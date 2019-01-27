Trapp Cadillac

Visit dealer’s website 
200 S Hollywood Rd, Houma, LA 70360
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Trapp Cadillac

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Service Work at Trapp Cadillac

by Rebecca on 01/27/2019

This company is great. While my On Star reminded me I needed an oil change I kept putting it off to make the call. Always to busy as I kept telling myself. Well, I received a call from them telling me it was time to come in for an oil change and check. Made it to the appointment, brought work to do to keep me busy but never had to take anything out. I was greeted by one of their salesmen just to say a greeting. We spoke a while then I was told my car was ready. My car was inspected, with cautions to my windshield but everything else was now in green. My car was washed and in great order. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service Work at Trapp Cadillac

by Rebecca on 01/27/2019

This company is great. While my On Star reminded me I needed an oil change I kept putting it off to make the call. Always to busy as I kept telling myself. Well, I received a call from them telling me it was time to come in for an oil change and check. Made it to the appointment, brought work to do to keep me busy but never had to take anything out. I was greeted by one of their salesmen just to say a greeting. We spoke a while then I was told my car was ready. My car was inspected, with cautions to my windshield but everything else was now in green. My car was washed and in great order. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Pleasant service

by Ed-Cos1 on 01/05/2019

Took care of a recall and changed the oil while I waited

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Thankful on 11/08/2018

I was notified by a fellow worker that my right rear tire was flat in the parking lot. Trapp sent a service tech who put air in my tire and followed me back to the dealership. Heather handled my service. She was excellent as she always is. The service was quick. It was not long before I was going back home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good Experience

by WilliamRook on 04/15/2017

Always willing to give me a good deal and excellent service if needed. The sales and management staff are excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
51 cars in stock
0 new51 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes