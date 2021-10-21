Acura of Baton Rouge
Customer Reviews of Acura of Baton Rouge
No Pressure, Informative Sale Consultants Make for Happy Acura Drivers
by 10/21/2021on
Spoiler alert--we purchased a 2021 Acura RDX in the Advance Package for predominately my use. My husband and I had visited the Acura of Baton Rouge dealership--only browsing--right before the pandemic and had been helped by Mr. Jeremiah Amato (New Car Sales & Lease Consultant). He is very handy with technology and is a sports car hobbyist it seems, so he could answer my engineer-husband's mechanical and electronic/digital questions while also fielding all of my more pragmatic queries with direct, satisfactory answers. We waited to purchase for nearly two years because the pandemic lessened our mileage on our existing vehicles so dramatically--working from home. During this time, I might have only received a half dozen personally written, not scripted, emails from Mr. Amato. He politely would inquire if I had further questions, etc., just enough to forge a true relationship of trust and come to know some of our preferences. Then when it was finally time, even overdue for a vehicle purchase, we dreaded the supply shortage and price increases in the car lots due to the pandemic. However, Mr. Amato made the purchase very painless. We asked for him by name, and came to realize that just as a quality realtor knows what you are looking for, Mr. Amato really knew which features, vehicles, year, and price point would tick our boxes. He checked inventory and kept us abreast of matches. Thus, we were able within a few return trips to find a great car at a price we felt good about despite the shortages. My husband was also in the market for a sedan, but try as he may, his height would not even work in the Acura TLX; my hubby was actually more like one of Cinderella's stepsisters trying to make himself fit because he liked the dynamic way it drove. Mr. Amato wisely did not push the sale (which he could have), but let my husband come to a conclusion himself...he would have been uncomfortable in any commute over fifteen minutes and would have been very dissatisfied long-term. Incidentally, Mr. Amato went for a very late lunch during the busy evening we came to purchase the RDX. Ms. Bethany Gonzales stepped in to let us have ample time to test drive it, and answered any remaining questions; she's a real go-getter with a no-nonsense manner and vast knowledge. Her cooperation while Mr. Amato was briefly out enabled us to then confidently proceed with Mr. Amato and purchase the vehicle that evening (which had become critical for both work and personal reasons). This hand-off was done in a friendly spirit between the colleagues, and really accommodated us to move on the sale. Thank you for a stellar, customized sales experience! We are very pleased and plan to return in the future.
Pierce Shirey - BR Acura Sales Consultant Service Review
by 10/05/2021on
Thank you much Mr. Pierce for your outstanding support & service in assisting me on my recent Acura purchase. You were very customer-oriented, professional and knowledgeable. All questions were promptly answered & I’m very appreciative for your continuing efforts to ensure there were no concerns. I’ll definitely refer you to others - A+ Grade!
2022 MDX Purchase
by 06/18/2021on
My wife and I purchased a 2022 MDX SH-AWD Advance with Liquid Carbon Metallic paint and an Ebony interior from Acura of Baton Rouge. We ordered the vehicle on April 22, 2021. It arrived on June 4th. We were not in town, but picked up the MDX on June 8th. The entire process of choosing an MDX, ordering the vehicle, coordinating picking it up, and then the buying experience when we picked it up was very positive. Bethany Gonzales was our Senior Sales Consultant. I asked her to work up several lease vs purchase options. She was very patient with my many questions and multiple visits to the dealership. Jonathan Hutchens, Finance Manager, handled the final purchase details on the day we picked up the MDX. Jonathan was very pleasant and gave us some options to consider. There was no pressure, so my wife and I were very comfortable discussing what made sense while sitting in Jonathan's office. He would offer his thoughts as we thought about what made sense for us. Even after we drove off with the new MDX, I found some items in the paperwork that didn't make sense to me, so I emailed Jonathan. He was very prompt and helped clear things up quickly. It would not matter what type of Acura you might consider buying, both Bethany and Jonathan were easy to work with and were very patient. As far as the vehicle, we were looking for a nice 3-row SUV (not for our kids...but to use with our grand-kids). When considering comfort, safety, quality, reliability, and usefulness we finally decided the new 2022 Acura MDX was the right choice for us. We considered the Lexus GX. Loved the SUV, but the infotainment system was too outdated. When comparing the MDX to the Audi Q7, for comparable equipment, there just wasn't a fair comparison when it came to price. We have owned several Lexus products in the past, and we did look at Mercedes, BMW, and Audi...but this new MDX just beat all the competition as an all around best choice for us. Very few miles on the MDX so far, but we are enjoying the vehicle. A lot of flexibility in the infotainment system, the safety systems, and the driving experience. We'll probably keep this one for a long time.
No hassle - Great experience
by 05/17/2021on
David Spikes was easy to work with an no hassle. Kerry was great as well doing the walk through. Thanks
No stress dealings
by 12/07/2020on
After shopping around for a certified pre-owned from some of the dealerships in bigger cities, I came across Acura of Baton Rouge and so happy that I did. My dealings from the Internet Manager and specifically with Matt Shoptaugh, the Sales Rep, all whole thing seemed transparent and stress free. We live in Houston and the drive to Baton Rouge was well worth the extra effort.
Wonderful Sales Experience
by 07/13/2020on
We had a wonderful and very pleasant experience in purchasing our new Acura MDX from Pierce at Acura of Baton Rouge. We highly recommend!
Great experience
by 06/24/2020on
Jeff Jones made our visit very pleasant .Jeff was very helpful and knowledgeable . Would highly recommend Baton Rouge Acura!
Great new car buying experience
by 02/10/2020on
Saleman Pierce Shirey was so knowledgeable and friendly and answered all my questions. He is the reason we came back to Acura of BR to buy a 2020 RDX.
2020 RDX Aspec Purchase
by 01/22/2020on
Had a very good experience recently at Acura of BR. Our salesperson was Bethany Gonzales. From initial contact through car pickup Bethany was knowledgeable, courteous and helpful. No pressure.
Great Customer Service
by 12/13/2019on
Upon entering the Acura dealership on Airline Hwy. Baton Rouge. Mr. Kerry Lockett approached me asking if I needed any assistance. I told him what vehicle I was interested in. We went for a test drive, and he explained all of the many different features of that car. Mr. Lockett was very patient and helpful in assisting me with making the best decision in the purchase of my new car. He responded to all of my calls and text messages about the purchase of my car. Thanks, Mrs. Jackson
Excellent Service
by 11/14/2019on
On my first visit I was greeted by Mr. Vance Moore. Friendly, courteous and professional. Told him what my wife was looking for in a vehicle and he did everything to accomplish getting it done. One of the best car buying experiences I’ve had. Thanks Mr. Moore Thomas Davis
Great purchase from Acura of Baton Rouge
by 09/17/2019on
On Labor Day, my my husband and I bought a pre-owned car from Acura of Baton Rouge. This was, in fact, our second purchase from this dealership. We have been very satisfied with both cars! The salesman for our recent purchase was James Graves. He was both friendly and knowledgeable. He patiently answered all of our questions and gave us a great deal. We highly recommend this dealership!!
Impressive from Moment One
by 08/15/2019on
I had been researching a replacement for my MDX whose lease was nearly up -- I had a lot of questions that were specific to the price, financing options, & such. I met Kerry Lockett one afternoon as a "drop in" visit while in Baton Rouge -- he answered my questions, let me drive a new one that had just arrived, and there was no pressure whatsoever. He was polite, knowledgeable, pleasant, and patient. It took several more days of "fine tuning" but he located the EXACT car I wanted and had it sent to the dealership in a matter of days. Furthermore, he worked hard to make sure not only were there NO surprises, but that I was confident in my decision. And he worked to get the final acceptable numbers IN WRITING to give me additional assurance, as most of our "work" was via phone/email/text to accommodate my crazy schedule. When the time came to pick up my vehicle, EVERY member of the team was courteous, pleasant, & concerned about my satisfaction. Kerry even met me the following day to be certain I was familiar with all options! Over the top service!
sales review
by 02/24/2019on
2nd new Acura purchased from Acura of Baton Rouge. Internet salesman Shawad Dara was extremely knowledgeable of the 2019 RDX. Very professional and polite. Worked with me to get the deal done.
Great Experience
by 01/06/2019on
Had a great experience working with James at Acura of Baton Rouge. Worked via internet sales first and James helped us wrap up once we got to dealership. Smoothest car buying process I've ever experienced. Entire team was so helpful.
Great Experience
by 01/02/2019on
Started working with Luke To nearly 3 months ago. Was leasing 2015 MDX at the time. Really thought we wanted to downsize to RDX. As we got closer, Luke arranged for us to drive the RDX and we realized it was not exactly what we were looking for. Assumed MDX was outside of budget. Luke said he would keep looking for opportunity to get us into MDX. He contacted me on 12/30 with MDX offer that was within the guidelines I had given him. We were out of town and did the deal by phone. When I arrived at dealership on 12/31 Luke had all paperwork ready for signature. The car was washed and detailed and inside (nice since raining). Very painless experience. Price and payments were EXACTLY as he had stated on the phone. No surprises. Love the car. Was exactly what we wanted for the price we needed.
Acura of Baton Rouge
by 02/25/2018on
I just bought my 3rd Acura at the Baton Rouge location. Johnny Lemoine, Sales Consultant, provided excellent customer service. I couldnt be more pleased with the experience.
Fantastic Experience!
by 12/29/2017on
We started our day at Acura of New Orleans and received underwhelming if not subpar service. The interiors of brand new vehicles were filthy and there seemed to be no interest to help us find what we needed. Fast forward 2 frustrating hours and I decided to check online for the inventory at Acura of Baton Rouge. Called to see if a MDX on the site was still on the lot and unfortunately a deposit was placed! Spoke with AC on the phone and he enticed us to come to BR to see another MDX in the specific package and color combo I truly wanted or he would order it from another state if necessary. After a quick 1.5 hr drive we pulled up to our car waiting just for us! AC quickly introduced us to our fantastic sales rep Bethany. Bethany was super friendly and very knowledgeable without being a hard, make you feel uncomfortable sales person!! I learned a ton about my new car from the time she spent showcasing all of the details. We also worked with Vanessa and switched to Allstate! Love that she was onsite and ready to assist. We then connected with Kelly who made financing and all the extras feel easy! I definitely recommend the VIP package. A very long winded way to say Im ecstatic I made the drive to Acura of Baton Rouge. A fantastic team with outstanding service!!
Best Experience Ever
by 09/27/2017on
I have purchased many different vehicles in the past but the experience I had dealing with Bethany Gonzales at Acura of Baton Rouge was by far the best from start to finish. She was very attentive and took extra time to work with me to make sure all of my questions were answered. I never felt pressured by the "sales" process. This experience transferred to all of the different areas I dealt with. She had a great attitude and I was never rushed along.
Excellent service!
by 08/22/2017on
Bought a used Honda CR-V. Great pricing, great service.