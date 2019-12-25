service Rating

First off, my previous experiences at Hollingsworth Mazda weren't all too bad. At least not with their sales department, I even referred my mother to this dealership to come and by her new 2016 Mazda 3. However this one occasion, I'm highly disappointed. After a long day of exams and assignments being due, I pull up to Hollingsworth as the 3rd car in the service line. Okay, no problem maybe I'll be waiting in the waiting room for a while, but that's to be expected sometimes, right? & I was prepared for that. That wasn't the issue, it's the fact that I pulled up and there was the front desk lady in the driver's side of the car before me and a service technician "trying to figure something out " I assume. What baffles me is they watched me pull up and get out of my car with my bag on as if I was waiting for someone to at least say "Hello or I'll be with you shortly or you can have a seat inside and I'll be with you shortly." I got nothing! I waited for about 5-10 minutes just outside my car looking at them. Regardless of how busy you are, your first priority are your customers especially if I'm waiting on you. Not only that but they saw me leave, at least say hold off. Once again I got nothing! Needless to say I veered off and took that right on Airline Hwy, & came on over to Diamond Mazda. I will go the couple extra miles every time if it means getting better quality service. Signed, An ex-reoccurring Hollingsworth customer Read more