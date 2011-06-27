Richards Honda

Richards Honda

See AllEXTERIOR
Richards Honda's brand new state-of-the-art Honda dealership located just of Interstate 12 at Millerville Road (Exit 6)
Visit dealer’s website 
13413 Millerville Greens Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Richards Honda

46 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
91 cars in stock
0 new74 used17 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Richards Honda is Louisiana's Original and Most Experienced Honda Dealer. We have been serving the Baton Rouge and surrounding areas since 1971! We are family owned and operated locally and proud to support many community non-profit organizations! With one of the largest selections of new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles in the state, you can rest assured that we'll have just what you are looking for! In addition, we have world-class service and parts departments that can help you with all of your maintenance and repair needs! Visit us today at 13413 Millerville Greens Blvd in Baton Rouge (Just off I-12 at Millerville Rd-Exit 6)

what sets us apart
Louisiana's Most Experienced Honda Dealer (Since 1971)
1 Year Complimentary Maintenance with Every New Honda Purchased
Upfront, Transparent Internet Pricing!
3 Day Money Back Guarantee
Edmunds 5-Star Dealer Award Recipient (2016)
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes