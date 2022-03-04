Customer Reviews of Sport Honda
Surprised
by 04/03/2022on
I was truly surprised at how smooth the whole process was. Ginny is your go to person. They even matched another dealer price, with out any games. I’m 65 years old, best experience. Bill
Excellent Salesman!!!
by 03/12/2022on
This was my first time buying a new car! Daniel Lopez, Carlos Mejia, and Mohammed were very helpful going through the process of buying a new car. Great customer service and answered all my questions. Thank you for everything!
2022 Honda Accord Purchase
by 03/11/2022on
I recently purchased a new Honda Accord 2022 Sport vehicle. The New Sales and Leasing Specialist Anthony Smith was very professional from the moment I spoke with over the phone to handing me my keys to my new car the way same day. He made the process of buying a new car less stressful and was very professional and honest the entire time of the purchase. I have had some really bad experiences with car dealerships in the past but my faith was restored with Sport Honda. I definitely would recommend this dealership for anyone looking to buy or trade in a car. I love my new car!❤️
Excellent Sales - Very straightforward!
by 02/23/2022on
I recently purchased a vehicle with Ginny Marshall and I cannot recommend her enough. During this process, I've dealt with 4 other local Honda dealers in the DMV and only Ginny was able to give me the information that I wanted in a timely manner. Additionally, Ginny was incredibly easy to work with and did not needlessly/aggressively ask me to come to the dealership on that day to negotiate pricing. She's wonderful and Sport Honda is lucky to have her.
Excellent in Sales
by 02/21/2022on
My buyer experience with Sport Honda's Automall location was excellent to say the least. My sales associate Mr. Malick was very helpful and knew the vehicle that I was looking for and is a down to earth individual that was able to speak on the vehicle as well as in life in general. He took the time to keep me abreast on all processes that were being done with my purchase. The Business Finance Manger Mohammed made the finalization of my purchase very simple and easy and I truly appreciated that aspect of my purchase. When it's time for another purchase will definitely return to Sport Honda.
Great experience!
by 02/02/2022on
Tim was so helpful in my family finding the Honda Odyssey we wanted! Had a wonderful experience at Sport Honda and Tim Vo was so helpful and professional.
Louis Ohaka is "The Guy"
by 01/05/2022on
Louis made the whole purchase process painless. He remained patient with me when I asked many questions and receptive to my requests.
New car sales
by 12/18/2021on
I love to buying car from this dealer and specially they have professional sales team. Is easy transaction and very highly recommended. I'd deal with Dawit one of sales team and he makes everything happen in 1 day. I got really good deal for my new hybrid accord. Thank you so much and will comeback soon for another purchase.
A nice sales rep and a great dealer
by 12/14/2021on
I bought my Honda Accord in 2007 from Sport Honda and CR-V last week from the same dealer. I emailed my inquiry to the sales rep initially about Honda HR-V. After a few emails back and forth, I got a list of price tag for the car. Then I made an appointment to have a test drive at Sport Honda, Silver Spring. We did not like the HR-V after the test drive. So we looked at CR-V and made a reservation for an incoming CR-V due to the limited supplies of new cars. We like the new CR-V very much. It is EX AWD with all features we need. The sales rep Ginny is kind and sincere. We had a nice experience in the car purchase.
Sport Honda is a Winner!
by 12/13/2021on
When I started to research upgrading my 2018 CRV to a new model, I found that Sport Honda had the lowest “market surcharge” of any Honda dealer in my extensive search area (SE PA, DE & MD). Although that’s what started our contact, I was immediately impressed by the openness and complete service provided by our salesman, Joshua Pesantez. Even though the distance from the dealership prohibited face-to-face contact until actual delivery, Joshua kept us advised and completely informed during the entire purchase process via phone and internet, and he and his organization provided the smoothest transition of any car purchase in my many years of driving. He listened to what we wanted and help facilitate the order, without pressure or attempts at upselling any unwanted options. I can without any hesitation recommend Joshua and his team at Sport Honda.
Awesome dealership!!!
by 12/13/2021on
If you are in the market for a new vehicle you should definitely do it through Sport Honda. In fact I came all the way from New Jersey and did not regret it one bit. My salesman, Wedge Mohammed went above and beyond to make sure that I was pleased and satisfied with what I was getting, as well as all the rest of the staff whom where truly polite and transparent with everything throughout the entire process. Additionally the entire process was streamlined so wonderfully that I was in and out in about an hour!! Where else do you see that!!! Would definitely recommend to everyone!
Refreshingly transparent
by 11/02/2021on
Sport Honda had the lowest markup of any dealer we contacted. Our sales consultant, Wedge, was quick to respond via email or text and answered any questions about pricing directly and with full details. When we met with him, he pulled up the list of cars being built and shared the screen so that we could see the information for ourselves. The timeline was accurate and the process was smooth. There was no pressure to add on any extras, and the entire experience fostered a sense of trust. We would highly recommend Sport Honda.
Great Buying Experience
by 10/23/2021on
My salesperson, Anthony, was personable and very helpful. He made the process very easy.
Leasing a new car
by 09/29/2021on
Respectful and honest people caring for their customers. I can't recommend this dealership enough to potential car buyers or leasers. They are aware that your time is precious and will not waste it. Please visit this dealership if you are in the market for a car.
Ask for Ginny!
by 09/27/2021on
5 star service from Ginny Marshall of Sport Honda in Silver Spring. We had shopped around quite a bit, and she was by far the easiest to work with, most straightforward, honest sales rep we met. She treated us like humans as opposed to a sale, and she really worked for us to make sure we got a fair deal. Made the whole process understandable and stress-free. Highly recommend!
Awesome Experience!!
by 09/08/2021on
I had such a pleasant experience as a first time driver buying my first car at Sport Honda. I bought a 2021 Honda Accord with Louis Ohaka & Carlos Mejia. They did such a great job walking me through the entire process with so much ease and comfort. Louis went above and beyond to show me how to navigate and use all the features in the car, as well as helped me program it to my liking. I am very happy with my purchase and the overall experience I had. I love the car and I would highly recommend Sport Honda for your next car purchase!! A big thank you to Louis and Carlos! You all are the best.
Honest and Straight-forward Sales
by 09/05/2021on
Nathan was a pleasure to deal with. He was honest, informative, and never pushy.
Amazing experience
by 08/23/2021on
The professionalism and ease of transaction at this dealership is unmatched. I bought my 2021 Civic EX from Joshua Pesantez, who was very supportive throughout the entire process, he even came in on his day off to finalize the paperwork after I had a last minute schedule change. So grateful for the flexibility of Josh and the Honda team!
Great Experience
by 08/19/2021on
We had a wonderful experience with Joshua Pesantez, Andrew Cort and Josue Benavides at Sport Honda. We came in and we were greeted with attentive smiles, even under masks! We went through the particulars/specs of 2 vehicles we were interested in. My mom, knew what she wanted and the Team made it happen! We settled on the 2021 CR-V EX-L. I am confident that the reliability, safety and value of this vehicle will go a long time. My moms' smiles says it all. Again, Thank you!
great experience!
by 07/29/2021on
Working with Nathan Gelaye at Sport Honda exceeded expectations. As a woman shopping for a car, I've experienced being seen as an easy target by other dealerships. Nathan was relaxed and not at all 'salesy.' He worked to get us a discount for an enhancement that had been made to the vehicle by another dealership that wasn't really necessary, and also worked to get us a fair trade-in value for our old vehicle - more than other dealerships had offered. After purchasing our vehicle, Nathan also took time to walk us through the tech features of our new CRV. I'm very happy with my purchase and experience and will definitely return to Sport Honda.
Love my new Honda
by 07/25/2021on
I had a pleasant experience at Sports Honda, after having visited several other dealerships that wasted so much of my time. My sales person Nathan Gelaye was exceptionally helpful. He made sure I got the car I wanted and was completely satisfied. I love my car and feel l got a fair deal in this crazy market. Andrew Cort the sales manager also made sure I walked out the door happy. I highly suggest Sports Honda for your next car purchase!! Thank you Nathan & Andrew for everything.
