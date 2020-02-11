Why go anywhere else
11/02/2020
This is our 5th time dealing with Herb Chambers Jeep. They are professional no nonsense. Easy to deal with. They sell you what you not what they want to sell you. I would not go anywhere else
Tried to buy a car
04/28/2020
Reached out to Herb Chambers three times - once by email because nobody answered the phone at the dealership and twice by their text system they automatically made me use. Zero response - bring your business elsewhere. I find it hard to believe any dealership is so busy selling cars at this point in time they can’t even respond to customers
Excellent service and value
01/20/2020
I leased a 2019 Jeep Cherokee last year. I was extremely happy with the service and financing options. Greg Ormiston from finance went above and beyond. I was so impressed I brought in my wife and dad. They were both fortunate to work with Deena as their sales advisor. Deena was extremely patient and responsive. Both Andrea and Mike are very happy with their new vehicles. Thank you Greg and Deena! Very professional team- oriented experience 😊
Good Negotiation
11/29/2019
Came in looking at new Ram trucks, not sure if I was ready to buy/lease yet. I had seen a 2019 Limited but was also interested in the Laramie Longhorn. They had just received a Laramie Longhorn in inventory, drove that and then we drove a good, fair deal for both sides. Very friendly, easy to deal with and Charlie and Jim were great and patient!
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER
08/25/2017
John chiavaras made this the best car shopping/buying experience ever!!! George was also the best with quick and easy finance options. There was no haggling over pricing or trade in....up front and genuine no pressure. A great way to do business..very unique in car sales. Check here first !!!! Thank you both
Great place to purchase a vehicle
03/30/2017
We had a great experience at this dealership, from the moment we walked in and were assisted by John Chiavaras who was not only extremely helpful but also quite friendly and knowledgeable with the purchase of a new vehicle. Would definitely go back again for another vehicle.
Amazing Experience
03/28/2017
We had a wonderful experience at this dealership. From the moment we walked in and met John Chiavaras we were completely satisfied with the level of professionalism, friendliness and honesty. He helped us order the exact Pacifica we wanted and kept us up to date on the progress of the order. It came in very quickly and when I went back to the dealership, my husband was working and unable to be there. As a stay at home mom, buying a car could be intimidating., but not here. Everyone at this dealership is honest and trustworthy. I was able to complete the transaction with full confidence and that was led by John Chiavaras. Thank you Herb Chambers for employing such wonderful people and allowing a stay at home mom to feel comfortable buying a car (with her husband on the phone!) There's not too many places that this could happen. And we LOVE our new Chrysler Pacifica Limited!!!
Go See Lewis Silvano!
09/05/2016
Go see Lewis Silvano. I recommending him highly! I bought a pre-owned Grand Cherokee for my newly-licensed daughter. Lewis Silvano was one of the best car salesmen with whom we have dealt. He was pleasant, cheerful, funny, knowledgeable and honest. He listened to us (and our daughter) and helped locate the perfect car. He was extremely patient and made us feel welcome and important as we walked the entire lot. Louis eventually found the car we wanted in the dealership's online inventory and had it brought out for us. We went for a test drive and bought the car on the spot. Then things got even better. The rest of the purchase experience (finance, delivery, etc.) was tremendous and FAST. Zac in finance was friendly, informative and patient. We located the car late one Friday night, then finished the deal and took delivery (insurance, plates, etc.) by Monday afternoon (the next business day). When we got the vehicle home, which had been detailed to perfection, and began to drive it, we noticed some issues with the door locks and the brakes. I called the Herb Chambers service department and was told to drop off the car at my convenience. Further, I was offered either a shuttle ride home or a rental car--neither of which we took advantage, but both options were offered without me asking. Without further discussion, the service department replaced all rotors and brake pads, as well as the electronics related to the operation of the door locks. All of the problems were resolved beyond my satisfaction without any begging or pleading on my part. These repairs would have cost me well over $500, up to perhaps $1,000. Herb Chambers stood behind the vehicle. Period. I would highly recommend this dealership. When you go there, call ahead and ask for Lewis Silvano if you want a pleasant, no hassle, no hustle purchase experience. From all indications, I can expect the same from Herb Chambers during the life of my vehicle if I ever need warranty service, or anything else. We are extremely satisfied!
John Puleo is the BEST
02/02/2016
John Puleo went above and beyond to make sure I found the right car. He exceeded all expectations I had! He's not like most car dealers, you can tell he genuinely cares.
Vito @ Herb Chambers Jeep Danvers
09/11/2015
Most people only feel the need to write a review if they had a negative experience which is usually true for myself as well. Rarely am I so compelled to write a positive review after a buying experience. I really can't say enough about my sales guy Vito at Herb Chambers Danvers. Buying a car is just a frustrating experience no matter what you do. I've been to at least a dozen dealerships over the last few weeks, looked at at least 20 different new cars, and I can honestly say with ease that this was the best by far. Vito is an A+ salesman and really made me feel comfortable with the whole process. It's obviously a car salesman's job to sell as many cars as possible... but Vito's #1 priority while my wife and I were shopping for a Jeep Cherokee seemed to be our satisfaction and comfort level with every aspect of the process. That has had a huge impact on our decision to ultimately purchase the car from Vito at Herb Chambers and honestly we couldn't be happier. I can see why he was just as successful back home in Chicago. Five stars!
Lewis is great
07/17/2015
Recently purchased my third Jeep from Herb Chambers. Worked with Lewis again, he knew that I didn't want to spend all day at the dealership and got me in and out very quickly. He found the perfect vehicle for me, got me a great price for it, also got very fair price on my trade it. Lewis is a very personable person, none of the typical car salesman tactics-very straight forward and to the point. Finance staff was very quick and efficient. I would highly recommend Herb Chambers and especially Lewis.
Sales
04/24/2015
Vito helped us find our brand new Jeep Wrangler. He was so awesome, he didn't try to over talk us, he let us know all the facts and helped us figure out what we needed. The price was right and he and his team helped with that too. Overall he was great and I would go back to him in a heartbeat! Go see Vito
Go See Jeff
04/22/2015
Jeff is a manager in the service department; takes fantastic care of my wife and I when we bring our Jeeps in for servicing. Today, dropped in for express service, was in and out in about 20 minutes shorter than expected, everything I wanted done was done perfectly. Highly recommend the dealership, love the service department, go see Jeff.
Amazing Experience
04/19/2015
Had an absolutely great experience leasing a car here. Kenny Fiandaca helped me right away, and was the most knowledgable person I have ever dealt with. He was patient, and willing to show me exactly what I was looking for. When the dealership didn't have the exact car I was looking for, he was willing to walk me through ordering one. Instead of trying to get me into a car on sight that wasn't exactly what I wanted, he was able to find one on sight that was FAR better than I even thought I could have afforded. He went out of his way to get me a car that exceeded my expectations, and get it down to a price that fit my budget, even though I didn't think it was possible. I am going to tell everyone I know to see Kenny!
white jeep patriot lease
04/16/2015
Vito is the bomb!!!! First car I ever got.. New driver and a jeep is all I have ever wanted. I wanted low payments and Vito helped me out. Same day I got what I wanted. Vito is the best and everyone that wants a car and a nice guy who takes his time go to him:)
Kenny F is a ROCK STAR!!!
03/05/2015
I was dreading buying a car because of all the headaches involved.... well not with Kenny! Unlike at other dealerships, Kenny didn't waste my time by trying to SELL me a car... he took the time out to listen to me so he could really grasp what I was looking for. I didn't find what I wanted the first time around but Kenny kept in touch and found me the PERFECT vehicle just a few days later. I was blown away by how professional and knowledgeable Kenny was and will be buying my next car from him without a doubt! Anybody looking for a car - go to Herb Chambers and let Kenny do the dirty work for you - you will be glad you did!!!!
Excellent Sales Support
01/03/2015
I have been in the search market for a used car for my daughter for the past 6 months. I recently found a vehicle that would meet all of our requirements including safety, features, condition and price. After narrowing our search I then found the same vehicle at Herb Chambers in Danvers. I called in advance and upon arrival we were introduced to Ken Fiandaca. Ken showed us two vehicles and placed them side by side for a true comparison. After making our decision Ken then made the entire sales process very easy and comfortable. He explained all of the used car policies and stood behind everything he said with no pressure or hidden sales tactics. During the past 6 months I have dealt with many different dealerships as well as salesman. Ken, by far made this an easy decision to make. His manager, Will Laflash, also came by to make sure my daughter was well taken care of in a very courteous and profession manner. I highly recommend Herb Chambers of Danvers and the entire sales team. Thanks again Ken, Tom Vasquez.
The perfect Wrangler
01/02/2015
After spending nearly two months visiting every Jeep dealership in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for my new Wrangler, I decided to make one final stop at Herb Chambers in Danvers. To be honest, I was really only going in to confirm that the prices I had been quoted were in fact the best possible deal and planned on leaving with that information and buying elsewhere. I was greeted by Kenneth Fiandaca Jr, and after five minutes of chatting with him it was clear that this was a night/day difference to every other dealership we had visited. There was no pressure, he listened closely to my very specific requirements and found me exactly what I was looking for. In fact, he found me a model I hadn't even considered - and as soon as I got behind the wheel I was in love. Beyond that, the price was fantastic and everyone else we interacted with throughout the process was equally welcoming. As I mentioned, I didn't plan on buying from Herb Chambers - but my experience with Kenneth changed that and I'll most certainly be back.
Excellence in Customer Service
12/31/2014
Baught my 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimted Sport from Salesman Sean Fitzgerald on 12/30/2014. What a streamlined professional process. Everone from the General Manager Jim Kilmas to Zac Papadakis the Business Manager was amazing. I didnt know buying the car I really wanted could be this easy. I am blown away, and have never had a simular experience at anyother Boston area dealership. Herb Chambers has earned a new customer.
Excellent car-buying experience!
12/20/2014
I hadnt bought a car in several years and was dreading heading into the dealership. When I got to Herb Chambers in Danvers, I was greeted by Darlene and, admittedly guarded, I said, Im looking to buy a car. She laughed and told me I was in the right place. I had done some research and knew exactly what I was looking for so we took a walk out to the lot and hopped in for a test drive. As we went along, Darlene explained a bunch of the mechanical and electronic features and even went so far as to demo the voice control. I was feeling good after the test drive, but expected that to quickly fade as I knew what was coming next - the negotiation. In retrospect, I cant believe I was worried. Darlene and her associate Bill talked me through everything. I had mentioned seeing a comparably equipped vehicle at a competing dealership priced a bit lower so Bill pulled it up on the computer, confirmed what I had said and went to see what he could do. We went back and forth a little longer, but in the end, I think we reached a price that we were both happy with. Financing was a breeze too. I had gotten pre-approved through my bank at, what I thought was an excellent rate. Joey, the finance director, was able to find me financing at 3/4 of a percent lower - every little bit helps! Throughout the whole transaction, there were no high-pressure tactics. Everything was a calm discussion and at no point did I feel like the dealership was taking advantage. Its only been a few days, but I have already recommended Herb Chambers Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM of Danvers to several friends. I couldnt be happier with my new car, or the experience of buying it. Thanks guys!
super treatment
12/17/2014
Super time buying my 2015 Ram.Anabel is a really great person and very up to date on product.No question went unable to be explained to me..It was a fun time..She was just "GREAT" !!!!
