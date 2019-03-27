sales Rating

Please do NOT buy from these people. I had a piece of the sidewall missing from my back right tire and didn't notice it until I got home from the dealership after making my purchase. I called the salesman and he told me to bring it in when I could and they would look at it. When I brought it in I talked to the Used Car Sales manager....because my salesman wasn't in.... and he said he would take a look at the tire to see if it was a safety hazard (Ok, part of the sidewall was gouged.. it could've caused a blowout at any moment.) After they loooked at the tire the manager told me he could sell me one at their cost with was $200 for one freaking tire.. and that's their cost???? BS. Keep in mind i've only had the car for a few days... As soon as I questioned the manager about the price of the tire he got angry with me and told me he'd pay half the cost then.. I refused and told him I just want a new tire and I dont feel like I should have to pay for that. He then said he'd "fix the damn tire and to get out of his [non-permissible content removed] office". And thats basically the kind of customer service you'll receive at Lamarque Ford.... Please shop elsewhere because this place is a nightmare... Read more