true car with a lower price but still higher than what is expected for this car. The next day I gave them a check to pay off my car loan at my bank. It took them from Thursday night to Wednesday morning for this to be paid despite me handing them a cashiers check. Meanwhile I was still accruing interest and paying 2 car loans at the same time. Then when I received the car it did not have manual, which was listed on the check off list of items that came with the car. I was asked to come back at a later date to pick up the manual. I was also told at the time of delivery that the second set of keys I was promised would have to be reordered, as they did not work. I was asked to come back to have them paired with my car. I came back a few days later and spent more than an hour waiting for the keys to be delivered but there was a failure with the Internet connection. I had to speak with the general manager who asked me to come back at a later date for the keys. I was given the wrong manual for the car at that time and Tim the sales manager said its not a big deal we gave you a hybrid manual when I didnt but a hybrid. He gave me a really hard time and the general manager Rob said he would get me the correct manual. I noted at the time that the car mats were frayed and asked for new mats since it stated on my inspection checklist that they passed inspection. Tim the Sales manager said well you bought a used car and refused to replace them. Rob the general manager said he would replace them for me. I also noted that the chrome pillars on the drivers side door had been damaged from someone trying to break into the car they had a bit of rust on them, this passed inspection??? The service manager Jim Kelly said it's not that bad. I asked for them to be replaced. Rob the general manager at first didn't want to replace them but later agreed he would. I spoke with Jim Kelly the service manager and he said they could not be gotten that they were a special item. I went on the Internet and in 2 minutes found them for 45.00 I called Jim back and he said oh I was going to call you, Ya right. I told them I found them and he said he was going to get another set from another company for 100.00 Really? I had to go back to this dealership several times to get everything fixed. When I picked up the car after 5 weeks the pillars that they put on were scratched. I was told whenever you come back for service we could change it. Also the mats they gave me were wrong, they were rubber and not the cloth ones that came with the car. I spoke with Rob again and he said he would order them and get the new pillar without a scratch and that they would be in in about 2 days and said that Jim Kelly would call me. Well that day came and no one called and Jim said he knew nothing about it. It took me another week to finally get the mats and chrome pillar issue resolved. BTW Rob and Jim wanted me to give back the rubber mats despite me using them in the interim. I said, really? For all the hassle you put me through. I kept them after Rob agreed I could. Finally Barry the sales guy and Tim the manager told me that if I did service at their dealership I could get a loaner. They were proud to have a fleet of about 38 loaners . After I bought the car they said no loaner only for big repairs and they only have about 8 loaners. Eric Johannssen and Patrick were nice in service department. Tim was horrible as a sales manager and forget about Jim Kelly. He does not care about customer service or customers and does not follow through on anything. He should be fired! Thanks to Rob Atchinson the general manager everything got fixed after 7 weeks of hell. I recommend you stay away from this place especially for service and their prices are above average for selling. Read more