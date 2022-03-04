5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you are in the market for a new vehicle you should definitely do it through Sport Honda. In fact I came all the way from New Jersey and did not regret it one bit. My salesman, Wedge Mohammed went above and beyond to make sure that I was pleased and satisfied with what I was getting, as well as all the rest of the staff whom where truly polite and transparent with everything throughout the entire process. Additionally the entire process was streamlined so wonderfully that I was in and out in about an hour!! Where else do you see that!!! Would definitely recommend to everyone! Read more