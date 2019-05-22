Trapp Chevrolet

Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Trapp Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

I love my Malibu and appreciate Jeremy Chaisson

by Coxhess on 05/22/2019

I love my new Malibu and appreciate the service, professionalism, assistance and information that Jeremy Chaisson provided during my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Truck service

by Seibert on 06/28/2019

Wonderfully efficient as usual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Ashley Williams

by Ashley816 on 04/06/2019

Experience is always the same they could never find a problem with my truck but when I bring it to other dealerships they always find the problem

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

2018 Silverado Texas Edition

by ADAM VERDIN on 05/04/2018

I was very pleased with the service I got.the entire staff was amazing.i'll definitely be dealing with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Skimp108 on 03/16/2015

The service at trapp was amazing, they are by far the best dealership to go an purcahse a new or used car. I also would like to say thanks to Mr. Andrew Stewart for going above and beyond to get me into my first car. I would recommend anyone to go to Mr. Andrew when purchasing a new or used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Buddy70364 on 12/06/2014

I brought my daughters car in for Trapp to check her radio reception, apparently the antenna was missing and I didn't notice it bc I just purchased the car. The service department told me I needed a new wire harness for the vehicle. Cost of $576.00. I didn't get it done, however I went to Lowes and purchased a screw extraction set , removed the screw and purchased a new antenna for $12.00. Radio working fine. However, I asked the service guy if I removed the screw and purchased a new antenna if it would work. He said yes , if I could get it out then I could purchase a new antenna for around $60.00. Again I purchased one for $12.00 after using my other daughters chevy Cruze antenna to see if it worked. Problem solved for $30.00. I have purchased vehicles from Trapp before and would again but thought I would share this post

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
