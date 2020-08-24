sales Rating

We just purchased my first BMW (X3 M) at BMW Silver Spring this past week. I have to say that our Client Advisor, Mr. Harold Shelby is a knowledgeable, intuitive, class act. My husband and I started looking at vehicles about a month and a half ago. Harold kept in touch with us as we did our due diligence and researched comparable vehicles. Throughout the process, he has been incredibly responsive and transparent. He has been a true joy to work with and he has definitely earned our business for any BMWs we might purchase in the future. My review would not be complete if I did not talk about Sheriff Akeju, the BMW Genius. My husband and I are pretty tech savvy, but the technology in today’s vehicles - especially in BMWs is very sophisticated, offers a myriad of benefits and, in my opinion, requires the time and expertise of a specialist to educate a new owner. Sheriff spent at least two hours orienting us to my new new X3M and he was an invaluable part of this entire experience. Harold, Sheriff and the rest of the team at BMW of Silver Spring made this a great car buying experience - the collective expertise Of our team was fantastic. We got an incredible vehicle for a great price and I can’t wait to confidently enjoy this vehicle for years to come. Read more