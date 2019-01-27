Service Work at Trapp Cadillac
by 01/27/2019on
This company is great. While my On Star reminded me I needed an oil change I kept putting it off to make the call. Always to busy as I kept telling myself. Well, I received a call from them telling me it was time to come in for an oil change and check. Made it to the appointment, brought work to do to keep me busy but never had to take anything out. I was greeted by one of their salesmen just to say a greeting. We spoke a while then I was told my car was ready. My car was inspected, with cautions to my windshield but everything else was now in green. My car was washed and in great order. Thank you
Pleasant service
by 01/05/2019on
Took care of a recall and changed the oil while I waited
Great Service
by 11/08/2018on
I was notified by a fellow worker that my right rear tire was flat in the parking lot. Trapp sent a service tech who put air in my tire and followed me back to the dealership. Heather handled my service. She was excellent as she always is. The service was quick. It was not long before I was going back home.
Good Experience
by 04/15/2017on
Always willing to give me a good deal and excellent service if needed. The sales and management staff are excellent.