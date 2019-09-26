Salem did a great job showing, test driving and explaining the features and differences between models. Fair and reasonable discussion about pricing and value of trade-in. Overall very good experience.
Anthony was honest with the work and didn’t think it was worth it, my car is 15 years old with low mileage. Only thing the service dept needs to check on towed cars in, my car sat around for a few days.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent customer service. I had a warranty issue with the car. My customer rep did a great job in reaching out to me to schedule service and to follow up. Also kept me posted on progress since I was waiting for the car while it was being repaired.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Cambridge Honda has kept my car in great shape for years. I have always had honest estimates and the work has always been completed correctly and promptly. I highly recommend them to anyone needing service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Many thanks to Joe, who over the years continues to be honest and trustworthy. Unlike other dealers who upsell/oversell repairs, Cambridge Honda has impressed me as focused on being honest and keeping their customers satisfied and returning.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my car in for minor maintenance (oil change) and techs discovered front breaks needed replacing - as well as the battery. Service rep (Glenn) went out of his way to ensure I was able to explain issues ...and to schedule a followup appointment the next day ensuring I was able to meet previously scheduled long distance travel commitments immediately thereafter. Regarding service representative - Glenn set the Gold Standard for customer service and satisfaction - polite, personal and professional ...a breath of fresh air from previous experiences at other car dealerships. I also appreciated Cambridge Honda's support for members of the Armed Forces. "Well done" on all accounts !
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We had a good experience with Cambridge Honda this week. They made the process easy: explaining the car we were interested in, offered good pricing up front (car, trade-in, loan) and made the closing process smooth. My family and I have done business with Cambridge Honda now for over 30 years and their team continues to impress. Special thanks to Mike, Javel, and Danny.
Cambridge Honda was the most friendly and responsive dealer I've ever encountered. After much comparison shopping we went with them to buy the 2019 Fit. Great car. Really recommend the sales rep Rebecca Rideout there.
The technician who called with the estimate gave excellent explanation including an honest opinion of work that didn't need to be done. Everyone that I encountered was helpful and professional. Excellent experience all around.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I came to Cambridge Honda because my own Honda Leasing Agent (HCB) was asking $280 to fix the AC on my leased vehicle. Laura at Cambridge Honda was able to deduce within seconds that the work was under WARRANTEE, and it was completed quickly and VERY accurately. I am SO PLEASED and will bring all my service work to Cambridge Honda going forward.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Visit was for oil change and software update(recall). Work was done in timely manner and Laura was very knowledgeable and always friendly! I have been taking my Hondas there for service for almost 30 years because of their good service dept.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was my second time at the Cambridge Honda service. On both occasions, Joe P was outstanding- welcoming, patient, knowledgeable, and professional. He connects well with people. It's rare to see Auto service stations with people like Joe P. He makes a huge difference!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Professional, knowledgeable, friendly, prompt replies to emails and would recommend my friends to work with Mike. Not a high pressure sales person as you would expect from the majority of car sales people. Great experience and will be back to purchase my next car. 10 out of 10
