Hollingsworth Richards Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
7787 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hollingsworth Richards Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Dub

by Bubba Dub on 12/25/2019

I bought my 6th F250 from Hollingsworth Richards Ford and got the same friendly courteous sales attitude when I walked in the door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
24 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Dub

by Bubba Dub on 12/25/2019

I bought my 6th F250 from Hollingsworth Richards Ford and got the same friendly courteous sales attitude when I walked in the door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mrs Michele Lamar

by Michele on 12/16/2019

This is our third Explorer with Hollingsworth Richards Ford. There’s a reason we continue our relationship with you and that’s the people. It’s an enjoyable experience dealing with Marlin Green as well as Wes in finance. This time we did a Lease instead of a straight purchase. Thank you to all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Keith Pugh

by redfishla on 10/29/2019

Good buying experience. Fair price, would have saved about $500 if I drove to Autonation in Mobile. Not worth the hassle of driving 6 hours round trip and having to take documents from Autonation to the DMV

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Keith Mattingly

by kmattin on 09/25/2019

My sales person was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great place to buy a new car

by Bbresson8 on 08/05/2019

Great customer service and made everything super easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Hollingsworth Ford

by Sherryjolene on 06/14/2019

Great customer service. My sales rep Tanya was awesome. The whole purchase process was smooth with no pressure or hassles. Love my new truck. Would definitely recommend Hollingsworth Ford to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Joseph DePaula

by J. DePaula on 02/12/2019

I am very happy with my new Edge! My salesman, Marlin Glenn, was extremely knowledgeable and professional. He went above and beyond, taking his time to answer all of my questions and showing me how to use all the different functions of my Edge. I highly recommend Hollingsworth-Richards Ford to anyone in the market for a car, truck or SUV!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New 2019 mustang gt

by John Ch on 12/20/2018

Had a great experience at this dealership. Got the car I want at a great price. Staff was very friendly and had a good time while there. Highly recommend check out this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Truck

by Markjohn on 12/14/2018

Good price on King Ranch F250

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of new vehicle

by Westbrook on 11/23/2018

My salesman, Quinn Batiste was extremely professional and very helpful. I told him that I wanted to get the process done as quickly as possible. In the past when buying new vehicles, it would take 4-6 hours. Quinn had me in and out of there in less than two hours. It was a pleasure dealing with him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F150

by J.CCIII on 08/06/2018

Very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2018 F150

by jarrencrotwell on 05/22/2018

I had a great experience at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Lots to choose from and great help from my sales consulatant Matt Orefice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales

by Sharon Anderson on 05/09/2018

Quinn has sold us all the new cars we buy. He is an expert in making the experience easy, comfortable and fast. This made the 7th vehicle Quinn has sold us. He makes the trip worth the time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Family

by Hartenstein on 08/28/2017

I have been coming here for years. I have bought my last 5 vehicles including one for my mother with Quinn Batiste at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Could not ask for better people to buy a vehicle from. Quinn picked me up after my home and vehicles were flooded last year, plus he helped my mother when she was looking for a deal on a work vehicle. They earned my loyalty at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience and transaction

by Jjoiner002 on 08/23/2017

Bought a brand new truck. Ask them to get a spray in bed liner put in so I could pick it up when I got off work. Truck was ready waiting for me with a full tank of gas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Almasterling on 08/18/2017

The service team at Hollingsworth Richards Ford was hands down the best that I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great friendly service

by Jlawbraun on 08/07/2017

My Explorer left me stranded and required a tow. My first call was to Hollingsworth! They helped me with the tow and worked for a day and a half to figure out the issue and make the repair. They kept me informed all along the way. Lori, Louis and everyone was top notch! Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F350 Order Purchase

by Rowens123 on 07/15/2017

They gave me a great price with no haggling. What more could you ask for. The online response could be better but in person was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Owner

by CharlesMarie on 06/30/2017

My experience with James Davis the third the sales person that was very great and recommend him to any of my clients friends that would like that was like to buy a vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by Derek on 04/23/2017

Valerie was extremely helpful and knowledgeable when helping us with our Ford F-250 purchase. She immediately greeted us with a smile, and was very patient though all of my many questions about the vehicle. She did an outstanding job and we are pleased with our purchase. Thanks for everything Valerie - anyone who is looking to purchase a car we will definitely send them your way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Univiting customer service experience

by Missjasmine18 on 11/02/2016

First off, my previous experiences at Hollingsworth Mazda weren't all too bad. At least not with their sales department, I even referred my mother to this dealership to come and by her new 2016 Mazda 3. However this one occasion, I'm highly disappointed. After a long day of exams and assignments being due, I pull up to Hollingsworth as the 3rd car in the service line. Okay, no problem maybe I'll be waiting in the waiting room for a while, but that's to be expected sometimes, right? & I was prepared for that. That wasn't the issue, it's the fact that I pulled up and there was the front desk lady in the driver's side of the car before me and a service technician "trying to figure something out " I assume. What baffles me is they watched me pull up and get out of my car with my bag on as if I was waiting for someone to at least say "Hello or I'll be with you shortly or you can have a seat inside and I'll be with you shortly." I got nothing! I waited for about 5-10 minutes just outside my car looking at them. Regardless of how busy you are, your first priority are your customers especially if I'm waiting on you. Not only that but they saw me leave, at least say hold off. Once again I got nothing! Needless to say I veered off and took that right on Airline Hwy, & came on over to Diamond Mazda. I will go the couple extra miles every time if it means getting better quality service. Signed, An ex-reoccurring Hollingsworth customer

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
145 cars in stock
145 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
63 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes