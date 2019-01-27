service Rating

This company is great. While my On Star reminded me I needed an oil change I kept putting it off to make the call. Always to busy as I kept telling myself. Well, I received a call from them telling me it was time to come in for an oil change and check. Made it to the appointment, brought work to do to keep me busy but never had to take anything out. I was greeted by one of their salesmen just to say a greeting. We spoke a while then I was told my car was ready. My car was inspected, with cautions to my windshield but everything else was now in green. My car was washed and in great order. Thank you Read more