What a great car buying experience. I was in the market for a Panamera 4. I originally went to Porsche of Silver Spring to see a specific color but it was on a GTS they had in stock. Scott was my salesman, He did an amazing job. He took me out in a black Panamera 4 and it was awesome, Then he showed me the GTS in Chalk which was the color I wanted to see. I should have stopped right there and ordered a Panamera 4 in chalk. We took the GTS out and I fell in love. Normally this is when the car buying honeymoon ends and the painful negotiating starts. This is when I met the Manager Bruce. This experience was unlike any I have had in the past. They found me options for the 4 in chalk and gave me prices for both. No high pressure sales ever, just good open and honest conversation. In the end we went with the GTS. I am fairly certain that had I been treated in another way I would never have walked out with the GTS, Scott and Bruce were true Profesionals and not "car salesman". We went to pick up the car and sign the paperwork, It was parked in front, clean as can be and filled with gas. Sam in the financing department got us all of our paperwork and on our way with out any delay. We are loving the car and when the time comes that we need another Porsche, we will no doubt be talking with the Awesome team at Porsche of Silver Spring. Read more