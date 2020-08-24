Karen is great!
by 08/24/2020on
Had a fantastic experience buying my vehicle from BMW of Silver Spring. Karen is great to work with. It was a one-stop shop for all my questions and made car buying a worry-free experience. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to see Karen at BMW of Silver Spring if you’re in the market for a new or slightly used vehicle. The next time I buy a car I hope to do business again at BMW of Silver Spring.
Karen is great!
by 08/24/2020on
Had a fantastic experience buying my vehicle from BMW of Silver Spring. Karen is great to work with. It was a one-stop shop for all my questions and made car buying a worry-free experience. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to see Karen at BMW of Silver Spring if you’re in the market for a new or slightly used vehicle. The next time I buy a car I hope to do business again at BMW of Silver Spring.
1 Comments
Fantastic Experience!
by 08/16/2020on
We just purchased my first BMW (X3 M) at BMW Silver Spring this past week. I have to say that our Client Advisor, Mr. Harold Shelby is a knowledgeable, intuitive, class act. My husband and I started looking at vehicles about a month and a half ago. Harold kept in touch with us as we did our due diligence and researched comparable vehicles. Throughout the process, he has been incredibly responsive and transparent. He has been a true joy to work with and he has definitely earned our business for any BMWs we might purchase in the future. My review would not be complete if I did not talk about Sheriff Akeju, the BMW Genius. My husband and I are pretty tech savvy, but the technology in today’s vehicles - especially in BMWs is very sophisticated, offers a myriad of benefits and, in my opinion, requires the time and expertise of a specialist to educate a new owner. Sheriff spent at least two hours orienting us to my new new X3M and he was an invaluable part of this entire experience. Harold, Sheriff and the rest of the team at BMW of Silver Spring made this a great car buying experience - the collective expertise Of our team was fantastic. We got an incredible vehicle for a great price and I can’t wait to confidently enjoy this vehicle for years to come.
Pleasant Purchase Experience with Ron
by 08/09/2020on
Ron and I have been in touch since early April 2020. I have been researching on the car of my choice for a while and and Ron kept up with me diligently, showing genuine interest without being aggressive to complete the sale sooner. Ron never lost his cool temperament when the negotiations were too wide apart. He kept promising me that he would do his best to meet my expectations. And he delivered what he promised after 4 long months!! A BIG Thank You to Ron for a job well done!!
Buying my first BMW
by 08/07/2020on
Ron Askew was very helpful in our process to get our first BMW. He is friendly and professional and he is willing to work hard to earn your business. We appreciate Ron's help and we recommend dealing with him in your next purchase.
Best buying experience!
by 08/01/2020on
Very pleasant experience of buying new car. JoAnna and Karen were great to work with. They made sure all mu needs were met. Will definitely buy more cars from here!
1 Comments
Excellent service from Tae Yeon and team
by 07/31/2020on
I just purchased my second X3 from BMW of Silver Spring this week. I purchased both vehicles (first one was CPO, second one was new) from Tae Yeon. Tae is very easy to work with - he is straightforward and easy going. I really appreciated that on both occasions he allowed me to take as much as time as I needed to look at different vehicles with different options so that I could be sure to get exactly what I wanted. He is also very prompt in returning emails and phone calls - both before and after the purchase - if you have any questions. Overall I am completely satisfied with my experience and highly recommend reaching out to Tae for your next vehicle purchase!
1 Comments
Great experience! A+++
by 07/31/2020on
Thanks to Gen for making my purchase a very pleasant experience. He was very honest, informative and super-responsive. Gen makes sure the buying process was smooth and effortless for me, The entire process was thorough and very professional. I highly recommend Gen Awanohara to anyone.
1 Comments
None Better
by 07/28/2020on
After 15 years and 10 BMW's you'd think a letdown would be coming. Fact is, this dealership and specifically Andy Alexis have me looking forward to the next one! Service, Sales, Finance, the entire team makes you feel like part of the family and they always go above and beyond to satisfy me as a customer. Probably would not buy another brand and certainly would never buy one from any other dealership!
1 Comments
Great Deal
by 07/26/2020on
Bought my 3rd car (X3) from BMW of Silver Spring (and traded in one (M2) as well). I want to thank Max (sales manager) and Lonnie (client advisor), for their excellent service. I appreciated their straightforward, easy going, and attention to detail approach to car sales. I maximized my deal in a a friendly environment. Additionally, the dealership is updated and clean. COVID safety protocols present and apparent.
1 Comments
Great place to buy a car
by 07/24/2020on
I was very impressed with my experience at BMW of Silver Spring. I bought a 3 year old auto from the sales rep Andy Alexis. He made the experience enjoyable due to his good natured, friendly relaxed style. I brought my niece with me so she could learn what is involved in buying a car and Andy took the time to discuss with her what is important to consider. He made sure to explain each step of the process and had the car washed and filled the gas tank. I would definitely go back to Andy next time I am in the market to buy a car.
1 Comments
Excellent Service, Great car, Best deal!
by 07/24/2020on
We recently bought a BMW X3 from the BMW Silver Spring dealer. Our client advisor Gen was great to work with. He made the car purchasing process so smooth and simple that it happened in no time. He also helped us to the get the best deal we can possibly get in town. I can't recommend enough of him. Gen, thanks a lot for your help! We will definitely come back with our next purchase!
1 Comments
Prompt and friendly customer service
by 07/22/2020on
Gen was very courteous, friendly, patience, and answered all of my questions thoroughly and promptly. No haggling and/or hassling from him or BMW of Silver Spring. I will highly recommend him.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 07/20/2020on
I bought my first BMW X3 with Gen, who has been great help throughout the process. I will definitely recommend him to any potential buyers.
1 Comments
Outstanding service by Ms. Karen Herbert
by 07/19/2020on
Ms. Herbert responded in lightening fashion to our request for a manual transmission car. She knew her inventory well, and found one when other dealers could not. She is exceptionally knowledgeable and honest.
1 Comments
Great experience
by 07/16/2020on
John Thomas was easy to deal with as tje internet sales manager. Struck a deal without coming in. Gen from his team helped us at time of delivery. Knew the car well and took the time to explain features and answer questions. Max the sales manager came by to check on us several times. Finance manager was easy to deal with offering the options and financing is a no pressure environment. Would definitely refer a friend to this dealer based on my experience.
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 07/15/2020on
Gen Awanohara is a great client advisor. He helped me identify the BMW model that fit the bill. He was patient, thorough and very knowledgeable about the features and options I was looking for. He is excellent and went the extra mile. Buying a new car is a major decision, but he made it easy. Iso was the Business Manager than helped me with the closing the deal. He was excellent as well; the process was efficient and transparent. Working with them both was a great experience.
1 Comments
BMW Silver Spring - Ron Askew
by 07/14/2020on
Working once again with Ron Askew, I recently acquired my 7th BMW from an awesome dealership - BMW of Silver Spring. Ron Askew is very knowledgeable. He listens attentively, and patiently responds to any question that you may have. Ron's professional approach to the procurement process, coupled with his warm personality, provided me with the very best car shopping experience ever. I will continue to come to BMW of Silver Spring for years to come.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 07/10/2020on
I recently leased a BMW 228i from BMW of Silver Spring. The client advisor Harold Shelby was very patient and took great effort in explaining the different features and financing options for the car. He was on constant touch with us and made sure we were comfortable at all times with regarding the purchase. His response time very fast in terms getting the necessary documents ready. I personally felt that BMW of Silver Spring provides good discounts and make sure that the customer is satisfied. I had a great experience with my purchase and I will definitely recommend you contact Harold Shelby for your next car.
1 Comments
2020 M235xi GC
by 07/10/2020on
I had an excellent experience at BMW of Silver Spring. I initiated an online inquiry and Ben responded very quickly with the list of available vehicles that met my requirements. From the online inquiry to the drive off the lot I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Ben was personable, knowledgeable, & went out of his way to maximize my savings. 10/10 I’ll definitely be shopping here again. Also, thanks to Pedro in financing!
Great experience
by 07/09/2020on
Had a great experience buying a car here. Gen Awanohara was super helpful and got me some discounts I wasn't planning on that ended up saving me a good amount of money. Overall very pleased and would gladly buy from here again!
Excellent experience
by 07/09/2020on
This was our first BMW and after a lot of review, we decided to go to our "local" dealership. The process was very smooth, Mr. Awanohara was very easy to work with and was very patient and knowledgeable. We knew what we wanted, for the most part, so it was a very good experience. I highly recommend the dealership and Mr. Awanohara. Mr. Davila worked with us for the initial steps too, so we want to acknowledge his service and help prior to the purchase. Thank you both!
1 Comments