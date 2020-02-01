Fitzgerald Chevrolet
Purchase of new vehicle
by 01/02/2020on
We would recommend this dealer to all of our friends everyone there was great and they all treated us with respect. Our sales man Jason Saville was great to work with he got us what we wanted for our trade ins he's very good at what he does
Great Experience as Usual
by 11/02/2019on
Bought our 4th vehicle from Fitzgerald, a Trax for our daughter. Wonderful sales experience with Jen Cross who took time to show us different vehicle options and find the perfect car for our daughter. Sales Manager Mario and Finance Manager Brian make it a smooth and enjoyable experience. Lifetime customer here!
First Time Buyer
by 03/11/2019on
I had a great experince working with Fitzgerald Chevy in Frederick. Gary Randall, Mario Meyers, Zach Sherman, and Matt Collard went above and beyond my expectations for my first car buying experience. I had three priorities set in mind for what I wanted in a car and they kept those in mind the entire process finding me the perfect vehicle. I love my new 2019 Equinox!
Awesome experience.
by 03/09/2019on
I went to the store to look at a used vehicle and ended up with a new vehicle. Mario, Zach, Matt and Gary were a great team to work with. They always were willing to work with the options I wanted and stuck with the price range I needed. This is my 3rd car that I have purchased at this dealership and I would say this was the best experience yet due to the team that I worked with.
Got my "dream car" ...
by 08/18/2018on
Normally, I hate the "experience" of buying a new car, but with Pete Patel it was like chatting with a personable and helpful friend. If you want to find the car of your dreams I highly recommend him to anyone.
Very Satisfied
by 07/21/2018on
Straightforward, responsive, low-key. I appreciated the Fitz approach as well as the help of my specific salesperson, Mitch. I live in Baltimore, so I did my research online ahead of time. Mitch answered my questions and provided information I needed. I was able to make best use of the trip to Frederick. *Tip: if you want special license plates, be sure to mention this detail at the beginning of your meeting with the finance guy. In my meeting, it got overlooked and I was disappointed. Could have started the process all over again, but I was tired!
Great experience
by 01/13/2018on
Great time working with Pete Patel, in the frederick location. Friendly and knowledgeable. Easy to communicate with and tries to relate with you.
Painless and fair.
by 12/08/2017on
My salesperson Pete Patel was excellent. Tending to my needs and requests. Josh the sales manager was awesome as well. Zach in finance was honest and fair. This team made my buying experience one of the best. I strongly recommend Fitzgerald for purchasing your next vehicle.
Great experience!
by 08/26/2017on
My family had a great experience with Alex Camacho at Fitzgerald Chevrolet off Baughman's Lane. Alex is an expert in his field, explained/demonstrated the features of our vehicle in a user friendly manner, is an excellent listener, and made the process very easy. The entire staff was easy to work with. I highly recommend working with Alex. We will be back for our next new car purchase.
Unbelievable Experience; made a deal work for me - no drama
by 08/16/2016on
I came to look at used cars since I had missed the big GM sale on last year's models. The salesman but was respectful and considerate as he listened to what I wanted. He somehow got me talking about the new car I actually wanted but knew I could not afford. Fitz had the exact car the color I wanted with the matching features in stock (somehow the features I did not were missing from this model). This was impressive. I cannot imagine how they found a deal that could work for me at a price far below what I thought was possible for a new car especially since I was not convinced I could afford the used car I came to look at. One thing I appreciated was the lack of pressure - from being greeted to signing the papers in the finance room nobody ever tried to get me to do something I did not want to do. I was given information and allowed to make my own decision. Congratulations to Fitz for taking the undesirable elements out of the auto purchase process. Expect to be comfortable during your trip there, you can relax and enjoy the new cars without the fear of someone trying to take advantage of you. These guys sell on repeat business and personal referral - a happy customer comes back and brings his friends and family. I know I will.
Great service.....Freindly
by 07/02/2016on
Great experience, Zack my salesman was terrific! And I can not forget "Bob" who "worked the numbers". And I love my Trax!.
Good deal
by 12/21/2015on
Kim K was a huge help in getting us a great deal and making the process fast and easy. Highly recommended!
Excellent car buying experience
by 04/15/2015on
I generally don't write reviews, but I had to share about my wonderful, painless experience purchasing my Chevy Cruze. Alex C was incredibly patient and took the time to go over all the car had to offer, which was a good amount of time since I am not electronically inclined when it comes to OnStar and the Satellite radio. We test drove the car, I loved it, but I still like to sleep on making large purchases. When I asked to take 24 hours to decide, he didn't try to pressure me into making me decision right then like most sales people do. He gave me the 24 hours to decide. The following day, I had a couple financing questions. He made sure that I had all the information I needed before coming back in to buy the car (which saved A LOT of time). I was in and out in less than hour when I came back to do the final purchase. I give Alex my highest recommendation for anyone looking to buy a new vehicle. His patience and willingness to help makes the whole experience more enjoyable.
Dedication to customer satisfaction
by 05/10/2014on
This review is to offer my highest recommendation for Brian R, sales person at Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Frederick, MD. I made several trips to the dealership while looking at cars and every time Brian met me with a smile and courteous, friendly treatment. Brian has a knack for understanding what a customer wants and does everything he can to accommodate that person. If he does not know the answer to a question he makes no pretenses, but researches the answer in a timely fashion. He does everything possible to find exactly the right car for the customer without being pushy or exerting pressure to buy. Brian Robinson is by far the best sales person with whom I have ever dealt. And for those who feel they are no longer important to the dealership after the sale is made, Brian will change that sentiment. He continues to make follow up calls, and to take actions to ensure that his customers are completely satisfied. Because of Brian's outstanding customer relations and dedication to customer satisfaction I will shop only at Fitzgerald from this point onward.
New Car Happiness!
by 05/06/2014on
We had a positive experience at Fitzgerald and are excited about our new Chevy Traverse. Andrew L was an excellent Sales consultant-- super friendly, helpful, quick to respond to our questions via email, phone , and text, and a pleasure to work with. Manger Mark and finance guy Justin were also great. I generally do not enjoy the process of buying a new car-- always feel like there is scheming going on-- but this time it was actually pretty painless thanks to these gentlemen. We did have one mistake during our car purchase process and as soon as we brought it to their attention Mark and Andrew made it right. I only point this out because it really showed us that they were honest and stood behind their claim of sales and service with integrity. We could not have asked for a better outcome. I would recommend Fitzgerald to friends and family and would especially recommend that you ask for Andrew when you arrive and Mark and Justin as you work through the process. Jenny Burke
Excellent Experience
by 04/01/2014on
I have always had great experiences at Fitzgerald. My husband and I have bought a total of 3 cars from them and they have always given us a fair price and have treated us well. Andrew helped my husband and I buy a Chevrolet Equinox and it was the first vehicle that we drove and we fell in love with it. I felt as though Andrew was honest with us and answered all of our questions that we had. I had traded in my vehicle and they gave me over what my car was actually worth, which certainly helped us make up our mind. I would definitely recommend Fitzgerald to anyone.
