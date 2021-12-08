Supreme Ford Of Slidell
Customer Reviews of Supreme Ford Of Slidell
Service department has horrible policy
by 08/12/2021on
I had an issue with my air conditioner and the car is still covered under warranty. I made an appointment 3 days in advance letting them know the issue ahead of time. I went drop off the vehicle today after arranging a ride home. When I got to the service department the front desk person asked if I could leave it for a couple of days to which I said that is fine and asked if he thought it would be done by Wednesday (6 days away) as I had an appointment that day and would not be able to arrange a ride. He stated that they would likely not even be able to look at it by then and that they had a lot of people in front of me (which is fine, first come first server). I asked if I could just make another appointment and bring it by when they had time to actually look at it. The answer was no. I have to leave my car there for whole week to just sit there and not even be looked at. I'm not sure they know how appointments work. Seemed crazy to me that they are asking people to leave their cars knowing they can not even look at them for an entire week. Why not make appointments for people when they can actually look at the vehicle. I understand that parts and diagnotics may take a few days but to have someone leave there car to wait in line for a week is a bit much. I contacted the manger thinking there must be a mistake he stated if was a Ford policy and that I would have to leave my car there and that I was lucky as every other Ford deanship is over a month wait. I called another for Dealership in the area and they laughed at this. Told me they would make an appointment next Monday (3 days) and that they would be able to begin diagnostics and the work as soon as I dropped it off (like every other auto shop in history). The people were nice and not rude but the way they handle customers is unsat.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Loved my experience at supreme Ford, I loss my car in the hurricane zeta a
by 02/04/2021on
Loved my experience at supreme Ford, I loss my car in the hurricane zeta as I ask my daughter to take me into Supreme Ford Miss.Cidney Reis was great, truly amazing young lady. I went in there on a Thursday evening left with my 2020 ford Explorer XLT on. Firday the 13 Miss. Cidney made me feel like Family with out Miss.Cidney and Mr Jeff Finance manager I would probably end up driving something I would had to Settle with ,, I highly recommend the dealership and her to anyone! Miss. Cidney. Is an amazing ...
Classic used car hustles
by 03/03/2020on
This is a classic, old fashioned scam the customer dealership. The kind that give used car dealers a bad name. I purchased a car there. Highlights: -- make us wait an hour while a shill looked at the truck we were interested in and pressured to buy it before she did -- waited 90 minutes for the truck to supposedly be detailed. As soon as it rained it looked like a zebra---that truck hadn't ever been detailed. -- wiper not properly installed flew off mid road trip -- lucky to find an open store within a few miles or else we'd have had to get a hotel -- $500 wheel bearing failed a few weeks later. -- multiple emails and calls to explain this horrible experience, to multiple people including sales manger---no response at all. I'D STRONGLY RECOMMEND NOT BUYING A USED VEHICLE HERE. IF YOU DO, BEWARE.
Don't go here
by 05/09/2017on
Bought a 2013 mustang gt, went test drive it and wouldn't go into 4th I decided to pass on the car until few weeks later they called me back and went test drove it and it was fixed bought the extended warranty threw them said if I sell or get rid of the car I could recover some of the money from the $1,800 extended warranty and they WILL NOT return my calls its been 3 months and still no word from them. Also when buying the car there was a little paint chip on the rear corner and they told me that if I buy the car today they could go wax and buff it to try and get it out and I told him the paint is gone and he argued that it might still buff out
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Staff
by 04/18/2017on
I had some issues in the past with a vehicle I had bought, but after today I will recommend this dealership to anyone. They bent over backwards to help me out and made sure I left happy. Not only did they get me out of a vehicle that was having a whole bunch of issues, but put me in a new 2017 Escape SE for the same monthly note, lower interest, and worked it out to where I am no longer upside down on a vehicle. They went above and beyond to take care of me. I honestly didn't think it was even possible for something like this to happen. Words literally can't even describe how grateful and blessed I am. As soon as I walked in not even two minutes after talking to the GM he assured me that everything was going to be ok and he would make sure I was taken care of and happy. He brought his self down to a personal level with me instead of a business trying to make money off of someone. Excellent management, sales, and customer service team. I'll definitely be using this dealership in the future when I'm ready to upgrade my truck. Thank you for everything Supreme Ford of Slidell. If only you knew how much this has helped me out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LEMON LAW APPLIED
by 04/12/2017on
December 2016 I purchased a 2015 F150 and by Feb 3, 2017 the check engine light came on. Supreme Auto service department could not and still cannot figure out the problem nor do they care. Also not the gas inlet valve light is on. FOUR times they have had my truck and it is like watching a circus act of whose on first and whose where when I bring the truck there. Don't buy a vehicle where they can't fix it - I now have 4000 miles on my truck. Thank goodness for the lemon law. Maybe Ford and Supreme Ford will take the time to care if I tell enough people. Karen Larson Slidell, LA
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New F150
by 07/06/2016on
We love our new truck we bought from supreme ford of Slidell. If you go there ask for Lionel he is the best salesman I have ever done business with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Proceed with caution
by 07/05/2016on
Constantly hounded on the phone by sales people. Finance guy is fast talker. He did not listen to what I wanted and I felt I was manipulated into something I really didn't want.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Team
by 03/02/2016on
I had a great experience with Supreme Ford of Laplace. They treated me like family.