5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

There is a drastic difference from greasy car salesmen and a sales professional. If you want to deal with scam artists type sale tactics go to TEAM. If you prefer to be valued as a person, treated with respect as a customer with a need (in this case a reliable vehicle) then go to Richards Honda. They have the best staff and inventory around. When I went to other dealerships to find the vehicle that I wanted, most of the time they did not have it or tried to sell me something else they had on the lot to make a sale. For the record I did purchase a certified used vehicle from Richards Honda. I spent 4 days calling and visiting dealerships from Mandeville all the way to Baton Rouge. The customer service at Richards over the phone was second to none and exceeded my expectations in person. Great inventory and wonderful buying experience. My sales associate was Jonathan Guidry, who was extremely knowledgeable, courteous, and on top of his game. The most important thing he did for me was educate me on the vehicles that I have liked and looked at in the four days of searching (online and other dealerships). The two vehicles that I narrowed my search down to were the Accord and Camry. Even though he works at a Honda dealership he knew the ins and outs of both cars and varying years for both of them. Jonathan gave me all the details and many options to choose from. He did not FORCE anything on me, he just made suggestions and listened to what I needed, unlike my experience at TEAM. In the end I decided to go with a Certified Honda Accord which came with a bonus maintenance package included with my purchase. Thank you Jonathan!!! When you see Honda's with the Richards logo on them around Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, just know they had a phenomenal buying experience and received the best deal around. Read more