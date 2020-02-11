5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Go see Lewis Silvano. I recommending him highly! I bought a pre-owned Grand Cherokee for my newly-licensed daughter. Lewis Silvano was one of the best car salesmen with whom we have dealt. He was pleasant, cheerful, funny, knowledgeable and honest. He listened to us (and our daughter) and helped locate the perfect car. He was extremely patient and made us feel welcome and important as we walked the entire lot. Louis eventually found the car we wanted in the dealership's online inventory and had it brought out for us. We went for a test drive and bought the car on the spot. Then things got even better. The rest of the purchase experience (finance, delivery, etc.) was tremendous and FAST. Zac in finance was friendly, informative and patient. We located the car late one Friday night, then finished the deal and took delivery (insurance, plates, etc.) by Monday afternoon (the next business day). When we got the vehicle home, which had been detailed to perfection, and began to drive it, we noticed some issues with the door locks and the brakes. I called the Herb Chambers service department and was told to drop off the car at my convenience. Further, I was offered either a shuttle ride home or a rental car--neither of which we took advantage, but both options were offered without me asking. Without further discussion, the service department replaced all rotors and brake pads, as well as the electronics related to the operation of the door locks. All of the problems were resolved beyond my satisfaction without any begging or pleading on my part. These repairs would have cost me well over $500, up to perhaps $1,000. Herb Chambers stood behind the vehicle. Period. I would highly recommend this dealership. When you go there, call ahead and ask for Lewis Silvano if you want a pleasant, no hassle, no hustle purchase experience. From all indications, I can expect the same from Herb Chambers during the life of my vehicle if I ever need warranty service, or anything else. We are extremely satisfied! Read more