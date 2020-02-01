5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to look at used cars since I had missed the big GM sale on last year's models. The salesman but was respectful and considerate as he listened to what I wanted. He somehow got me talking about the new car I actually wanted but knew I could not afford. Fitz had the exact car the color I wanted with the matching features in stock (somehow the features I did not were missing from this model). This was impressive. I cannot imagine how they found a deal that could work for me at a price far below what I thought was possible for a new car especially since I was not convinced I could afford the used car I came to look at. One thing I appreciated was the lack of pressure - from being greeted to signing the papers in the finance room nobody ever tried to get me to do something I did not want to do. I was given information and allowed to make my own decision. Congratulations to Fitz for taking the undesirable elements out of the auto purchase process. Expect to be comfortable during your trip there, you can relax and enjoy the new cars without the fear of someone trying to take advantage of you. These guys sell on repeat business and personal referral - a happy customer comes back and brings his friends and family. I know I will. Read more