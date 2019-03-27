Lamarque Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
3101 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lamarque Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
16 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Runaround

by WMcGaughey on 03/27/2019

Well, here we are, sold the van to CJ at Lamarque Ford on Feb. 13th, 2019. Have emailed, called, complained, anything to try and get this dealership to pay me for my vehicle, still no check. Ray Hoffman has gotten involved but still no results. Just the same ol story, we waiting on the title. Well folks let me tell you, if you ever consider selling a vehicle to these folks, DON"T. They make you sign a paper that says you don't get the money owed you until they get the title. Well if like me, you have a bank hold on the title, you beyond signing the paperwork, have no ability to control how long that takes. You will rely completely on Debbie West to pursue getting the title. GOOD LUCK. If they choose to, the don't have to act for months. Just sit on your vehicle and the paperwork. Nothing you can do but wait, and wait we have. Month and a half now and still no money. Way to go Lamarque, dealership of integrity, wonder if Ronnie knew he would approve.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lamarque Ford

by MKessling on 07/03/2017

Lamarque Ford is great! I worked with Jeff Prechter, and he is amazing! This was my first new car purchase and I drove from Baton Rouge to meet with Jeff because of how highly my mother spoke of him (she purchased a car from him a few years ago). He and everyone at Lamarque made me feel extremely comfortable and they were all so honest with me. I will ALWAYS shop at Lamarque and will recommend Jeff to all of my clients, friends, and family members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by Slimroth502 on 06/16/2017

I had the pleasure to purchase a 2017 super duty. Not often is a vehicle purchase pleasurable, but I can honestly say this was the most hassle free vehicle purchase I have experienced. From the no hassle great price to the service provided by the employees, it made this big purchase for me enjoyable. I would definitely recommend your dealership to anyone inquiring about purchasing a vehicle. Thanks again for the hassle free experience! Respectfully, Matt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mrs

by Bharney70123 on 10/05/2016

Jennifer Mitchell Schneider is a wonderful sales rep. Very easy to work with. Goes out if her way to make things as easy as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by DSolutions1 on 07/08/2016

This is my third purchase from them. Sales rep was awesome. He kept sweetening the deal until I could not walk away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by MsLeal1 on 04/28/2016

We went to receive the works oil change. Got recommendations for a set of new tires and check the faulty tire sensor that keeps coming on. We both work and trying very hard to figure out when it will be convenient to leave our truck at the dealership to get work done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by LuckyMcD on 04/11/2016

I had a great experience. I met 3 wonderful people 2 sales people and the finance lady and they were all very helpful. My salesman, Mike Scaffini, was so helpful. I told him my price range and he did his best to stay within and he succeeded. In face he went above and beyond my expectations. So grateful to have met him and have already recommended several people .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

greatexperienceford

by buyer201557 on 04/08/2016

It was worry free, Ms. Irene Bellflower took excellent care of us,from the computer work to the final sale........... What a pleasure doing business this way. We are very pleased with the experience we had as well as our new truck. Thanks to Ms. Irene Bellflower and her knowledge and experience to please and work with us. THANKS TO FORD FOR SUCH A GREAT JOB WELL DONE......

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service department.

by Bmolaison on 04/08/2016

It took 2 hours for a tire change. But I understand that it had to deal a lot with my insurance. Besides waiting everything was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New F 150 Truck

by Donald5334 on 04/05/2016

Everyone was kind and they worked as a team. I had to bring my truck back the next day for a small problem and the serves department jumped on it as soon as I arrived.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Grate service

by Eljefe275 on 03/25/2016

F150,The service was good and yes the staff was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

great service, too long

by therrera123 on 03/22/2016

I had no problem with the service performed. I was not happy about how long the service took. I made an appointment to get an oil change and it took an hour and half. I was quoted 45 mins.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Extended Warranties Work.

by ddelaney on 03/21/2016

The warranty I purchased covered everything including the rental car so I would be able to work. I use my car for my work, so that was very important to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change and tire rotation

by amartin0809 on 02/17/2016

Frank Martin and his crew were professional and quick to complete my service. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

February 2 2016

by canuck160 on 02/04/2016

service group - Brandon and female (did not get name) were very friendly. No problems with personnel and service was done in good time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Please do NOT shop here...

by swatts987 on 05/09/2014

Please do NOT buy from these people. I had a piece of the sidewall missing from my back right tire and didn't notice it until I got home from the dealership after making my purchase. I called the salesman and he told me to bring it in when I could and they would look at it. When I brought it in I talked to the Used Car Sales manager....because my salesman wasn't in.... and he said he would take a look at the tire to see if it was a safety hazard (Ok, part of the sidewall was gouged.. it could've caused a blowout at any moment.) After they loooked at the tire the manager told me he could sell me one at their cost with was $200 for one freaking tire.. and that's their cost???? BS. Keep in mind i've only had the car for a few days... As soon as I questioned the manager about the price of the tire he got angry with me and told me he'd pay half the cost then.. I refused and told him I just want a new tire and I dont feel like I should have to pay for that. He then said he'd "fix the damn tire and to get out of his [non-permissible content removed] office". And thats basically the kind of customer service you'll receive at Lamarque Ford.... Please shop elsewhere because this place is a nightmare...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
438 cars in stock
200 new238 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
64 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
31 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
21 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes