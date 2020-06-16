sales Rating

Let me start by saying that I am not an employee of Darcars though what I am writing might make you wonder anyway, I am now approaching 6 months of owning my new 2015 Corolla LE. I love it. My buying experience was quite enjoyable! I did a lot of research, then contacted several Toyota dealers via e-mail. From Darcars I was contacted by Wesley Barriteau. I knew that the 0nline posted price for Corolla LE was a good price (the online prices are usually good!), and I did not need financing nor did I want or need any of the extras that dealers like to add. So my several e-mails to Wesley included this info. He responded promptly and professionally. He paid attention to details. On the day when I was ready to sign the final papers, he even took me to the large lot and showed me several different colors, because he noticed that I had indicated that I was not completely sure about my first choice; I liked several colors. (and ended up sticking with first choice, Evergreen, and am quite happy). When I met with Rodney in finance, all went well. When I politely declined the extras, he simply went on to the next computer screen. There was none of the tedious high-pressure nonsense that often occurs. When I was on-site at the dealership, everyone seemed pleasant and helpful. Also, Ill note that DARCARS keeps their online inventory totally up-to-date and clearly pay attention to this each day. This is quite unlike some other dealers, who list cars that are no longer for sale, and they hope you will come in and then they will try to sell you a different car. I saw this happen quite a bit with the other dealers; not so with DARCARS. I am coming up on my 5000-mile free oil change, its part of Toyota Care, and it is done at the dealership; so, well see how that goes. But thus far, I am a happy Toyota owner! Read more