Great Sales Experience with Steven Mungo
by 05/06/2017on
Steven Mungo made our used car buying experience great. We knew we wanted an suv, but were not sure what type, Steven took the time to find out our wants and needs and put us into the perfect vehicle. We love our "new to us" Jeep. We will be recommending Steven to all our family and friends looking to purchase a vehicle.
Accurate, efficient, and pleasant
by 04/30/2017on
I recently purchased a 2014 Toyota Camry from Darcars. My sales representative, Mark Russell, was extraordinarily helpful in detailing the specs and the history of the car relative to its alternatives, as well as in expediting the purchasing process. The car works great - everything runs smoothly and performs according to its history. That, and I ultimately paid quite a bit less than what I came in expecting to pay!
Bait and Switch Advertising
by 12/19/2016on
The Darcars Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Silver Spring dealership advertised a price of $32,878 for a 2017 Ram Truck. After visiting the dealership to purchase the vehicle, the sales person and sales manager informed me that they were unable to sell at the listed price and instead provided me with a quote of $42,000 for the truck. After asking again to purchase the truck at the advertised price, I was informed by the sales manager that he "had the right to sell vehicles at any price he wants" and therefore didn't have to sell me anything at the advertised price. He sighted a clerical error and that he was not obligated to honor a price in such situations. Even after I asked for documentation to that end, he was unable to produce it. Although the salesman was friendly and helpful throughout the test drive, his initial comments about the great price and good deal turned out to be inaccurate. The sales manager was both rude and seemingly angry that I would expect to pay the advertised price in light of their mistake. At numerous points during my visit to the dealership I was lead to believe information that turned out to be misleading or false.
Perfect Service
by 11/05/2016on
Had a great Experience with DARCARS. I was looking for a used SUV and Marcellus Blanding really took care of me. E-mailing me every day with new options that came up. He was very quick to respond to any questions I had and made my transition very smooth. He really made sure that I found the car I liked and did a fantastic job of it. I am so happy with my new car and I can really thank Marcellus Blanding and DARCARS.
If You Buy Your Car Here, You May Regret It!
by 09/22/2011on
Purchased a new Jeep from DarCars Silver Spring and did most of my negotiations online. After a price that I felt was fair was determined I made an appointment to pick up my new car. When I arrived to pick up the Jeep (Grand Cherokee Overland Summit) the vehicle had obviously not been detailed thoroughly and only driven through a car wash. Even though the Finance guy was great, I was disappointed that I was asked and told about hail damage to my vehicle only after all paper work was signed and my insurance company was notified and I was ready to drive off the lot. I blame that on the sales person, not finance. I did a quick view of the car, but it was dark so couldnt see everything but when I got the Jeep home I noticed two large scratches on the rear fender. I called the dealership immediately and they agreed to take care of the matter with no issues. I took the car back in and was told "it will be fixed perfectly". When I picked up the car, it was a mess. Over spray for the paint work on the windows and chrome, dust and dirt on the inside of the vehicle, and sanding pads actually left in the rear hatch. Of course the car was supposedly inspected and in perfect condition when I was notified to come pick it up. I spent an hour and half in the garage with a tech helping to clean up the vehicle and make sure all of the surfaces where cleaned so I could take delivery. When I reported this to the salesman I dealt with he had very little response, only replied sorry. This saleman I dealt with was all about getting the sale and very little about customer service. After reading other stories on the Internet I have learned that the body repair shop has one of the worst reputations in the area and the service department got similar reviews. My suggestion is that if you have to deal with Dar Cars Silver Spring regarding a purchase deal with the Assistant Manager known as Jim Jr. He seems to be the only one who actually cares about the customer and is empathetic.
One Word TERRIBLE
by 07/10/2009on
Went to trade in my car for a newer model and that went smoothly. I signed a contract stating I would get 5.9% financing on the used car I bought. A week goes by and I get a call saying that they are still trying to find financing for the car. Apparently no lender wanted to do 5.9% on a used car. My credit is good so I know it wasn't that. After 2 weeks I call them and they say they can do 7.9% but not 5.9%. I told them I was not signing a new contract and I would bring the car back. I returned it on 7/2/09 and received my trade in back. I was waiting for a check to be written to me for the extra down payment and was told no one was there to sign the check and it would be mailed out first thing Friday (7/3/09). Well its Friday 7/10/09 now and no check. I called and talked to Jim Delgado and he said a check has not even been written yet. I informed Jim Delgado that during the time that they had my trade in the payment was due on it and now its late because of them. Jim Delgado's response "Thats just the world we live in". What a response from the guy who is supposed to run the dealership. Anyway, I told him I work in College Park and will be by after work to pick up a check then and his response is no one will be here til Monday to write and sign checks. What a joke!!!! The man that runs the dealership can't sign a check???? Give me a break. Avoid this dealership at all costs. They care nothing about the customer then try to get you to come in and sign new contracts.
Horrible Customer Service
by 03/17/2008on
The Sales Manager, Jim Delgado, at Darcars Chrysler in Silver Spring is [violative content deleted]. My husband and I went there to purchase our second vehicle from Darcars Chrysler in Silver Spring and were treated like we were ignorant trash. The Salesman Wingfield was adquate and helped us look at and test drive 4 different vehicles. He told us the Sales Manager would give us a very fair price with all the incentives that were available. Well when the time came for the pricing we were NOT given a fair price and when we questioned the amount of the available rebate on one of the vehicles he said "I bet you all the money in YOUR wallet that I am RIGHT and you are WRONG." We walked out at that point because not only were we being taken advantage of in terms of price but we were being talked down to. This is no way to treat a customer in this market when it is VERY hard to sell cars. Especially customers who were prepared to purchase one of the 4 cars we drove that very day. Not to mention, a repeat customer. Save your time and your money and go to a different dealership. Mr Delgado will not treat you the way you deserve to be treated. You and your money are too important to be treated like trash.
