So, I very rarely write reviews and when I do it's to praise a business for great work however I could not, not report my experience as I do not want the same thing to happen to someone else. Let me start my saying that the interest rep and the sales rep were GREAT! What pissed me off was the finance guy Michael's pushy attitude. His insistence of all the WORK he did, his annoyance with my hesitation, complete ignorance of my other preference to the Cruze which was verbally expressed to him the night before which he completed ignored, repeatedly telling me about the crappy deal I got on my current car and assuming that I rolled over negative equity to get my current car, which I did not. In addition to assuming I current pay over $500+ in a car note which I do not (I pay $315). In addition to his multiple reminders about how my car is so unsafe and the Malibu was a better safety car. Note my car is a Chevy sonic, I was at a Chevy dealership how can you say that a car that you sell (cause they have 2014 models -the same year as mine- on their inventory list on their website) is unsafe. Who does that. He told me the bottom line that THEY wanted to sell me a car and I wanted to buy one, and yes that's true but I should buy the one of my choice and not the one he tired to BULLY me into. Also, he continue to say that I must not have been serious about buying a car, simply because insisted on thinking the deal over and talking it over with friends. So when I insisted on leaving and thinking the deal over he stated that they are interested in selling me a car and what had to happen for them to do that. He asked if I wanted to drive the Cruze (the car I was interested in), but in the same breathe said that he wouldn't be able to get me such a great deal and the value isn't as great as the Malibu. When I said no then he left to talk to the store manager then he came back and offered to show me a Equinox. Now this too was white and I later found out it was the only one. It was a 2016 car that they used as a customer curtesy car. The car was not clean and definitely looked used. I was almost insulted by this. Why would I go to a name brand auto dealership and purchase a used, dirty vehicle for over $20,000 ? He also insisted that if I didn't sign today that he wasn't sure he could get me the deal again. I'm like yeah, ok. Well I'm willing to take the risk. I was so turned off. Pisses off really. Here I was looking for a new car and was completely treated like rudely because he wanted to earn his commission which was VERY OBVIOUS! I will NEVER step foot in that place again. The sales rep was great and really tired to smooth things over but after being insulted multiple times by the finance guy I completely don't want to give the company my business. If they are comfortable with putting someone like that in the finance department where that individual would have to work closely with customers and he has not concept of what good customer service is, then they don't deserve business. Read more