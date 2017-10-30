1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I had a terrible experience buying our first car at Adams Chevrolet. We came here after having read all the great reviews, and were initially glad to have settled on an economy car that fit our limited budget. Everything went smoothly, until we handed them our money. We were given an assurance by the salesman that all our paperwork was up to date and that weâd be able to register the car the following day (this was very important to us since we live out of state and were about to travel cross-country). The next day we found out that the dealership had withheld the title from us, and that we therefore couldnât register the car. Shortly after speaking to the salesperson who apologized to me on the phone, the manager Monty Wells called me back and berated me for accusing the dealership of being at fault. He screamed at me over the phone for five minutes, insulted me and accused me of lying on numerous occasions before hanging up on me. I found myself in a very stressful situation and Monty was in no way willing to help or acknowledge any error. I was utterly shocked. Despite having paid them around $10,000 just 12 hours prior, I sat there being treated like a lowlife, feeling taken advantage of and feeling helpless at the fact that I didnât have access to the most important vehicle document which I should have received when we bought the car. I tried to call back on numerous occasions but no one answered, and when they did they purposely hung up on me. They were blunt about not wanting to speak with me, and ultimately they forced us to wait weeks to receive our title, without any type of formal apology. While their mistake could have been forgiven had they tried to remedy the situation, the manager really left me with a disgusting feeling in my stomach. My wife and I were left mad at ourselves for trusting this dealership, and ultimately it was clear to us that because we could only afford a car at the low end of the range, this establishment had no respect for us. As first-time car buyers our experience couldnât have been worse. We came away extremely disappointed and feeling taken advantage of. Read more