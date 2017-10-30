Customer Reviews of Adams Chevrolet
2018 Equinox Purchased at Adams Chevrolet
by 10/30/2017on
This was not my first time to purchase a Chevrolet, however, it was my first time to purchase a vehicle from Adams Chevrolet, and I will say it will not be the last. My experience with Adams was excellent. The sales person was very friendly and courteous, and very knowledge about the entire vehicle. He explained all new features to us and answered all the questions we had. He was not pushy and he took his time with us, and we feel we received a good deal. Very impressed. Also, the finance person was very kind and courteous, and explained all of the extended warranty option with us not being pushy. The entire experience at Adams was just perfect. Could not have asked for a better sales person or finance person. Definitely will recommend to family and friends. Love my new Equinox!
great experience
by 10/29/2017on
I brought my son to purchase his first car. We had a great experience. Tom Penn was so easy to work with and we really felt like he was looking out for our best interest.
Great dealership
by 10/29/2017on
Awesome dealership great trade in value. Highly recommended purchasing car Adams
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/29/2017on
I requested a quote on chevy.com for my new 2017 Cruze and this dealership was the only one in the area that listened to me, tried to help and made the process enjoyable. Every other dealership sent me stock emails and seemed to not care about what I wanted out of my car. I found a 2016 Cruze on CarMax that I was going to settle for, sent the link over to Brian Harvey and he found me the exact car, a year newer with everything I wanted for about the same cost. I was expecting to have a new car in a few weeks, but I had it in days. Warranty packages that fit your needs, whether you're a full time driver or just doing a lot of point A to point B. Everything they did was with me in mind. If you're looking for a new Chevy, it would be stupid to go anywhere else in my opinion. These guys earned every cent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 10/26/2017on
Quick, professional, helpful! Tom Penn was great! He stayed in communication with us from the time we set-up the appointment until after we bought the car. Super professional! The car we came into see was waiting for us when we arrived so we could test drive. We appreciated the quick process since we had our two small children with us. Before leaving Tom even took the extra step of cleaning off the stickers from the windows, helping us connect our phones to the car via blue tooth and explained the services OnStar had to offer. We love the car we bought and would definitely come back. This dealership is over an hour from our house and we would definitely come back when it is time for our next vehicle purchase.
Excellent customer service from tom penn
by 10/25/2017on
Very friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom Penn
by 10/23/2017on
Robert and I looked on line for a car we wanted to purchase. We chose Adam's Chevrolet because we had bought several cars for ourselves and our son. Tom was very nice and listened to us about what we were looking for and also the type of payment we felt comfortable with. He went out of his way to find a car we liked. Everyone at Adam's were very pleasant right down to the finance manager and even Mr.Adams. Tom,thanks again for all your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales and Service !
by 10/23/2017on
I've purchased my second car from Adams Chevrolet, a perfect preowned 'Vette, and I can't be more pleased with every aspect of service! My sales rep, Justin, took care of every detail and was a pleasure to work with. There is no pressure to buy. The asking price on a pre-owned vehicle is right on target from the beginning. No hassle, no negotiating required! A fair price from the start! And when you purchase at Adams you get probably the best service department you have ever experienced. Once again, Joe, Jerry and Nick will provide fair treatment, no oversell, quick appointments, quality repairs and great follow up. Ron Adams is simply the best owner you will find in the auto business. I bring all our cars here for service, including two Hondas!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick Perez is a great salesman!
by 10/17/2017on
I went there with no idea of what I wanted. He showed me the 2017 Silverado and I fell in love with it. He explained everything and made the process painless. He helped set everything up with the truck and was very helpful with it. The patience he showed me was outstanding as a 22 year old buying my first new truck. I will definitely call him for my next truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience & love new models
by 10/16/2017on
Brian was a fantastic sales guy. We were well taken care of & they had a lot of patience. He was able to get the color I wanted in just one day. Would recommend Adams to anyone. Their service center is great as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2018 Silverado 2500 lt
by 10/16/2017on
Great people to deal with. Justin is the best. Made the whole process so easy. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible First-time buyer experience
by 10/12/2017on
My wife and I had a terrible experience buying our first car at Adams Chevrolet. We came here after having read all the great reviews, and were initially glad to have settled on an economy car that fit our limited budget. Everything went smoothly, until we handed them our money. We were given an assurance by the salesman that all our paperwork was up to date and that weâd be able to register the car the following day (this was very important to us since we live out of state and were about to travel cross-country). The next day we found out that the dealership had withheld the title from us, and that we therefore couldnât register the car. Shortly after speaking to the salesperson who apologized to me on the phone, the manager Monty Wells called me back and berated me for accusing the dealership of being at fault. He screamed at me over the phone for five minutes, insulted me and accused me of lying on numerous occasions before hanging up on me. I found myself in a very stressful situation and Monty was in no way willing to help or acknowledge any error. I was utterly shocked. Despite having paid them around $10,000 just 12 hours prior, I sat there being treated like a lowlife, feeling taken advantage of and feeling helpless at the fact that I didnât have access to the most important vehicle document which I should have received when we bought the car. I tried to call back on numerous occasions but no one answered, and when they did they purposely hung up on me. They were blunt about not wanting to speak with me, and ultimately they forced us to wait weeks to receive our title, without any type of formal apology. While their mistake could have been forgiven had they tried to remedy the situation, the manager really left me with a disgusting feeling in my stomach. My wife and I were left mad at ourselves for trusting this dealership, and ultimately it was clear to us that because we could only afford a car at the low end of the range, this establishment had no respect for us. As first-time car buyers our experience couldnât have been worse. We came away extremely disappointed and feeling taken advantage of.
The service has been fantastic
by 08/09/2015on
I have had my truck back to this dealership numerous times for various service. I must say that the service dept has been great. It also helps that the service advisors are knowledgable and friendly. While the buying experience was a bit frustrating the service experience has been great.
Adams Chevy is Awesome!
by 01/24/2015on
Terrific dealership! I received top dollar for my trade in. I have very affordable payments. Most importantly, I got a great deal on a top of the line Chevy Traverse. I am very happy with Adams Chevy in Havre de Grace
Adams Used Car Sales
by 12/20/2014on
The folks at Adams made it quick and easy to get the car I wanted at a fair price. The sales staff were knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. They also made financing easy and provided me the best rate.
New 2014 Silverado
by 08/09/2014on
Saw the vehicle that I wanted online. Sent an email and the Internet salesman(Shawn responded qickly. A couple days later I stopped in and with the help of one of the sales personel, Nick Perez, I purchased the truck , ordered options which were received and installed within a week. All went very smooth. Everyone was very helpful. Dwight E
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure
by 03/21/2014on
Great people, No pressure. Great deal Now own a 2012 silverado Great price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
honest sales no bs thanks Tom!
by 08/08/2013on
this dealer did not attempt any high pressure sales tactics. they also provided me with blue book used car trade in value on our trade. great loan rates as well. the dealings were fair and I would buy here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Better than expected
by 09/07/2012on
I purchased a new cruze recently, i emailed Tim Guptill to see if he could beat a quote from my local dealer, he responded quickely and beat the quote. Tim was very friendly and helpful, definitely recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Cruze Experience from Tim Guptill @ Adams
by 09/07/2012on
I bought a Chevy Cruze from Tim Guptill at Adams Chevrolet. He was very knowledgeable, and not pushy at all. I love my Cruze and recommend going to see Tim
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 09/06/2012on
We recently purchased a Chevy Equinox from Adams. Tim Guptill did an amazing job finding us the perfect car at a great price! He went above and beyond what I expected and we will definitely be visiting him for any future car purchases. We couldn't be happier with our Equinox!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes