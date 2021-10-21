5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Spoiler alert--we purchased a 2021 Acura RDX in the Advance Package for predominately my use. My husband and I had visited the Acura of Baton Rouge dealership--only browsing--right before the pandemic and had been helped by Mr. Jeremiah Amato (New Car Sales & Lease Consultant). He is very handy with technology and is a sports car hobbyist it seems, so he could answer my engineer-husband's mechanical and electronic/digital questions while also fielding all of my more pragmatic queries with direct, satisfactory answers. We waited to purchase for nearly two years because the pandemic lessened our mileage on our existing vehicles so dramatically--working from home. During this time, I might have only received a half dozen personally written, not scripted, emails from Mr. Amato. He politely would inquire if I had further questions, etc., just enough to forge a true relationship of trust and come to know some of our preferences. Then when it was finally time, even overdue for a vehicle purchase, we dreaded the supply shortage and price increases in the car lots due to the pandemic. However, Mr. Amato made the purchase very painless. We asked for him by name, and came to realize that just as a quality realtor knows what you are looking for, Mr. Amato really knew which features, vehicles, year, and price point would tick our boxes. He checked inventory and kept us abreast of matches. Thus, we were able within a few return trips to find a great car at a price we felt good about despite the shortages. My husband was also in the market for a sedan, but try as he may, his height would not even work in the Acura TLX; my hubby was actually more like one of Cinderella's stepsisters trying to make himself fit because he liked the dynamic way it drove. Mr. Amato wisely did not push the sale (which he could have), but let my husband come to a conclusion himself...he would have been uncomfortable in any commute over fifteen minutes and would have been very dissatisfied long-term. Incidentally, Mr. Amato went for a very late lunch during the busy evening we came to purchase the RDX. Ms. Bethany Gonzales stepped in to let us have ample time to test drive it, and answered any remaining questions; she's a real go-getter with a no-nonsense manner and vast knowledge. Her cooperation while Mr. Amato was briefly out enabled us to then confidently proceed with Mr. Amato and purchase the vehicle that evening (which had become critical for both work and personal reasons). This hand-off was done in a friendly spirit between the colleagues, and really accommodated us to move on the sale. Thank you for a stellar, customized sales experience! We are very pleased and plan to return in the future. Read more