Customer Reviews of Bernardi Honda of Natick
Great service!
by 04/22/2022on
Best car buying experience I’ve ever had! No BS negotiations, just straight forward deal! Quick process. Great service! Drove my new Jeep home a few hours later and felt good about it! Would definitely recommend this dealership to others!
Mark's INTTIMA review
by 03/18/2022on
Kerrey and Richard were extremely helpful in getting me into a new lease. Highly recommend Bernardi Honda.p
Super Easy Transaction
by 03/18/2022on
Sent a text which yielded a quick response. No drama, just honest pricing and a smooth process from start to finish.
Treated like scum of the earth
by 02/19/2022on
I will never step foot in this dealership again. I was treated like crap after I didn't use there finance company. After that they told me they couldn't register my car because my financial institution wasn't in the electronic database. It's a voluntary system which they argued until proven wrong. They even went as far to tell me my wire transfer was returned when it wasn't. The owner to upper management should be ashamed of the way I was treated.
For now, For life!
by 01/30/2022on
They’re willing to go above and beyond for their customers! Friendly and helpful, every step of the way. Very Good dealer experience!
Quickest car purchase we’ve ever made; very satisfied
by 12/05/2021on
We came in prepared knowing what two models we were interested in both in used and new. Timing worked out with recent delivery of new vehicles and weighing pros/cons new vs used given the current market, we went for new. We were fortunate to be placed with Sinan. He answered our questions, got us a car to test drive and while we were out he got the trade in value for our van. The negotiations did not take long and we were in and out in 2 hours and are very excited to pick up our new car in a couple days (awaiting certificate of origin to finish the process). Very pleased with overall process and would highly recommend Sinan and Bernardi Honda in Natick.
Great Salespeople
by 10/28/2021on
Just purchased my first vehicle from a dealership and the Bernardi salesperson(s) I dealt with made it easy and all about my needs. Thanks “J” and “S”!!
Straight answers to straight questions
by 10/28/2021on
When you know what type of vehicle you need, you can get straight answers to your questions at this dealership.
Easy and stress free lease end switch!
by 10/15/2021on
Bob McGrath was kind and patient while I was making my decision, he answered all my questions and walked me through the options. I was anticipating it to be much more stressful and time consuming! Everyone I came into contact with was friendly and professional and there was no pressure. The finance manager ,Tanya ,was wonderful!!! They really made it easy. I love the car!
Bought a car
by 09/20/2021on
Just bought a car. Levon was great. He found me a ridgeline when no one else could get me anything!
The Best
by 08/21/2021on
Friendly, knowledgeable, attentive
Bob did a good job
by 07/27/2021on
The price was competitive and the process was painless
Great Service Great Cars
by 07/19/2021on
Levon, Scott and the team were a pleasure to work with. We just bought our family car from the Natick Honda and couldn’t be happier. Highly recommended. The process was simple.
Friendly and Helpful Service
by 06/21/2021on
Sinan was the sales representative to help me with my purchase. He was personable, approachable, and knowledgeable without being pushy. He was also very transparent about the process, which was a breath of fresh air after dealing with some other dealerships.
Leasing a car is a day long process
by 06/17/2021on
Sinan Salie took very good care of us when we visited Bernardi’s. He greeted us with a smile that made us feel very comfortable. All our questions were answered and he made sure we understood the answers. I am passing his card on to a friend and we will certainly do business with him again.
Smooth sailing
by 05/30/2021on
Walked in, saw the car we wanted, got a great deal. Return customer always happy with Bernardi.
Excellent
by 05/05/2021on
Very professional and friendly service team. Took care of a factory recall replacement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Forever Honda
by 04/29/2021on
The Sales Dept @ Bernardo Honda is all about the customer. I had an issue with the RMV but my salesman took the time to resolve it.
Bought a car quickly
by 04/27/2021on
Great selection and no haggling over the price as they are fairly priced the first time.
Review
by 04/23/2021on
I waited almost 2 hours for a simple oil change! I was told it would be an hour.
Probably the most dishonest dealership I've ever seen
by 07/12/2018on
Came to Bernardi with the very specific reason to inquire about Honda CR-V EX price, asking for a deal comparable to the Toyota RAV4 XLE. During the 4 hour negotiation marathon (at Bernardi, as most of the professional [non-permissible content removed], they are trying to elude your vigilance) we constantly tried to focus the sale person on this specific trim. In the middle of negotiation she proposed us a reasonable price but "forgot " to state clearly that it is LX ("castrated") trim price (at Bernardi they will never show you a break down of the deal on the computer screen - as many good dealers do - only pieces of paper will be moved between you and a manager by a puppet that they call a "sale person"). And, of course, the deal was not clearly reviewed and nothing was mentioned about the car trim in the contract copy I received. When I came home and google the VIN, I found that the car I will receive is the CR-V LX! I immediately tried to contact them, but nobody replied to my emails; so I tried to speak with the business manager and even with his boss a morning after, but the only response I received from these [non-permissible content removed] was "We showed you a piece of paper with the word LX on it, you signed it, it is done". I know, it is partially my fault, most of people around are decent and honest, so I relaxed my vigilance. Please, be alert, do not deal with Bernardi.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
