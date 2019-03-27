Runaround
by 03/27/2019on
Well, here we are, sold the van to CJ at Lamarque Ford on Feb. 13th, 2019. Have emailed, called, complained, anything to try and get this dealership to pay me for my vehicle, still no check. Ray Hoffman has gotten involved but still no results. Just the same ol story, we waiting on the title. Well folks let me tell you, if you ever consider selling a vehicle to these folks, DON"T. They make you sign a paper that says you don't get the money owed you until they get the title. Well if like me, you have a bank hold on the title, you beyond signing the paperwork, have no ability to control how long that takes. You will rely completely on Debbie West to pursue getting the title. GOOD LUCK. If they choose to, the don't have to act for months. Just sit on your vehicle and the paperwork. Nothing you can do but wait, and wait we have. Month and a half now and still no money. Way to go Lamarque, dealership of integrity, wonder if Ronnie knew he would approve.
Lamarque Ford
by 07/03/2017on
Lamarque Ford is great! I worked with Jeff Prechter, and he is amazing! This was my first new car purchase and I drove from Baton Rouge to meet with Jeff because of how highly my mother spoke of him (she purchased a car from him a few years ago). He and everyone at Lamarque made me feel extremely comfortable and they were all so honest with me. I will ALWAYS shop at Lamarque and will recommend Jeff to all of my clients, friends, and family members.
Excellent dealership
by 06/16/2017on
I had the pleasure to purchase a 2017 super duty. Not often is a vehicle purchase pleasurable, but I can honestly say this was the most hassle free vehicle purchase I have experienced. From the no hassle great price to the service provided by the employees, it made this big purchase for me enjoyable. I would definitely recommend your dealership to anyone inquiring about purchasing a vehicle. Thanks again for the hassle free experience! Respectfully, Matt
Mrs
by 10/05/2016on
Jennifer Mitchell Schneider is a wonderful sales rep. Very easy to work with. Goes out if her way to make things as easy as possible
New car purchase
by 07/08/2016on
This is my third purchase from them. Sales rep was awesome. He kept sweetening the deal until I could not walk away.
Excellent customer service
by 04/28/2016on
We went to receive the works oil change. Got recommendations for a set of new tires and check the faulty tire sensor that keeps coming on. We both work and trying very hard to figure out when it will be convenient to leave our truck at the dealership to get work done.
Excellent Experience
by 04/11/2016on
I had a great experience. I met 3 wonderful people 2 sales people and the finance lady and they were all very helpful. My salesman, Mike Scaffini, was so helpful. I told him my price range and he did his best to stay within and he succeeded. In face he went above and beyond my expectations. So grateful to have met him and have already recommended several people .
greatexperienceford
by 04/08/2016on
It was worry free, Ms. Irene Bellflower took excellent care of us,from the computer work to the final sale........... What a pleasure doing business this way. We are very pleased with the experience we had as well as our new truck. Thanks to Ms. Irene Bellflower and her knowledge and experience to please and work with us. THANKS TO FORD FOR SUCH A GREAT JOB WELL DONE......
Great service department.
by 04/08/2016on
It took 2 hours for a tire change. But I understand that it had to deal a lot with my insurance. Besides waiting everything was great.
New F 150 Truck
by 04/05/2016on
Everyone was kind and they worked as a team. I had to bring my truck back the next day for a small problem and the serves department jumped on it as soon as I arrived.
Grate service
by 03/25/2016on
F150,The service was good and yes the staff was helpful.
great service, too long
by 03/22/2016on
I had no problem with the service performed. I was not happy about how long the service took. I made an appointment to get an oil change and it took an hour and half. I was quoted 45 mins.
Extended Warranties Work.
by 03/21/2016on
The warranty I purchased covered everything including the rental car so I would be able to work. I use my car for my work, so that was very important to me.
Oil Change and tire rotation
by 02/17/2016on
Frank Martin and his crew were professional and quick to complete my service. Thank you
February 2 2016
by 02/04/2016on
service group - Brandon and female (did not get name) were very friendly. No problems with personnel and service was done in good time.
Please do NOT shop here...
by 05/09/2014on
Please do NOT buy from these people. I had a piece of the sidewall missing from my back right tire and didn't notice it until I got home from the dealership after making my purchase. I called the salesman and he told me to bring it in when I could and they would look at it. When I brought it in I talked to the Used Car Sales manager....because my salesman wasn't in.... and he said he would take a look at the tire to see if it was a safety hazard (Ok, part of the sidewall was gouged.. it could've caused a blowout at any moment.) After they loooked at the tire the manager told me he could sell me one at their cost with was $200 for one freaking tire.. and that's their cost???? BS. Keep in mind i've only had the car for a few days... As soon as I questioned the manager about the price of the tire he got angry with me and told me he'd pay half the cost then.. I refused and told him I just want a new tire and I dont feel like I should have to pay for that. He then said he'd "fix the damn tire and to get out of his [non-permissible content removed] office". And thats basically the kind of customer service you'll receive at Lamarque Ford.... Please shop elsewhere because this place is a nightmare...