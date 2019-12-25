Dub
by 12/25/2019on
I bought my 6th F250 from Hollingsworth Richards Ford and got the same friendly courteous sales attitude when I walked in the door.
Mrs Michele Lamar
by 12/16/2019on
This is our third Explorer with Hollingsworth Richards Ford. There’s a reason we continue our relationship with you and that’s the people. It’s an enjoyable experience dealing with Marlin Green as well as Wes in finance. This time we did a Lease instead of a straight purchase. Thank you to all!
Keith Pugh
by 10/29/2019on
Good buying experience. Fair price, would have saved about $500 if I drove to Autonation in Mobile. Not worth the hassle of driving 6 hours round trip and having to take documents from Autonation to the DMV
Keith Mattingly
by 09/25/2019on
My sales person was very helpful.
Great place to buy a new car
by 08/05/2019on
Great customer service and made everything super easy
Hollingsworth Ford
by 06/14/2019on
Great customer service. My sales rep Tanya was awesome. The whole purchase process was smooth with no pressure or hassles. Love my new truck. Would definitely recommend Hollingsworth Ford to others.
Joseph DePaula
by 02/12/2019on
I am very happy with my new Edge! My salesman, Marlin Glenn, was extremely knowledgeable and professional. He went above and beyond, taking his time to answer all of my questions and showing me how to use all the different functions of my Edge. I highly recommend Hollingsworth-Richards Ford to anyone in the market for a car, truck or SUV!!
New 2019 mustang gt
by 12/20/2018on
Had a great experience at this dealership. Got the car I want at a great price. Staff was very friendly and had a good time while there. Highly recommend check out this place.
Truck
by 12/14/2018on
Good price on King Ranch F250
Purchase of new vehicle
by 11/23/2018on
My salesman, Quinn Batiste was extremely professional and very helpful. I told him that I wanted to get the process done as quickly as possible. In the past when buying new vehicles, it would take 4-6 hours. Quinn had me in and out of there in less than two hours. It was a pleasure dealing with him!
F150
by 08/06/2018on
Very easy to deal with.
2018 F150
by 05/22/2018on
I had a great experience at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Lots to choose from and great help from my sales consulatant Matt Orefice.
Sales
by 05/09/2018on
Quinn has sold us all the new cars we buy. He is an expert in making the experience easy, comfortable and fast. This made the 7th vehicle Quinn has sold us. He makes the trip worth the time.
Ford Family
by 08/28/2017on
I have been coming here for years. I have bought my last 5 vehicles including one for my mother with Quinn Batiste at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Could not ask for better people to buy a vehicle from. Quinn picked me up after my home and vehicles were flooded last year, plus he helped my mother when she was looking for a deal on a work vehicle. They earned my loyalty at this dealership.
Great experience and transaction
by 08/23/2017on
Bought a brand new truck. Ask them to get a spray in bed liner put in so I could pick it up when I got off work. Truck was ready waiting for me with a full tank of gas.
Excellent Service
by 08/18/2017on
The service team at Hollingsworth Richards Ford was hands down the best that I have ever experienced.
Great friendly service
by 08/07/2017on
My Explorer left me stranded and required a tow. My first call was to Hollingsworth! They helped me with the tow and worked for a day and a half to figure out the issue and make the repair. They kept me informed all along the way. Lori, Louis and everyone was top notch! Thanks!!
F350 Order Purchase
by 07/15/2017on
They gave me a great price with no haggling. What more could you ask for. The online response could be better but in person was great
Owner
by 06/30/2017on
My experience with James Davis the third the sales person that was very great and recommend him to any of my clients friends that would like that was like to buy a vehicle
Used Car Purchase
by 04/23/2017on
Valerie was extremely helpful and knowledgeable when helping us with our Ford F-250 purchase. She immediately greeted us with a smile, and was very patient though all of my many questions about the vehicle. She did an outstanding job and we are pleased with our purchase. Thanks for everything Valerie - anyone who is looking to purchase a car we will definitely send them your way!
Univiting customer service experience
by 11/02/2016on
First off, my previous experiences at Hollingsworth Mazda weren't all too bad. At least not with their sales department, I even referred my mother to this dealership to come and by her new 2016 Mazda 3. However this one occasion, I'm highly disappointed. After a long day of exams and assignments being due, I pull up to Hollingsworth as the 3rd car in the service line. Okay, no problem maybe I'll be waiting in the waiting room for a while, but that's to be expected sometimes, right? & I was prepared for that. That wasn't the issue, it's the fact that I pulled up and there was the front desk lady in the driver's side of the car before me and a service technician "trying to figure something out " I assume. What baffles me is they watched me pull up and get out of my car with my bag on as if I was waiting for someone to at least say "Hello or I'll be with you shortly or you can have a seat inside and I'll be with you shortly." I got nothing! I waited for about 5-10 minutes just outside my car looking at them. Regardless of how busy you are, your first priority are your customers especially if I'm waiting on you. Not only that but they saw me leave, at least say hold off. Once again I got nothing! Needless to say I veered off and took that right on Airline Hwy, & came on over to Diamond Mazda. I will go the couple extra miles every time if it means getting better quality service. Signed, An ex-reoccurring Hollingsworth customer