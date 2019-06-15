sales Rating

I stopped into Audi Silver Spring this past weekend while my other car was getting serviced. I was greeted by Hayley (which was surprising, I usually roam around the lot without anyone helping me until I get frustrated enough I leave) and took the new Q5 for a test-drive. The experience was great, until we returned to the dealership. We followed Hayley into the dealership where we were offered a "seat" and something to drink. Having gone through this drill quite a bit, I told her I needed to get back to my car that was finished its service. I told her what I was looking for in the new Q5 and asked her for her to send details on the car they have in stock and their best cash price. After a few exchanges and snarky comments from her ("Do you own any other luxury cars?" ... aka, can you afford an Audi, followed by "Well, you're always going to get the best price when you are ready to buy") ... excuse me?? I went on a test drive and am asking you for your best CASH price because I can't afford or not ready to buy? I enjoy wasting my own time apparently... noted, Audi Silver Spring, though, Criswell Audi Annapolis seems to disagree with you. The best part is, I had all my service done at Silver Spring for my last Audi AND I purchased a used Tahoe not more than a few years ago. Clearly, that's all irrelevant. Next time a "young kid" walks on your lot maybe you should treat them like a person instead of someone there to waste your time. Anyone can afford a nice car, especially when they're asking you to not waste their or your time ... give me your best cash price and sell a car. On the up side, I'd highly recommend Audi Annapolis; they treat you like a person there from the time you step on the lot. Read more