Best buying experience ever.
by 02/13/2020on
What a great car buying experience. I was in the market for a Panamera 4. I originally went to Porsche of Silver Spring to see a specific color but it was on a GTS they had in stock. Scott was my salesman, He did an amazing job. He took me out in a black Panamera 4 and it was awesome, Then he showed me the GTS in Chalk which was the color I wanted to see. I should have stopped right there and ordered a Panamera 4 in chalk. We took the GTS out and I fell in love. Normally this is when the car buying honeymoon ends and the painful negotiating starts. This is when I met the Manager Bruce. This experience was unlike any I have had in the past. They found me options for the 4 in chalk and gave me prices for both. No high pressure sales ever, just good open and honest conversation. In the end we went with the GTS. I am fairly certain that had I been treated in another way I would never have walked out with the GTS, Scott and Bruce were true Profesionals and not "car salesman". We went to pick up the car and sign the paperwork, It was parked in front, clean as can be and filled with gas. Sam in the financing department got us all of our paperwork and on our way with out any delay. We are loving the car and when the time comes that we need another Porsche, we will no doubt be talking with the Awesome team at Porsche of Silver Spring.
Responsive and Outstanding Customers Service
by 09/02/2019on
I emailed the Porsche Silver Springs dealership asking for a price quote on one of their 2019 Boxter. Scott Veneziani responded on my email and followed with a phone call. Scott and I discussed some options and he came back with a proposed vehicle that matched my dream car. We went over the price and he came back with a reasonable price compared to the other dealership in Virginia and Maryland. It only took three days and i drove my new Porsche out of the dealership today. Scott was very knowledgeable with the cars he was selling and explained all the instruments and options before i left the dealership. My wife and I truly appreciate the quick response and honesty of Scott.
Pleasant, knowledgeable, flexible
by 12/01/2017on
Both the salesperson and the individual with whom I ultimate negotiated a very good deal While not my salesperson, were extremely pleasant, knowledgeable, and willing to do what it took to make a deal. I love my car and couldnt have been more pleased with my experience.
Best car-buying experience of my life.
by 02/07/2015on
I highly recommend Porsche of Silver Spring, and in particular, Casey Parkin. Everyone I met throughout the process of purchasing my new Porsche was helpful, friendly, and clearly as passionate about Porsche cars as I am. Casey Parkin made buying my new Porsche, by far, the best car-buying experience of my life. He is friendly, extremely low-pressure, no-nonsense, and certainly an expert on everything Porsche. Casey has gone above-and-beyond again and again--before, during, and after purchasing my first Porsche from him. Today, I consider Casey a friend--something I never would have thought I would say about a car dealer. If you want a truly enjoyable experience purchasing your Porsche, go to Porsche of Silver Spring, see Casey Parkin, spec-out your perfect Porsche, and enjoy the best driving-experience in the world.
Purchasing experience
by 06/01/2011on
I have purchased two Porsche's from Porsche of Silver Spring. One being a Boxster Spyder and the other a 911. Casey Parkin in the sales department has been of great help to me and has made buying these cars an enjoyable experience. His knowledge behind the product he is selling is great and he is very easy to work with. Working with him has been fantastic, and recently I called Casey to order another 911. I live in the Baltimore area, but after having the experience of Casey assisting me with purchasing my vehicles at Porsche of Silver Spring, they are the only group I will deal with when I purchase a Porsche.
