1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sent an email with what I wanted and what I would pay which was Edmund's True Market Value. First day, saleman Ray S called me back but didn't talk price. I emailed him again and he came back with a higher price. The second day he said he would try and get me what I wanted. The third day, the Vice President in charge of this dealership sent me an email with prices that I never had discussed or seen before. They were higher than Edmund's and were in nice round numbers where things could be massaged and manipulated. I called saleman and said forget it. I then called another dealer and got exactly what I wanted in the email I sent Swope a few days earlier. Then I get an email from the sales manager saying he could match the Edmund's price and when could they write me up. Too many games played. The Swope Toyota Dealer down the street is completely different and a class act that I would gladly do business with. Read more