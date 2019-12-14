Sentry West Mazda
Customer Reviews of Sentry West Mazda
Make Sentry West Your First Stop
by 12/14/2019on
Pete Rende has an easy manner that dramatically improved my buying experience. The fifth dealership I visited, Sentry West was a breath of fresh air. I was choosing between two Lincoln MKC and while I thought, there was no intense pressure like all those icky dealers down Route 9. Save yourself some time, go here first, and save yourself some time. Oh! And my Lincoln is a joy to drive.
Skip this one, about as dishonest as they get...
by 06/28/2021on
I was offered a firm offer to purchase my car, and buy one of theirs. My car met the expectations, and they would NOT honor their own offer! Not even on the price of the new car! Run, don't walk away from this completely dishonest dealer.
great service good people
by 01/30/2020on
in and out quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will never return
by 07/25/2019on
Had money stolen from my car, my battery "died" while in their care (conveniently notified after I had raised issues with their service), manager offered to pay for the battery but did not attempt to speak with me while in the office and reached out over an hour after I had left (at that point I was an hour away, at work, with no way of returning to take him up on his offer). Not communicative, rarely receive calls or updates on my vehicle, I regularly have to chase them for status updates. Will never return. Avoid at all costs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fast and great car buying experience
by 02/28/2018on
Great car buying experience at Sentry West Mazda. Scott Grala and his team helped me to buy the car in less than couple of hours with a pretty competitive deal. Did not regret driving 60 miles to this dealership, best price and best service in Boston area. Would recommend Sentry West Mazda to anyone looking for new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hellish experience
by 09/16/2017on
First, the sales Manager Tim tried to quote me a price that was listed several thousand dollars than what cars.com, Guru, Kelly blue book and other sites had its worth. He finally came down on the price about 3-4 weeks later when he couldnt sell the car and went to true car with a lower price but still higher than what is expected for this car. The next day I gave them a check to pay off my car loan at my bank. It took them from Thursday night to Wednesday morning for this to be paid despite me handing them a cashiers check. Meanwhile I was still accruing interest and paying 2 car loans at the same time. Then when I received the car it did not have manual, which was listed on the check off list of items that came with the car. I was asked to come back at a later date to pick up the manual. I was also told at the time of delivery that the second set of keys I was promised would have to be reordered, as they did not work. I was asked to come back to have them paired with my car. I came back a few days later and spent more than an hour waiting for the keys to be delivered but there was a failure with the Internet connection. I had to speak with the general manager who asked me to come back at a later date for the keys. I was given the wrong manual for the car at that time and Tim the sales manager said its not a big deal we gave you a hybrid manual when I didnt but a hybrid. He gave me a really hard time and the general manager Rob said he would get me the correct manual. I noted at the time that the car mats were frayed and asked for new mats since it stated on my inspection checklist that they passed inspection. Tim the Sales manager said well you bought a used car and refused to replace them. Rob the general manager said he would replace them for me. I also noted that the chrome pillars on the drivers side door had been damaged from someone trying to break into the car they had a bit of rust on them, this passed inspection??? The service manager Jim Kelly said it's not that bad. I asked for them to be replaced. Rob the general manager at first didn't want to replace them but later agreed he would. I spoke with Jim Kelly the service manager and he said they could not be gotten that they were a special item. I went on the Internet and in 2 minutes found them for 45.00 I called Jim back and he said oh I was going to call you, Ya right. I told them I found them and he said he was going to get another set from another company for 100.00 Really? I had to go back to this dealership several times to get everything fixed. When I picked up the car after 5 weeks the pillars that they put on were scratched. I was told whenever you come back for service we could change it. Also the mats they gave me were wrong, they were rubber and not the cloth ones that came with the car. I spoke with Rob again and he said he would order them and get the new pillar without a scratch and that they would be in in about 2 days and said that Jim Kelly would call me. Well that day came and no one called and Jim said he knew nothing about it. It took me another week to finally get the mats and chrome pillar issue resolved. BTW Rob and Jim wanted me to give back the rubber mats despite me using them in the interim. I said, really? For all the hassle you put me through. I kept them after Rob agreed I could. Finally Barry the sales guy and Tim the manager told me that if I did service at their dealership I could get a loaner. They were proud to have a fleet of about 38 loaners . After I bought the car they said no loaner only for big repairs and they only have about 8 loaners. Eric Johannssen and Patrick were nice in service department. Tim was horrible as a sales manager and forget about Jim Kelly. He does not care about customer service or customers and does not follow through on anything. He should be fired! Thanks to Rob Atchinson the general manager everything got fixed after 7 weeks of hell. I recommend you stay away from this place especially for service and their prices are above average for selling.
Quick & Easy
by 08/17/2016on
Never had a car buying experience like this before. No haggling, no fuss. Shortest time ever to reach a deal and get it done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The easiest and best car buying experience I've ever had!
by 07/11/2016on
This past week I purchased a 2016 Mazda CX-5 from Sentry West. The knowledge and friendliness of the sales associate Barry and the other staff at Sentry West made this the easiest and best car buying experience I've ever had! If you are in the market for vehicle, do your research first, check out the inventory at Sentry West and make an appointment with them. I'm sure the folks there will do everything they can to make the buying experience as pleasurable for you as it was for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/16/2015on
Staff was friendly and informative. Manager was friendly, not pushy and gave me pro's and cons RE:vehicles I was deciding between. He gave me a fair deal. I would highly recommend this dealership.
a most pleasant experience
by 04/17/2014on
I am completely satisfied with the service. The service staff are truly professional ; the workmanship was performed in a timely fashion and completed as promised . A dealership I would not hesitate to recommend for both sales and, most importantly ,its service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best car buying experience I have ever had.
by 04/05/2014on
Buying a new car is usually a stressful experience for me but Sentry West was very helpful, responsive yet not pushy. They gave me all of the pricing information exactly how I wanted to see it. I would recommend or go back to them myself the next time we are going to but or lease a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Car Servicing - Body Shop
by 01/03/2014on
Sentry Mazda is awesome in its service. I always have great experience. This was a different type of service where my car had to undergo body damage repair and the outcome was again brilliant. i felt as if i took a new mazda and left the showroom. Amazing people and amazing service. Dan rocks literally in Sentry Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection Sticker
by 12/03/2013on
This service was for an inspection sticker on my new CX-5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Buying Experience
by 11/30/2013on
Purchased our 3rd Mazda, 2nd from Sentry. Very positive experience with no pressure and got the vehicle and pricing we expected. Jay and Tim were very professional throughout our entire experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sentry West Mazda SERVICE DEPT
by 10/21/2013on
excellent quality service - have been going there for several years, after buying a Mazda 3 from them. I appreciate the friendly guys there and the ability to make on-line appointments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great deal over the phone
by 07/27/2013on
Went to another dealer and fell in love with the dolphin gray Mazda 3...but the manager of the other dealer nixed the deal I'd made with the sales guy in advance. They were shocked I walked. Now that I knew what I wanted, I talked to Tim C. at Sentry West and made a better deal on the phone, he faxed the credit app, and the next day I picked up the car. People there were easy to deal with. So far car is great. Will update after I have some service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 07/08/2013on
Sales person and Business Manager and everyone I interacted with in purchasing the vehicle were very helpful and friendly. It was not a pushy sales type atmosphere. They were informative and quick to get back to me with questions I had to help make my decision of purchasing vehicle easy and pleasant. Highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Less than one hour
by 06/16/2013on
Great customer service here. No bs, out in under one hour. Maybe going on a Weds at midday helped! Dealt directly with Rob A., their GSM. Very easy to deal with and their only fee was a $299 doc charge. Good people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
