I brought my daughters car in for Trapp to check her radio reception, apparently the antenna was missing and I didn't notice it bc I just purchased the car. The service department told me I needed a new wire harness for the vehicle. Cost of $576.00. I didn't get it done, however I went to Lowes and purchased a screw extraction set , removed the screw and purchased a new antenna for $12.00. Radio working fine. However, I asked the service guy if I removed the screw and purchased a new antenna if it would work. He said yes , if I could get it out then I could purchase a new antenna for around $60.00. Again I purchased one for $12.00 after using my other daughters chevy Cruze antenna to see if it worked. Problem solved for $30.00. I have purchased vehicles from Trapp before and would again but thought I would share this post Read more