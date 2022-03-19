Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk
Cliff Stern is the man
by 03/19/2022on
Regardless of the vehicle you purchase go see Cliff Stern if you want an honest upfront experience. This is my second vehicular I’ve purchase from Cliff and it was even easier then the first!
Best service around!
by 04/05/2022on
This is a great place to have your vehicles serviced, especially if you bought from Herb Chambers. They always explain everything going on and keep you updated and informed. They never try to sell you unnecessary services and pricing is fair. Friendly service representatives and staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Department is the best we have been Honda customer’s for many years
by 03/18/2022on
Great service friendly staff Service dept we always see Tim Islip he is highly knowledgeable and honest . Thank you for your service and help with all our needs Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk is your place to buy or lease a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Skilled and friendly service
by 01/17/2022on
Service dept gave me a same-day appointment for a drive axle factory recall. Staff urged me to help myself to coffee and snacks in their spacious waiting area, kept me informed on progress, gave me a no-pressure overview of upcoming maintenance suggestions and tossed in a free car wash. Longtime Honda fans will appreciate the gorgeous vintage ‘72 model 600 coupe on display. Two thumbs up for an excellent dealer and service center.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service by Malainne Costa
by 01/14/2022on
I have been going to Herb Chamber since 2012 . And always get good service. How ever if it wasn’t for Malainne Costa I would not do any of my services their she is always so helpful and really about what needs to happen . Love working with her .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great honest work
by 01/11/2022on
Always good timing and always get treated fair facility always clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kelvin was prompt and courteous. Gets 100%
by 01/10/2022on
Kelvin was no nonsense and got it done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service friendly professional staff
by 12/16/2021on
Brian Gallant Joseph lei were great .Brain come out and explained certain issues professionally and asked if i would like for them to resolve them. It is always pleasure to work with Brain he is a great asset to the Hero Chambers team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seekonk Service
by 10/12/2021on
Marianne in Seekonk service was so helpful. Most helpful person I have ever encountered at the dealership. Solved my telephone issue, unlike my sales person or your "tech" guy. Took all the time with me and certainly went the extra mile. Herb...she needs a raise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price offer was not very good offer at all and thousands above MSRP
by 09/27/2021on
Stay as far away as possible from this dealership especially the internet manager Lauren Levesque I sent several inquiries to several dealerships asking for a out the door price offer on 2021 Honda Passport EXL and I got very crooked number of 7000 dollars above the MSRP Thats right 7000 dollars above MSRP while others dealers where more honest and came below the MSRP with rebates and incentives while this so called nice dealership here at Herb Chambers came 7000 dollars above MSRP I can honestly say they didn’t work on my behalf and seemed to only cate about overcharging people by thousands and thousands of dollars. Thank god for the internet so I could shop elsewhere instead and find someone who was happy to earn my business and not try to charge me 7000 dollars over the MSRP Sincerely, , John
Great experience
by 04/12/2021on
This was the easiest, most enjoyable lease experience I have had. And I was able to drive my new blue Civic away the next morning! Thank you, Sam!
5th lease in a row
by 03/30/2021on
This is my 5th three year lease in a row with HC - I've come to expect excellent customer service and was not disappointed - the entire process was handled professionally and courteously - John Mitchell answered all questions succinctly - I would not hesitate to recommend HC to my family and friends
Awesome sales experience
by 03/15/2021on
I found herb chambers on edmunds. It was My first time there and I can't express how pleased I was with the awesome customer service skills the whole staff had. I also want to give a Big shout out to my salesman Tom and the finance manager Bill for their professionalism and courtesy through the whole process. It was the best experience I had buying a vehicle.
Herb Chambers of Seekonk is a quality dealership always willing to help.
by 02/27/2021on
My wife and I just bought our seventh vehicle from Herb Chambers of Seekonk. We are never disappointed and always impressed by the family and friendly atmosphere displayed by the employees. Scott, Cliff, Tom, and Kevin are go above and beyond to make buying a car a pleasant experience. Love this dealership!
Pleasant Experience!!
by 12/26/2020on
Cliff was so wonderful and helpful with the purchase of my car! he made everything so easy and painless. everyone is so pleasant and organized at this location!
Great experience!
by 08/17/2020on
Used email to locate the car I wanted and found everything simply easy! I came in immediately as the car I wanted was very limited in availability! I tried to get one 2 years ago and was unable! Ms. Flakes took care of everything, could bot gave been anymore helpful and informative! Picked the car up several days later! Again it was a great experience! She must have called during and after delivery 5 different times too make sure we had no issues or questions! Simply thank you all!
Preowned Honda Odessey
by 03/10/2020on
Our sales rep Siddiq was very helpful and made our buying experience a pleasure. He not only spent alot of time with us, he made sure we were satisfied after the sale. We had a few minor issues that Siddig made appointments with the Service Department and were quickly addressed and corrected. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2019 Avalon Limited
by 02/06/2020on
I had a great experience with Rico King, Sales Great personality and always kept me updated with the whole process because the dealership has such strick rules. If I ever had to recommend someone I would make sure they go see Rico. One thing that really, really disgusted me with the dealership is they are so cheap with gas! I have never in my 30 plus years dealt with a dealership who sends you on your way after spending a good amount of money without filling up the tank! Really Herb Chambers! You should be ashamed of yourselves for installing this kind of policy. Ridiculous!
Great experience
by 01/27/2020on
Had a great experience. Specifically Scott Brittles and Cliff Stern were extremely helpful. Scott was very helpful with financing and Cliff Stern was an excellent salesman. Was very patient when teaching me about the new car mechanisms and how to start it. The whole experience was positive and I will be a continues customer for life.
No gimmicks. They delivered per phone conversation
by 12/12/2019on
I had called in advanced to discuss my needs and payment expectations. John M. Delivered as we had discussed over the phone. I leased a new vehicle in this transaction. I was fully satisfied with experience.
New 2019 Honda CR V
by 11/15/2019on
Great first experience at Herb Chambers of Seekonk. Rico was great explaining everything to a T. The offer they made my car was very generous beating other Honda dealers by As much as $3,000.00 not to mention lowering the price on the new vehicle. I can see myself doing business there in the future.
