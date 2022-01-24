1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was emailing back and forth with Internet sales manager Greg Merchanthouse and Internet salesman Justin Zahreddine. I was very clear about what I wanted. I wanted a 2015 Silverado double cab with Z71 package. They said they had it. Greg sent me an email saying they were offering $15000 off the msrp of the remaining 2015 Silverado 1500s. So I drive 2 1/2 hours from Connecticut to buy the vehicle. I get up there and to begin with, Justin didn't deal with me and instead pushed me to another salesman. I didn't care for that. Then the salesman tells me the $15000 didn't apply to double cabs...only crew cabs. I told him that's not what his internet manager sent me and I showed him the email. I asked him to get Greg. Greg came down and our talk went downhill fast. He claimed the email he sent specified the discount applied to crew cabs only. I told him he was wrong and showed him the proof with the email he sent me. He didn't know what to say. He eventually tried the bait and switch and repeatedly asked if I wanted a crew cab to which I kept replying no. He stammered and said let me see if I can do that for you on the double cab. He comes back after 30 minutes and says I can only do $13000 off the msrp of $45600...except the msrp of the truck was $43690. Then he wanted to take away a $750 Chevy incentive. So he tried to artificially inflate the msrp and take back a supplier offered incentive. So the $13000 discount now turned in to a $10340 discount. I called him out on all of that and he couldn't even form a sentence to explain himself. I wanted what was told was available to me. So I got suckered up there, wasting time, gas, and money. As far as I'm concerned, I believe Greg Merchanthouse is a classic crooked, smarmy car salesman. I can't speak for the rest of the managers or salespeople. But if you're going to go there do not deal with Greg. I'd love to speak to the owner Dan Quirk about this. But he's so well insulated I can't find his contact information. Read more