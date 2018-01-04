Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great Experience
by 04/01/2018on
Thanks to Paul and Hudson. Hudson promised me a great deal and held true to his word. Together Hudson and Paul worked with me until I was satisfied on quality, price and service. Awesome atmosphere, great people, great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unabelievable
by 02/23/2014on
Sent an email with what I wanted and what I would pay which was Edmund's True Market Value. First day, saleman Ray S called me back but didn't talk price. I emailed him again and he came back with a higher price. The second day he said he would try and get me what I wanted. The third day, the Vice President in charge of this dealership sent me an email with prices that I never had discussed or seen before. They were higher than Edmund's and were in nice round numbers where things could be massaged and manipulated. I called saleman and said forget it. I then called another dealer and got exactly what I wanted in the email I sent Swope a few days earlier. Then I get an email from the sales manager saying he could match the Edmund's price and when could they write me up. Too many games played. The Swope Toyota Dealer down the street is completely different and a class act that I would gladly do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible Treatment
by 11/21/2011on
Purchased a 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid. If it was not for the on-line advertising price, I would not have stuck around due to the rude treatment. We hung around for hours waiting on the finance department to come up with a lousy deal. We went to our own credit union and had the money in minutes. They still charged me for a processing fee, even though they had nothing to process. We had no trade-in and the credit union did all of the processing. They made us feel horrible with the run-around and snide remarks when we questioned the fee. The store manager sat down with us after we were rudely treated by one of the other managers. His explanation of the fee had no basis for our transaction, but stood ground on not dropping the fee. We paid the fee seperately and left. The car was a nice deal for the price, but not worth the treatment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep
by 03/12/2009on
This place is awesome. I have bought alot of cars in my life and these guys know what they are doing. They treated my wife and I as people. They were friendly, courteous, and most of all worked with us. They didn't do all the "Let me check with my manager" stuff. They listened to our needs and understood our budget. We love our car, and our new place to buy cars !!
