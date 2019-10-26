sales Rating

Finance manager Greg Matson approved my financing for a new Lexus. He then called me back a 30 days later to tell me my financing was not successful. I had a trade-in that had not been paid for because I was not officially approved for the new car loan. So then I was faced with no new car loan and having missed payments on the car I traded in to them. He asked me for $8000 down, I said no way, give me my old car back. The complaint is that he lied about my new car loan approval which caused me to be late on several payments of the trade-in vehicle. In the end he had no choice but to approve my loan because he had already sold my old car. Greg Matson needs to be fined and fired. I have already filed 2 complaints about him to the FTC and 3 complaints to Lexus. Apparently Lexus tells me that all of their dealerships are franchises and that they can't officially make a dealer do something. They told me that they will certainly bring it up however, at the dealership's anual review. On a personal note, Greg Matson should not be allowed to work with people. He did not smile once in the 5 times I've met with him. [violative content deleted]. It's also obvious he hates his job. He is also not good at it even though he has over 20 years experience. I've pointed out to him that he has contradicted himself several times in what he was telling me, and not once was he able to defend himself. Really not a people person, this Greg Matson [violative content deleted]. Read more