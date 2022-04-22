Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bernardi Honda of Natick

Bernardi Honda of Natick

Bernardi Honda of Natick
Visit dealer’s website 
960 Worcester Rd, Natick, MA 01760
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bernardi Honda of Natick

4.7
Overall Rating
4.65 out of 5 stars(73)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by AD on 04/22/2022

Best car buying experience I’ve ever had! No BS negotiations, just straight forward deal! Quick process. Great service! Drove my new Jeep home a few hours later and felt good about it! Would definitely recommend this dealership to others!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
73 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by AD on 04/22/2022

Best car buying experience I’ve ever had! No BS negotiations, just straight forward deal! Quick process. Great service! Drove my new Jeep home a few hours later and felt good about it! Would definitely recommend this dealership to others!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mark's INTTIMA review

by Mark Hayes on 03/18/2022

Kerrey and Richard were extremely helpful in getting me into a new lease. Highly recommend Bernardi Honda.p

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Easy Transaction

by Scott on 03/18/2022

Sent a text which yielded a quick response. No drama, just honest pricing and a smooth process from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Treated like scum of the earth

by Phil on 02/19/2022

I will never step foot in this dealership again. I was treated like crap after I didn't use there finance company. After that they told me they couldn't register my car because my financial institution wasn't in the electronic database. It's a voluntary system which they argued until proven wrong. They even went as far to tell me my wire transfer was returned when it wasn't. The owner to upper management should be ashamed of the way I was treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

For now, For life!

by The Murphys on 01/30/2022

They’re willing to go above and beyond for their customers! Friendly and helpful, every step of the way. Very Good dealer experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quickest car purchase we’ve ever made; very satisfied

by Sandra F on 12/05/2021

We came in prepared knowing what two models we were interested in both in used and new. Timing worked out with recent delivery of new vehicles and weighing pros/cons new vs used given the current market, we went for new. We were fortunate to be placed with Sinan. He answered our questions, got us a car to test drive and while we were out he got the trade in value for our van. The negotiations did not take long and we were in and out in 2 hours and are very excited to pick up our new car in a couple days (awaiting certificate of origin to finish the process). Very pleased with overall process and would highly recommend Sinan and Bernardi Honda in Natick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salespeople

by AB on 10/28/2021

Just purchased my first vehicle from a dealership and the Bernardi salesperson(s) I dealt with made it easy and all about my needs. Thanks “J” and “S”!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Straight answers to straight questions

by Connie on 10/28/2021

When you know what type of vehicle you need, you can get straight answers to your questions at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and stress free lease end switch!

by KMD on 10/15/2021

Bob McGrath was kind and patient while I was making my decision, he answered all my questions and walked me through the options. I was anticipating it to be much more stressful and time consuming! Everyone I came into contact with was friendly and professional and there was no pressure. The finance manager ,Tanya ,was wonderful!!! They really made it easy. I love the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a car

by Nathan on 09/20/2021

Just bought a car. Levon was great. He found me a ridgeline when no one else could get me anything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best

by Doug Pearl on 08/21/2021

Friendly, knowledgeable, attentive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bob did a good job

by Joe on 07/27/2021

The price was competitive and the process was painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service Great Cars

by Keith on 07/19/2021

Levon, Scott and the team were a pleasure to work with. We just bought our family car from the Natick Honda and couldn’t be happier. Highly recommended. The process was simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and Helpful Service

by Ryan C on 06/21/2021

Sinan was the sales representative to help me with my purchase. He was personable, approachable, and knowledgeable without being pushy. He was also very transparent about the process, which was a breath of fresh air after dealing with some other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a car is a day long process

by Sinan Salie on 06/17/2021

Sinan Salie took very good care of us when we visited Bernardi’s. He greeted us with a smile that made us feel very comfortable. All our questions were answered and he made sure we understood the answers. I am passing his card on to a friend and we will certainly do business with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth sailing

by Chris on 05/30/2021

Walked in, saw the car we wanted, got a great deal. Return customer always happy with Bernardi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by JW861 on 05/05/2021

Very professional and friendly service team. Took care of a factory recall replacement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Forever Honda

by Elizabeth Rattigan on 04/29/2021

The Sales Dept @ Bernardo Honda is all about the customer. I had an issue with the RMV but my salesman took the time to resolve it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a car quickly

by Ted Moriarty on 04/27/2021

Great selection and no haggling over the price as they are fairly priced the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by KT on 04/23/2021

I waited almost 2 hours for a simple oil change! I was told it would be an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Probably the most dishonest dealership I've ever seen

by Chemist on 07/12/2018

Came to Bernardi with the very specific reason to inquire about Honda CR-V EX price, asking for a deal comparable to the Toyota RAV4 XLE. During the 4 hour negotiation marathon (at Bernardi, as most of the professional [non-permissible content removed], they are trying to elude your vigilance) we constantly tried to focus the sale person on this specific trim. In the middle of negotiation she proposed us a reasonable price but "forgot " to state clearly that it is LX ("castrated") trim price (at Bernardi they will never show you a break down of the deal on the computer screen - as many good dealers do - only pieces of paper will be moved between you and a manager by a puppet that they call a "sale person"). And, of course, the deal was not clearly reviewed and nothing was mentioned about the car trim in the contract copy I received. When I came home and google the VIN, I found that the car I will receive is the CR-V LX! I immediately tried to contact them, but nobody replied to my emails; so I tried to speak with the business manager and even with his boss a morning after, but the only response I received from these [non-permissible content removed] was "We showed you a piece of paper with the word LX on it, you signed it, it is done". I know, it is partially my fault, most of people around are decent and honest, so I relaxed my vigilance. Please, be alert, do not deal with Bernardi.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
64 cars in stock
0 new41 used23 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (4)
English
French
Portuguese
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for