Spence went the extra mile - would definitely recommend him!
Spence (salesman) was such a pleasure to work with. He was always available via text or email to answer any questions/concerns and was extremely friendly and helpful throughout the entire process. He did everything he could to go above and beyond. (I mentioned in passing that one of my bumper stickers on the car I traded in was meaningful to me and when I came in for my second delivery, Spence had taken the time to peel it off my old car so I could keep it.) Spence made it feel like he was on my side trying to help me find exactly what I wanted for a good price. I would definitely recommend him. Prashant (finance), on the other hand, lacked the same level of customer service. He was not very accommodating or friendly, especially after we insisted we did not want to add additional financing packages. He also ordered new tags for the new vehicle without asking if we would like to transfer my existing tags. I really liked my original tags and wanted to transfer them to my new car. He should have asked beforehand, and after he processed the paperwork, he said he could no longer transfer the tags.
06/15/2019
Spence went the extra mile - would definitely recommend him!
Spence Thompson (salesman) was such a pleasure to work with. He was always available via text or email to answer any questions/concerns and was extremely friendly and helpful throughout the entire process. He did everything he could to go above and beyond. (I mentioned in passing that one of my bumper stickers on the car I traded in was meaningful to me and when I came in for my second delivery, Spence had taken the time to peel it off my old car so I could keep it.) Spence made it feel like he was on my side trying to help me find exactly what I wanted for a good price. I would definitely recommend him. Prashant (financing), on the other hand, lacked the same level of customer service. He was not very accommodating or friendly, especially after we insisted we did not want to add additional financing packages. He also ordered new tags for the new vehicle without asking if we would like to transfer my existing tags. I really liked my original tags and wanted to transfer them to my new car. He should have asked beforehand, and after he processed the paperwork, he said he could no longer transfer the tags.
Audi Silver Spring
02/21/2019
The overall sales experience at Audi Silver Spring with Marcelo Von Glehn was a very good one. He understood our needs and budget and was able to find us the car we wanted. I would highly recommend Audi Silver Spring and Marcelo.
Second Audi Purchase
01/07/2019
We had an excellent experience with Audi Silver Spring with my wife's Q5 in January of 2018. The car and service have been excellent to date (Jan. 2019). I pre-ordered a 2019 S4 from Tom Schweiss in August. With delivery in December, the car was prepared and the price was as agreed upon with no extras. Tom was excellent to deal with and answered all inquiries during the wait for production quickly and accurately. We would not hesitate to buy from him again although we expect two Audi's to last a while. The service department has also been excellent with the one service we have had so far. They did a quick and good job installing a trailer hitch on the Q5
Great Sales Experience
01/29/2018
I enjoyed the professional, low pressure sales experience I recently had at Silver Spring Audi. I knew which car I wanted and what a good price would be. Tom Schweitzer worked with me and located the car I wanted at another dealership. The price was fair and the whole experience was excellent.
Best Audi in the DMV
12/04/2017
I've been to a lot of Audi dealership in the DMV and so far Audi of silver spring is my favorite one. Staffs are knowledgeable and friendly, Getting your car serviced is a breeze, Techs are smart and will educate you. The manager is such a cool dude and really made me feel welcome. My overall experience was fun and satisfying.
Friendly & professional
10/29/2017
From the moment I spoke to Hayley, up to and including when I drove the vehicle off the lot, she was nothing but friendly, professional, patient, and courteous. She was always willing to go the extra mile to answer my questions and ensure that I was happy throughout the entire process. For example, when I asked for an itemized out the door price, she provided it to me promptly and it was presented in a clear, easy to understand format. When I asked another dealer for the same info, they took days to respond and actually never gave me the info only a window sticker. Before I drove the vehicle off the lot, Hayley took time to acquaint me with the primary features of the car, instead of handing me the keys and saying bye! The car has a lot of technology and it can be daunting to figure it all out. I truly felt like a valued customer and not just another number. I was offered coffee, water and snacks and relaxed in the comfortable lounge while my credit was being run. I also received a nice goody bag with Audi keychains and an elegant ballpoint pen. Sam, in finance, was also very professional and did not force me to buy any unnecessary add-ons. I liked the survey that I took via the iPad Pro which informed me which things, such as Audi Care, were recommended and how much it would cost per month, if rolled into my loan. At one point I was unsure of the numbers on the paperwork and Sam did not rush me. He allowed me to use my calculator to double check the numbers before signing anything. This was a very pleasant experience and I would definitely buy from this dealership again in the future.
I'm an Audi girl now!
09/25/2017
I have always been a Mercedes Benz girl and felt it was time for a change. Although I had said "I don't do Audi's, I went and test drove an Audi Q5 and fell in love with the style and handling. That was it. However, I only wanted a white with a pistachio beige interior and that proved difficult to find anywhere near where I live in the suburbs of Philadelphia. I went online and located one in Audi Silver Spring, almost three hours away. Bill called me the next morning, set everything up for me to come test drive on a Saturday, and then when I changed the plan to come the day before, he arranged to come in on his day off and a short time later, I had left my Mercedes ML350 behind and drove off in my shiny white, pistachio beige Audi Q5. From start to finish, a classy, friendly, timely experience and I smiled all the way home. In fact, I'm still smiling. Thanks Audi Silver Spring - you were all wonderful!
Increased price adding a second fee on top of Dealer fee
09/04/2017
Terrible experience. Please don't trust this dealership. After being quoted a price including a $299 dealer fee, tag fee, sales tax another $388 was added. This was after we had asked, "Are there any other fees?" We were told no. Then the used car sales manager, Mike Mozak, added a $388.00 fee. he claimed that the $388 goes to the state of Maryland. The sales man, Daniel, seemed honest. Please don't deal with this dealership.
Second Audi - Best car buying experience so far.
08/24/2017
I contacted Audi of Silver Spring last month because I noticed they were the only dealer with a new 2018 S4 Black/Black with Black Optics Package just like my 2014 S4. Hayley setup a test-drive for me, and worked with me to get me out of my previous S4 lease into a new one. I arrived at the dealer late at night and they worked with me way over closing time. They also offered a full-detailing of the car next day which was very appreciated. I highly recommend Audi of Silver Spring for the variety of cars they have available and excellent service. I also recommend Hayley as your sales guide.
You Don't Matter
04/25/2017
I stopped into Audi Silver Spring this past weekend while my other car was getting serviced. I was greeted by Hayley (which was surprising, I usually roam around the lot without anyone helping me until I get frustrated enough I leave) and took the new Q5 for a test-drive. The experience was great, until we returned to the dealership. We followed Hayley into the dealership where we were offered a "seat" and something to drink. Having gone through this drill quite a bit, I told her I needed to get back to my car that was finished its service. I told her what I was looking for in the new Q5 and asked her for her to send details on the car they have in stock and their best cash price. After a few exchanges and snarky comments from her ("Do you own any other luxury cars?" ... aka, can you afford an Audi, followed by "Well, you're always going to get the best price when you are ready to buy") ... excuse me?? I went on a test drive and am asking you for your best CASH price because I can't afford or not ready to buy? I enjoy wasting my own time apparently... noted, Audi Silver Spring, though, Criswell Audi Annapolis seems to disagree with you. The best part is, I had all my service done at Silver Spring for my last Audi AND I purchased a used Tahoe not more than a few years ago. Clearly, that's all irrelevant. Next time a "young kid" walks on your lot maybe you should treat them like a person instead of someone there to waste your time. Anyone can afford a nice car, especially when they're asking you to not waste their or your time ... give me your best cash price and sell a car. On the up side, I'd highly recommend Audi Annapolis; they treat you like a person there from the time you step on the lot.
A Bad Salesman
04/25/2017
One gorgeous afternoon I walked into the dealership to see a 2018 Q5 I was interested in. The salesman I was working on off that day. I asked another gentle if he could answer some questions that I had about the pricing. The gentleman just got up, picked up a printed piece of paper, handed it over to me and sat back in his chair. When I tried to seek some explanation, the gentleman said "sir the person you are working with is not here today, he will be here tomorrow." While saying all this the gentleman was not even looking at me. However the staff at the service e department was awesome. I was actually there to pick my vehicle and decided to talk to the sales people because I planned to buy a new Audi...
Kevin Soltwedel Amazing Specialist
03/26/2017
Kevin assisted me and my husband with amazing service from the moment we walked in the door all the way to the end of our car purchase. Kevin made the car buying experience relaxing with no pressure. Great personality and easy to talk to. Kudos to both Kevin Soltwedel and Audi of Silver Spring for having such an outstanding service.
Excellent Service!
11/29/2016
We had an excellent car buying experience with Audi Silver Spring. Thank you Kevin Soltwedel for making us feel relaxed and being patient with us. There was no pressure and we were given time to consider our purchase.
Audi Q5 Purchase
07/10/2016
Worked with Marcelo who was very professional and knowledgeable on the Q5. He balanced sense of urgency with patience ensuring that my questions and concerns were addressed.
New car sales
06/13/2016
First, I have to say the sales person Vicot Forshue was very good. He was very patient and professional. he even came and delivered the vehicle home. I had a very good experiece at teh dealership. The only thing I would suggest is that someone needs to go over all the features in detail as there is so much to learn including registering online, getting a PIN (which I had some trouble getting online), and setting my several features. My phone was set up as soon as it was delivered. Overall a good experience
Q3
04/17/2016
We are a very pleasant experience. Our sales person Marcelo was very knowledgeable and helpful. He kept his word to date .He listened and was not pushy. His customer service skills are superior. The sales manager was also excellent and extremely reasonable. An overall enjoyable purchase experience
2017 AudiQ7
04/09/2016
My salesperson (Thomas Schweiss) was exceptional. Tom was extremely knowledgeable about the Audi vehicles and made the process of purchasing a new automobile an enjoyable event. We were able to quickly negotiate a favorable deal in an expeditious manner. In fact, the entire staff at the dealership exemplified a high level of assistance, courtesy, friendliness, and professionalism rarely seen in business today. I was particularly impressed when the Dealership General Manager and Service Manager came over and expressed their thanks on my purchase and to offer their support during my ownership period. In addition, Tom offered his continuing assistance should any questions arise concerning the many features on this vehicle. For anyone considering the purchase of an Audi, I would highly recommend that they make this dealership their first choice..
Fantastic Experience
03/11/2016
I enjoyed purchasing my vehicle from Audi Silver Spring (you read that correct...I actually enjoyed a car buying experience). I worked with Xeni Deshishku via email, phone and text to line up the vehicle I wanted, and less than 24 hours later I drove away happy. When I arrived at the dealership, everything was ready to go and it took less than an hour to close the deal and have keys in hand (this includes the trade-inspection). Everyone answered my questions openly and honestly, and at no time did I feel like they were trying to upsell or get anything past me. It was just a great, above board transaction. Even after I drove away, I communicated frequently with Xeni and he has always been very responsive. Many thanks to the folks at Audi Silver Spring for making the process so smooth and stress-free. Well done!
Non disclosure
12/21/2015
I purchased a preowned certified audi 4S w/ approx 8500 miles. After driving only 5,000 miles all 4 tires needed to be replaced. The Silver Spring dealership claimed that was normal for "Summer tires". I had to purchase new tires for $1200 after only 5,000 miles. In addition the tires on the auto were Michelin tires which were not the original tires which should have been Continental. The dealership was unwilling to take any accountability. I would not purchase another automobile from them. By the way I love my car and definitely would purchase another Audi but not from them.
Fantastic A6 Purchase Experience
08/01/2015
Purchased my first Audi after being a Lexus owner for many years. Audi Silver Spring was a friendly and easy experience- no pressure at all but lots of information provided. I worked with Tom Schweiss, who is their internet sales dealer. Tom was fantastic and the sales experience was a breeze. Everyone I interacted with was friendly and helpful - and no fake "manager meetings" where you endlessly wait for no reason! I have not used the service facility yet so can't yet comment. Recommend Tom and the dealership highly.
