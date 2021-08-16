Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Cambridge Honda

Cambridge Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
275 Fresh Pond Pkwy, Cambridge, MA 02138
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Cambridge Honda

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(108)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointment and Deception

by Samantha on 08/16/2021

Disappointing experience with online sales rep, sales associate, and sales manager. We spoke with the online sales rep three times today over the phone regarding the price of a vehicle and were told if we brought the listing to the dealership found on CarGurus that the “price would be honored”. After driving 75-minutes to the dealership we were told that individual we spoke with over the phone was the “online sales rep” and that another sales rep would be assisting us. The sales rep printed a sales quote to which we mentioned the previous conversation with the online sales rep whom stated the price that would be honored (about $1800 under MSRP). The other sales rep stated he would need to ask his manager to pull up the conversation with online sales rep to determine if this price was quoted. After a moment the sales manager inquired again about the price we were quoted, requested to see the CarGurus listing, and explained that he cannot sell the vehicle at that price and provided brief education about how CarGurus is a “third party site” and that the price could not be honored unless it was on the dealership’s website. The manager stated he wanted to work with us and offered us approximately $1000 off the MSRP. Despite whether CarGurus listing was accurate or not in regards to pricing, the sales manager and sales associate did not own the misrepresentation of their vehicle pricing by their online sales rep. Extremely disappointed in the lack of ownership and deception by this dealership. Additionally this dealership was deceptive in listing of fees; as the online sales rep listed additional fees over the phone the “sales commission” fee of $150 was not mentioned but was listed on both quotes received at the dealership. Ultimately we walked away because our only encounters with this dealership and their staff were accompanied with deception and misrepresentation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
108 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service for a Pennsylvania Honda owner!

by Kent Elwell on 02/25/2022

My 2013 Honda Accord’s battery died. This car is used by my son who is a student at Tufts. Being 244 miles away was problematic. Fortunately, Joe Penebre in the service department at Cambridge Honda was there to solve the dilemma. “All good” and I am grateful to Joe for his guidance and professionalism!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointment and Deception

by Samantha on 08/16/2021

Disappointing experience with online sales rep, sales associate, and sales manager. We spoke with the online sales rep three times today over the phone regarding the price of a vehicle and were told if we brought the listing to the dealership found on CarGurus that the “price would be honored”. After driving 75-minutes to the dealership we were told that individual we spoke with over the phone was the “online sales rep” and that another sales rep would be assisting us. The sales rep printed a sales quote to which we mentioned the previous conversation with the online sales rep whom stated the price that would be honored (about $1800 under MSRP). The other sales rep stated he would need to ask his manager to pull up the conversation with online sales rep to determine if this price was quoted. After a moment the sales manager inquired again about the price we were quoted, requested to see the CarGurus listing, and explained that he cannot sell the vehicle at that price and provided brief education about how CarGurus is a “third party site” and that the price could not be honored unless it was on the dealership’s website. The manager stated he wanted to work with us and offered us approximately $1000 off the MSRP. Despite whether CarGurus listing was accurate or not in regards to pricing, the sales manager and sales associate did not own the misrepresentation of their vehicle pricing by their online sales rep. Extremely disappointed in the lack of ownership and deception by this dealership. Additionally this dealership was deceptive in listing of fees; as the online sales rep listed additional fees over the phone the “sales commission” fee of $150 was not mentioned but was listed on both quotes received at the dealership. Ultimately we walked away because our only encounters with this dealership and their staff were accompanied with deception and misrepresentation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honest

by Honest on 09/30/2019

Anthony was honest with the work and didn’t think it was worth it, my car is 15 years old with low mileage. Only thing the service dept needs to check on towed cars in, my car sat around for a few days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

crv

by crv on 09/29/2019

Excellent customer service. I had a warranty issue with the car. My customer rep did a great job in reaching out to me to schedule service and to follow up. Also kept me posted on progress since I was waiting for the car while it was being repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Happy_customer on 09/28/2019

I have had 8 Honda’s service at Cambridge Honda since moving to the Boston area over last 15 years ago...Service is always professional and thorough... Laura is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my experience

by Meredith on 09/26/2019

I only recently moved to cambridge and have had my car tuned up one other time at this Honda Service site. Even though it was months ago, I was greeted and welcomed as if it was yesterday.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fabulous Salesperson

by Lars on 09/26/2019

Salem did a great job showing, test driving and explaining the features and differences between models. Fair and reasonable discussion about pricing and value of trade-in. Overall very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Doesn't Get Any Better

by Appreciative on 09/19/2019

Cambridge Honda has kept my car in great shape for years. I have always had honest estimates and the work has always been completed correctly and promptly. I highly recommend them to anyone needing service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Honest Repair

by Honest_repair on 09/11/2019

Many thanks to Joe, who over the years continues to be honest and trustworthy. Unlike other dealers who upsell/oversell repairs, Cambridge Honda has impressed me as focused on being honest and keeping their customers satisfied and returning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you!

by Rosa on 09/04/2019

I am very satisfied with my purchased! My HR-V EX 2019 has everything I want and need in a car. The team over at Cambridge Honda listened to my needs, answered questions and were super responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Customer Service

by Tim on 08/28/2019

I took my car in for minor maintenance (oil change) and techs discovered front breaks needed replacing - as well as the battery. Service rep (Glenn) went out of his way to ensure I was able to explain issues ...and to schedule a followup appointment the next day ensuring I was able to meet previously scheduled long distance travel commitments immediately thereafter. Regarding service representative - Glenn set the Gold Standard for customer service and satisfaction - polite, personal and professional ...a breath of fresh air from previous experiences at other car dealerships. I also appreciated Cambridge Honda's support for members of the Armed Forces. "Well done" on all accounts !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

no surprises at Cambridge Honda

by sp_108 on 07/22/2019

No surprises, service as promised and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service as always!

by Jay on 07/16/2019

Quick turn around, accurate estimate, and helpful,friendly service are what I expect and always receive at Cambridge Honda. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good pricing, easy process

by DanR on 06/21/2019

We had a good experience with Cambridge Honda this week. They made the process easy: explaining the car we were interested in, offered good pricing up front (car, trade-in, loan) and made the closing process smooth. My family and I have done business with Cambridge Honda now for over 30 years and their team continues to impress. Special thanks to Mike, Javel, and Danny.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Having a "Fit" over my great car & service

by Winthrop on 06/07/2019

Cambridge Honda was the most friendly and responsive dealer I've ever encountered. After much comparison shopping we went with them to buy the 2019 Fit. Great car. Really recommend the sales rep Rebecca Rideout there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent experience

by 2001HondaOwner on 06/06/2019

The technician who called with the estimate gave excellent explanation including an honest opinion of work that didn't need to be done. Everyone that I encountered was helpful and professional. Excellent experience all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cambridge Honda stellar service

by Victoria on 06/01/2019

I came to Cambridge Honda because my own Honda Leasing Agent (HCB) was asking $280 to fix the AC on my leased vehicle. Laura at Cambridge Honda was able to deduce within seconds that the work was under WARRANTEE, and it was completed quickly and VERY accurately. I am SO PLEASED and will bring all my service work to Cambridge Honda going forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

don't know what this is

by Laura on 05/24/2019

Visit was for oil change and software update(recall). Work was done in timely manner and Laura was very knowledgeable and always friendly! I have been taking my Hondas there for service for almost 30 years because of their good service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent service

by CharlieBognanni on 05/07/2019

excellence service, completed in a very reasonable amount of time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient and friendly service

by Paul_Cambridge on 05/02/2019

My old Civic needed brakes and a new fan switch. They ordered the parts and got the work done for a very reasonable price. Always helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Joe P made a huge difference

by VO on 04/25/2019

It was my second time at the Cambridge Honda service. On both occasions, Joe P was outstanding- welcoming, patient, knowledgeable, and professional. He connects well with people. It's rare to see Auto service stations with people like Joe P. He makes a huge difference!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
50 cars in stock
22 new20 used8 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Cambridge Honda, a New England Honda dealer in Cambridge, MA, wants nothing more than to serve your particular needs -- it's our top priority. We know that you have high expectations, and as a Boston Honda dealer we live to meet and exceed the challenge you've set for us. Come over to our conveniently located dealership on the Fresh Pond Parkway -- just minutes from Arlington or Belmont -- and allow us to show you what we mean by excellence!

what sets us apart
Donations to local schools and community events.
2017 Edmunds 5 Star Dealer Award
Cambridge Honda, a New England Honda dealer in Cambridge, MA, wants nothing more than to serve your particular needs -- it's our top priority.
We shop the market to determine how we should price our vehicles competitively.
Free Care Plus Warranty
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Armenian
Haitian
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for