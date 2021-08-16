1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Disappointing experience with online sales rep, sales associate, and sales manager. We spoke with the online sales rep three times today over the phone regarding the price of a vehicle and were told if we brought the listing to the dealership found on CarGurus that the “price would be honored”. After driving 75-minutes to the dealership we were told that individual we spoke with over the phone was the “online sales rep” and that another sales rep would be assisting us. The sales rep printed a sales quote to which we mentioned the previous conversation with the online sales rep whom stated the price that would be honored (about $1800 under MSRP). The other sales rep stated he would need to ask his manager to pull up the conversation with online sales rep to determine if this price was quoted. After a moment the sales manager inquired again about the price we were quoted, requested to see the CarGurus listing, and explained that he cannot sell the vehicle at that price and provided brief education about how CarGurus is a “third party site” and that the price could not be honored unless it was on the dealership’s website. The manager stated he wanted to work with us and offered us approximately $1000 off the MSRP. Despite whether CarGurus listing was accurate or not in regards to pricing, the sales manager and sales associate did not own the misrepresentation of their vehicle pricing by their online sales rep. Extremely disappointed in the lack of ownership and deception by this dealership. Additionally this dealership was deceptive in listing of fees; as the online sales rep listed additional fees over the phone the “sales commission” fee of $150 was not mentioned but was listed on both quotes received at the dealership. Ultimately we walked away because our only encounters with this dealership and their staff were accompanied with deception and misrepresentation. Read more