1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We wanted to purchase a 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV. When I finally got the call from the Finance Manager about our auto loan, I was told that this off-the-wall finance company was our only option. Low and behold - The mileage on the vehicle was too high for us to use the 2 banks that we usually do business with, which would not even consider a loan on this vehicle because the mileage was over 70,000 miles. Then to add insult to injury he told me "they were doing us a favor" just agreeing to carry the loan. I think that they are really taking advantage of people. When they know the mileage is to high for traditional financing they need to inform buyers of that fact when they inquire about these vehicles. And in my opinion they need to be more resonable in their pricing of these vehicles that can only be financed thru Alternative Lenders! It is an insult to the average american car buyer to fall in love with a vehicle that is over priced with high mileage, and suffer the disappointment of outragous "did you a favor" finance companies. We all know these dealerships make a fortune -- but there is no reason to try to rip-off the average middle-class car buyer! Read more