Customer Reviews of Richards Honda
Two for Two!
by 09/27/2021on
Three years ago Justin Stagg took excellent care of me as I parted with my well-loved Honda for a new vehicle. He took even better care of me last week by getting me quickly into a new previously owned Honda, needed because my 3-year-old car had been rear-ended. It's not easy currently to find a car. Both last week and three years ago were emotional times for me. Justin is a professional who provides expertise and caring guidance. He coordinated with the rest of the team at Richards to make my experience smooth and a pleasure. Thank you, Justin, and everyone at Richards!
Honda damaged dashboard and has not repaired it
by 01/02/2022on
Wife and I bought a car from Richards Honda last year. Repair technicians scratched and gouged the dashboard while replacing defective air vents. We came to Richards 3 separate times and waited for hours each time only to be told they "didn't have the parts, they ordered the wrong parts, and the wrong parts came." The level of incompetency is astounding to make us come out and wait hours on 3 separate times only for nothing to be down. This was a brand new car with the dashboard plastic ruined by the technicians. Even worse, before we moved to Houston Chelsea the technician told us that they could ship the parts to Houston Honda and have it repaired there for no additional cost, but after arriving here still have not had the parts shipped over, and Houston Honda is saying we have to pay to get it fixed now. Be extremely careful of the technicians and management here, I would recommend buying your car somewhere else if you have to get repairs and recall work done here. If you do have to get repairs done, get everything in writing and take pictures.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Daughter's First Car
by 07/07/2018on
Superb customer service. All Honda Dealerships should be Richards Honda with a Steve and a Jessica in each one. They are exceptional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 05/09/2016on
Had my oil changed here and the experience was nice. Very comfortable lobby area. Who better than to change your oil than Honda Certified mechanics. Also good to know nothing is wrong with my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Honda Accord Sport
by 02/18/2016on
Very helpful sales rep. I was in and out with my new car in less than an hour. Easy process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good van at a good price
by 09/22/2015on
We were shopping for a clean used Honda Odyssey, and I was considering going all the way to Houston to find a good deal. I called Steve Garrick at Richard's Honda and he found me a low mileage minivan at a good price with a Certified warranty. He got me a good value for my trade and made the entire process a breeze. He took care of me during the sale, and was even there on the phone to walk me through setting up the radio once I hit home. Richards Honda is a hour away from my house but it's worth the drive. If you need a clean low mileage car, I'd give them a call and check it out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RICHARDS is better than TEAM!!
by 09/21/2015on
There is a drastic difference from greasy car salesmen and a sales professional. If you want to deal with scam artists type sale tactics go to TEAM. If you prefer to be valued as a person, treated with respect as a customer with a need (in this case a reliable vehicle) then go to Richards Honda. They have the best staff and inventory around. When I went to other dealerships to find the vehicle that I wanted, most of the time they did not have it or tried to sell me something else they had on the lot to make a sale. For the record I did purchase a certified used vehicle from Richards Honda. I spent 4 days calling and visiting dealerships from Mandeville all the way to Baton Rouge. The customer service at Richards over the phone was second to none and exceeded my expectations in person. Great inventory and wonderful buying experience. My sales associate was Jonathan Guidry, who was extremely knowledgeable, courteous, and on top of his game. The most important thing he did for me was educate me on the vehicles that I have liked and looked at in the four days of searching (online and other dealerships). The two vehicles that I narrowed my search down to were the Accord and Camry. Even though he works at a Honda dealership he knew the ins and outs of both cars and varying years for both of them. Jonathan gave me all the details and many options to choose from. He did not FORCE anything on me, he just made suggestions and listened to what I needed, unlike my experience at TEAM. In the end I decided to go with a Certified Honda Accord which came with a bonus maintenance package included with my purchase. Thank you Jonathan!!! When you see Honda's with the Richards logo on them around Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, just know they had a phenomenal buying experience and received the best deal around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service, Awesome Staff
by 06/27/2015on
I went to Richards Honda on a Friday evening (6/19/2015) to look into trading in my used vehicle. What I found was excellent in regards to price, features and personable service. I was assisted by Ms. Kathy Bergeron and Mr. Kevin Morrison who quickly and efficiently helped me in making my purchase. One thing that is great about the service I received was that they worked out a plan to get my payments the way that was affordable to me, while still keeping the interest rate low. That is important to me. In addition, Ms. Kathy listened to me and helped me find what I liked and needed. I highly recommend Richards Honda to any Honda car buyers or to those searching for a reliable, dependable vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richards Honda
by 06/13/2015on
After reading several great reviews I decided to try Richards Honda. I am so glad I did. I was very impressed right from the start, even though I dread dealing with most car dealerships. My sales rep Kathy Bergeron was so awesome. She was kind, patient and very honest. No hidden surprises with her at all. She really cared about my car buying experience. She made sure I got everything I wanted in My Honda Accord and for a great price too. I cannot express how much Kathy has really changed my mind about car salesmen. Charlie the business manager was just as great and patient. Thank you both so much. I will definitely be back to trade my car in for a newer model when that time comes!!!!
2015 CR-V EX experience
by 05/27/2015on
Richards Honda helped me purchase a 2015 CR-V EX and I cannot be more pleased with their service. They were patient and pleasant to work with. I wouldn't go to anyone else for service. They really went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied!
Pressure free shopping
by 04/11/2015on
My husband and I had a wonderful experience purchasing a Honda Odyssey with the help of Kathy Bergeron. She was extremely helpful without being pushy, and willing to answer all of our questions. Calvin helped to complete the deal with all of the necessary, but sometimes confusing paperwork. He, too, was very willing to answer our questions and explaining the financial options. We felt we received a very fair deal and are happy with our purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richards Honda
by 03/28/2015on
Richards Honda did not have the color that we wanted for our type of Accord. Byron Lewis searched and found one and got it for us in just a few hours. The whole time Byron made us feel comfortable.
Ask for Byron Lewis if you are car shopping!
by 03/27/2015on
If you are car shopping, I recommend that you see Byron Lewis at Richards Honda. Mr. Lewis is knowledgeable, professional, experienced, and courteous. I especially like that he is not a 'high pressure' salesman. He made my car shopping experience very pleasant. Mr. Lewis was able to answer all of my questions about the three models I was considering. After looking at different dealerships and brands of cars, and doing extensive research on the internet, I purchased a Honda CR-V and love it! Mr. Lewis explained all of the features and warranties to me, without rushing through it. I would say he's the perfect sales person. Hope this helps you in your car shopping!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!
by 03/25/2015on
My experience with Richards was wonderful. My boyfriend and I walked in with a budget and were expecting one of the sales reps to try to talk us into something pricey. We were greeted by Mack Williams, who was the best sales person I have ever met! He didn't show us ANYTHING above our $20,000 budget. He was very respectful of our opinions and we were shown a car that was 18,000 and we ended up leaving with it. He did everything it took to get us approved. I really appreciate everything Mr. Williams did for us and we are loving our car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My First Car
by 03/10/2015on
My experience was amazing with Richard's Honda. When my mom and I walked in, we instantly greeted and asked questions. Mrs. Billie Jean was our Sale Consultant and she took very good care of us. She made us feel welcomed. We were in and out! Test drove, did paper work and were congratulated! She made sure I knew everything about the car before I drove off the lot which made me feel better. This is my first car and I wasn't expecting to leave off the lot with a 2015 Honda Civic! I would absolutely Richards Honda and see Mrs. Billie George, she's awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So good we bought two
by 03/04/2015on
Went with my granddaughter to pick up her vehicle that had just come in, and ended up buying a vehicle myself. Our salesman, Byron Lewis was fantastic. No high pressure sales tactics and knowledgeable about the vehicles. Overall a great experience, and Byron was a big part of that.
Very Helpful and Professional!
by 03/02/2015on
I purchased my 3rd Honda at Richard's Honda in December of last year. Byron Lewis was amazing! He was very patient and knowledgeable about the buying process. I was very anxiious about he buying process and made me feel very calm and relaxed. He made the my whole experience an easy one!
Excellent Experience
by 02/22/2015on
This was the best buying experience ever. My salesperson, Kenneth Reed III was excellent. He was attentive to what I wanted/needed in a vehicle. There was no pressure, and most of all NO TRICKS!!!! Thanks also to the finance manager Curtis!!! You guys rock!!!!!
Great team of professionals
by 02/14/2015on
These guys are awesome! They work with you and give you no hassle. I had an awesome experience. Pham and Julian are really awesome and dedicated to helping you become a new and happy car owner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful. Honest. Pleasant Experience
by 11/27/2014on
I negotiated a deal by phone from Houston with Sales Manager Gary Vick on a new 2015 Honda CRV EX-L. The next day I heard back from him that there was a small issue. What followed was an example of "taking responsibility and integrity that is rarely seen in the car business. It seems that there had been a bit of confusion on TTL costs in Texas. A mistake was made in the calculations resulting in an approx. $350 additional costs, that I was not expecting and which were over the original agreed upon price. Mr Vick decided to honor his commitment to the original quote, even though as I later found out from a friend in the business, the price I paid as a result put the cost of the car at $350 under invoice. To his credit, Mr Vick never said anything about this to me. When we arrived at the dealership everything was in order. I spent about one minute signing documents and after a reasonable amount of time waiting for the final preparation of the car, we were on our way. This was one of the most pleasant car buying experiences I have ever had. You should not hesitate to do business with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 10/08/2014on
This was the most pleasant experience I have encountered when purchasing a vehicle. Kathy is a great sales associate and is supported by Julian, the sales manager who aims to please. Thanks also to Jimmy in finance for ensuring the paperwork was quick and accurate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
