2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had an issue with my air conditioner and the car is still covered under warranty. I made an appointment 3 days in advance letting them know the issue ahead of time. I went drop off the vehicle today after arranging a ride home. When I got to the service department the front desk person asked if I could leave it for a couple of days to which I said that is fine and asked if he thought it would be done by Wednesday (6 days away) as I had an appointment that day and would not be able to arrange a ride. He stated that they would likely not even be able to look at it by then and that they had a lot of people in front of me (which is fine, first come first server). I asked if I could just make another appointment and bring it by when they had time to actually look at it. The answer was no. I have to leave my car there for whole week to just sit there and not even be looked at. I'm not sure they know how appointments work. Seemed crazy to me that they are asking people to leave their cars knowing they can not even look at them for an entire week. Why not make appointments for people when they can actually look at the vehicle. I understand that parts and diagnotics may take a few days but to have someone leave there car to wait in line for a week is a bit much. I contacted the manger thinking there must be a mistake he stated if was a Ford policy and that I would have to leave my car there and that I was lucky as every other Ford deanship is over a month wait. I called another for Dealership in the area and they laughed at this. Told me they would make an appointment next Monday (3 days) and that they would be able to begin diagnostics and the work as soon as I dropped it off (like every other auto shop in history). The people were nice and not rude but the way they handle customers is unsat.