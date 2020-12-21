1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I sent in an inquiry for a telluride I found on their website listed for $42K. Michelle Godin responded. She went on to tell me that to lease this car would be $6100 down and $700/month!!! As could imagine i was blown away by this ridiculous offer. After going back and forth for awhile Michelle informed me that the website prices are not accurate, that the car has been marked up over $7k and was now $50k due to supply and demand...I completely understand supply and demand...but when your website says one price and ALLOWS YOU TO WORK OUT A DEAL ELECTRONICALLY...you might want to lead with "hey the car cost a lot more than our website says...sorry". She then became condescending and rude "Ive tried to explain the reasoning..." Michelle said "our dealership is ONLY charging $7k over the MSRP and that doesnt include doc fees etc" I have been shopping for a telluride for weeks, i have contacted 6 different dealers and no one else is marking up tellurides more than $4k. I received an email from Lamar Mclaughlin (Director of Business Development) stating that the Disclaimer on the website explains the discrepancy in price. Please see disclaimer below: Lease this 2021 Kia Telluride EX (Model #: J4442) . With $2,995.00 down at $474 for 36 months with approved credit . A $0.00 security deposit is required. Due at signing payment of $4,119.27 includes first month's payment. Lessee responsible for maintenance, repairs, excessive wear and tear, and excess mileage over 12,000 miles/year at the rate of $$0.20/mile. Early lease termination fee may apply. All tax, title, government fees, bank fees, vehicle registration fees, and $483 dealer doc fee are additional. Total monthly payments are $17,073.72 . Option to purchase vehicle at lease end is $26,205.60. Total capital cost of $40,448.00. Financing available through KIA Lease National with some states excluded. Offers cannot be combined with any other advertised offer. See dealer for complete details. Lease and loan quoting is a dynamic process so payments and terms are subject to change prior to contract execution by all parties. The payment quote above assumes that these taxes and fees will be paid at the time of sale by the customer in addition to the down payment amount stated. If these taxes and fees are not paid by customer at the time of sale, the quoted payment will be higher since these amounts will be included in the amount financed. Residential restrictions may apply. In stock units only. Dealer installed accessories are extra. Offer Expires: 01/04/2021 This disclaimer contains all the numbers of the deal i worked out, there is a single sentence in there "See dealer for complete details" which allows them to completely alter the deal...What they are doing is so shady and is false advertising. I would not and will not ever buy a car from any dealership associated with Commonwealth Motors. AWFUL CUSTOMER SERVICE AND OUTRAGOUS PRICES. "Shop us last, you'll love us"...yea i dont think so, never had a worse car buying experience in my life. SHAME ON ALL OF YOU! Read more