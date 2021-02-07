DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring
Customer Reviews of DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring
Do not be fooled. Read this please!!
by 07/02/2021on
Please do not be fooled by the "Number 1 sales volume" Banners that hang in Darcars show room. They reached those goals by being hard hearted, coaursive [non-permissible content removed], that will say anything to get you to buy a potential lemon. During the pandemic, my wife and I decided to patron Darcars of Silver Spring in hopes of buying a dependable used vehicle. We basically accepted the first offer for a certified used van and agreed to purchase all the back office incentives that were available, including an extended bumper to warranty. That warranty was purchased to bring my wife a peace of mind. Providing my wife with confidence that she had a vehicle that she would be able to depend on while I was deployed. However, to our dissatisfaction, we were sold a non-dependable Toyota that has a worthless bumper to bumper warranty. We purchased the Platinum covegage level of the Toyota Extra Care for $2,600 and it did not cover any of the damage to the carpet or floorboads from the water collecting underneath. The warranty did not even cover the cost to diagnose the vehicle, which was $180. It is a shame that we cannot get the air conditioning damages resolved and that I must see my 6-month-old gag and cough because of the mildew smell that the moisture in the carpet has caused. So if you do not have a consumer protection attorney on speed dial, please consider going to another dealership. Hopefully the next dealership you choose may care about the people to whom they sell cars. Please, please, please take this review into considerations and choose any other dealership, becuse this one will disown you immediately after you step out their dealerships door. Sincerely Mr. York
Worst expereince!
by 06/15/2021on
This has been the WORST car buying experience I've ever had. I already had the car picked out online and contacted sales 100% ready to buy. It took several days for a sales rep to even respond to me after I reached out several times. Then, I only got literally one-sentence email response a day. Moving the process along felt like I was having to beg them to let me buy the car. This process has now dragged out into SIXTEEN DAYS for and they still haven't finalized the purchase ***AFTER already debiting my account for the downpayment!*** Every time I call in, Larry N. in finance is "out of the office", they take DAYS to reply to my emails, if they even respond. I call in asking to speak to ANYONE else and I get stuck on hold for 20+ minutes until I give up. I have emailed the head of used car sales, I spoke with the head of new car sales, I emailed the head of finance, and NO one has helped me or gotten back to me. As of today? I have given them the signed papers, a $2000 downpayment, and here I am 16 days later STILL WITH NO CAR. I'm about to initiate a chargeback to get my downpayment back and buy elsewhere. I literally have a delivery company ready to pick up the car and bring it to me and I cant give them a pickup date because NO ONE THERE IS RESPONDING TO ME!!!
Toyota Sienna 2020
by 06/16/2020on
Sami Matin, Sales Consultant was very helpful in our purchase of Toyota Sienna2020 van. He is very professional and explained every aspect in detail. Thank you Sami for all your help!!
beware of sales Mutaz
by 05/26/2020on
I purchased a vehicle from sales person named Mutaz Mohammed who promised to fix a dent on the car but once i paid, Mutaz blocked my number, I could not reach him to take an appointment to fix the dent. I called him from another number, boom! he picked up! This is so embarrassing for a big dealer like DarCar, so am writing to reach out to customers to be aware of such [non-permissible content removed] form this sales person! I'm VERY disappointed in DarCar dealership. I tried to reach out for managers, with no avail. This is a big company to ditch its customers like this. I spent $29K from my hard work earning money, this is unacceptable.<br>
Quick, easy and no stress
by 05/19/2020on
Dealing with salesperson Kirt Gibbs was great. Highly recommend him and the finance team was just as great. I literally filled out a short form online and got an amazing deal on the financing and vehicle. They even delivered to my home. Will be buying my cars from Darcars from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fundamentally dishonest service center
by 11/23/2019on
I was quoted a low price on the phone for a factory-recommended service only to be told in person that it would actually cost more than 2x as much when we arrived at the dealer. Since then, despite repeated efforts, they have refused to say how much they charge for standard, factory-recommended service. On top of that, they recommended service that was not necessary at that time without making it clear that they were recommending something different than Toyota’s recommendations. They also charged for service they did not perform to any reasonable standard. All of this was on top of a 45+ minute wait just to drop the car off, even with an appointment. I emailed the service department’s management team and the dealer’s general manager and none of them expressed even the slightest concern with my experience. They ultimately agreed to refund what I paid, after I involved BBB. But it's been weeks and they haven't sent the check and haven't responded when I asked. Find another dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Time, gas and inconvenience
by 10/14/2019on
Unfortunately, I can't offer a positive review at this time because I was unable to get my oil change. I got up early on my day off after scheduling an appointment to get there and was told by the service member that per Management of DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring MD is no longer doing oil changes for Lexus vehicles! DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring, MD is upset that DARCARS of Silver Spring, MD Toyota is taking "business away" from DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring, MD. I have NEVER heard such crock in my life! Sooo if you have a Lexus vehicle and need an oil change, do not take your Lexus to DARCARS Toyota of Silver Spring! I'm disappointed because I made an appointment days in advance and could have gotten a heads up that my vehicle will not be serviced at their location. I believe this practice is wrong and will be reported.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nice sales experience
by 09/17/2016on
We just purchased a Camry hybrid. Our sales rep, Luis, was courteous and not at all pushy. His hands off approach was unexpected and welcome, and he was flexible when it came to price negotiation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
happy with Darcars Toyota
by 02/15/2016on
Let me start by saying that I am not an employee of Darcars though what I am writing might make you wonder anyway, I am now approaching 6 months of owning my new 2015 Corolla LE. I love it. My buying experience was quite enjoyable! I did a lot of research, then contacted several Toyota dealers via e-mail. From Darcars I was contacted by Wesley Barriteau. I knew that the 0nline posted price for Corolla LE was a good price (the online prices are usually good!), and I did not need financing nor did I want or need any of the extras that dealers like to add. So my several e-mails to Wesley included this info. He responded promptly and professionally. He paid attention to details. On the day when I was ready to sign the final papers, he even took me to the large lot and showed me several different colors, because he noticed that I had indicated that I was not completely sure about my first choice; I liked several colors. (and ended up sticking with first choice, Evergreen, and am quite happy). When I met with Rodney in finance, all went well. When I politely declined the extras, he simply went on to the next computer screen. There was none of the tedious high-pressure nonsense that often occurs. When I was on-site at the dealership, everyone seemed pleasant and helpful. Also, Ill note that DARCARS keeps their online inventory totally up-to-date and clearly pay attention to this each day. This is quite unlike some other dealers, who list cars that are no longer for sale, and they hope you will come in and then they will try to sell you a different car. I saw this happen quite a bit with the other dealers; not so with DARCARS. I am coming up on my 5000-mile free oil change, its part of Toyota Care, and it is done at the dealership; so, well see how that goes. But thus far, I am a happy Toyota owner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible
by 09/02/2015on
I have purchased five cars here and the last one is a Prius plug in car. Supposed to have a tire repair kit and when I went to go ask about it they brushed me off giving me a first aid kit. When I realized and went back and they only gave me half of what I needed. I have a flat tire with no spare and half a kit that can't plug in to my tire. I am very disappointed with DARCARS. Will never do business again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy and wonderful experience
by 08/22/2015on
Solomon Sesay is an asset to the Darcars dealership. He assisted us in purchasing our new Toyota 4Runner and was extremely helpful and informative the entire time. I had a wonderful experience purchasing a car at this dealership and will definitely return in the future again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My favorite sales man
by 08/18/2015on
To Brett Triplett, Thank you!! Just one phone call to Brett was enough to finally buy my 2015 Tundra, he took me, my wife, my mom and my little dog true all the options i wanted on my dream truck. I'll definitely recommend my friends and family to contact you on all the car buying needs. Brett again, THANK YOU!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Darcars Toyota of Silver Spring MD
by 07/26/2015on
I've bought several cars but Luda Elias was by far the best sales consultant that I've ever done business with. She was informative and I was pleasantly pleased with her customer service. I will definitely do business with her again if given the opportunity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 07/01/2015on
I bought a new car from Dr. Nazrul Islam and it was a perfect experience for my first time buying a car. Dr.Islam helped me with everything I needed, I even took a long time because I forgot my insurance card and had to go all the way back home. He waited patiently. HE WAS EVEN FASTING! and still showed no sign of annoyance. He still helped with lots of care by showing me all the options, AND DIDNT TRY TO WIN MY MONEY BUT RATHER GIVE ME THE BEST OPTION :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent!!! Ask for Arnold.
by 05/09/2015on
Highly recommend Arnold Angjeli! DARCARS Silver Spring was the only Toyota dealership that had the options I wanted for my car. Dealt with multiple dealers over email to get quotes and negotiate lower prices (never go into dealership until you're ready to purchase, always negotiate over email so you have a paper-trail of quotes to send to others for price matches, and it's much more convenient). Ultimately Arnold gave me the best package and was extremely easy to communicate with. He made information transparent - no hidden fees - and didn't try to sell upgrades I didn't need. I would go to DARCARS to shop for all my Toyotas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First new car
by 04/25/2015on
i went in to just browse at the cars and got welcomed by Jeff Kelly, he was very helpful and friendly. gave great customer service. he gave me a chance to test out Scion tC release series 9 & ended up taking it home with me. great guy and service ! i would recommend this place to my friends and family and to look for him for assistance in buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks
by 04/11/2015on
Thanks for a job well done. Jeff Kelly, the salesman, did an excellent job helping me find the right car and Andrea and Brian worked hard to get it into me budget. I appreciate DARCARS of Silver Springs, MD.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase Experience
by 02/26/2015on
I had an excellent car buying experience getting good price for the car I was trading in and the new car I was buying with Amadou - a knowledgeable sales person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
be very carefully
by 01/28/2015on
I paid a refundable deposit of $500.00 on January 8 2015 so they would hold a car and transfer it from the Rockville dealerships which would not of been a big deal going to Rockville instead of Silver Spring so I could look at it. The sales woman I will not say her name confirmed that the deposit was fully refundable and I even have it on text message from her cell phone saying that. I decided against buy the car and todays date is January 27th 2015 and I still don't have the money back in my account yet. My credit card company will get involved after 15 business days so I will get my refund soon. I personally just don't trust this dealership and I wanted to share my story with anyone thinking about putting any money down on a car from them.
responsive, worked with me, great deal
by 11/28/2014on
I communicated with six dealerships in my hunt for a practical certified pre-owned vehicle with reasonably low milage. Kadeem and Eric at DarCars were far and away the most pleasant and sensible salesmen I encountered. They worked with us on our trade-in and kept the monthly payments where we wanted them. I definitely recommend the team at DarCars in Silver Spring if your searching for a quality used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smart and friendly Leasing Experience, My First!
by 11/08/2014on
Ethan Rossignol and Christopher Shea are the people to deal with.... they only treated me with respect and willingness to do what they needed to do to make the transaction easy and uncomplicated! From first smile to last handshake, it only took about 2 hours to get my first choice Camry, I am so thrilled! Lots of advice on how to do what at the right time to make the best of the warranty... it was like they were taking care of "their own". As a single woman, they did NOT take advantage of that fact, and instead they acknowledged what buying power I had..... very smart. I will no doubt go there for my future transactions, be it leasing or purchase. They know their stuff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments