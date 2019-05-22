I love my Malibu and appreciate Jeremy Chaisson
I love my new Malibu and appreciate the service, professionalism, assistance and information that Jeremy Chaisson provided during my purchase.
Truck service
Wonderfully efficient as usual
Ashley Williams
Experience is always the same they could never find a problem with my truck but when I bring it to other dealerships they always find the problem
2018 Silverado Texas Edition
I was very pleased with the service I got.the entire staff was amazing.i'll definitely be dealing with them in the future.
GREAT SERVICE
The service at trapp was amazing, they are by far the best dealership to go an purcahse a new or used car. I also would like to say thanks to Mr. Andrew Stewart for going above and beyond to get me into my first car. I would recommend anyone to go to Mr. Andrew when purchasing a new or used car.
Service
I brought my daughters car in for Trapp to check her radio reception, apparently the antenna was missing and I didn't notice it bc I just purchased the car. The service department told me I needed a new wire harness for the vehicle. Cost of $576.00. I didn't get it done, however I went to Lowes and purchased a screw extraction set , removed the screw and purchased a new antenna for $12.00. Radio working fine. However, I asked the service guy if I removed the screw and purchased a new antenna if it would work. He said yes , if I could get it out then I could purchase a new antenna for around $60.00. Again I purchased one for $12.00 after using my other daughters chevy Cruze antenna to see if it worked. Problem solved for $30.00. I have purchased vehicles from Trapp before and would again but thought I would share this post