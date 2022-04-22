1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Came to Bernardi with the very specific reason to inquire about Honda CR-V EX price, asking for a deal comparable to the Toyota RAV4 XLE. During the 4 hour negotiation marathon (at Bernardi, as most of the professional [non-permissible content removed], they are trying to elude your vigilance) we constantly tried to focus the sale person on this specific trim. In the middle of negotiation she proposed us a reasonable price but "forgot " to state clearly that it is LX ("castrated") trim price (at Bernardi they will never show you a break down of the deal on the computer screen - as many good dealers do - only pieces of paper will be moved between you and a manager by a puppet that they call a "sale person"). And, of course, the deal was not clearly reviewed and nothing was mentioned about the car trim in the contract copy I received. When I came home and google the VIN, I found that the car I will receive is the CR-V LX! I immediately tried to contact them, but nobody replied to my emails; so I tried to speak with the business manager and even with his boss a morning after, but the only response I received from these [non-permissible content removed] was "We showed you a piece of paper with the word LX on it, you signed it, it is done". I know, it is partially my fault, most of people around are decent and honest, so I relaxed my vigilance. Please, be alert, do not deal with Bernardi. Read more