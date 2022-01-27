Marshall Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Marshall Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Low expectations then stop in. Otherwise keep driving
by 01/27/2022on
My third purchase from Marshall and it is sure not the dealer it used to be I only gave 1 star because my sales person was great ! that being said the unprofessional actions and general attitude of others well 1star enough said.
Stay Away!!
by 01/02/2019on
Both sales and service are terrible. I was sold a Jeep with a hardtop, 4 months later I am yet to have it installed. I have been lied too pushed off from one person to the next. Not one person at this dealership has taken any responsibility for their mistakes. By far the worst experience with a car dealership. Never would I ever recommend anyone to Marshall! I had to give 1 star or I couldn't submit my review. Believe me 1 star is too kind.
Salesman was awesome
by 05/26/2018on
We came in looking to trade our Rubicon JK in for a JL and had the pleasure of doing business with JR. JR was very personable and easy to do business with. He never acted like your typical sales man trying to sell us whatever he could. JR listened to what our needs where and truly took care of us. He made our experience a great one and we were able to order what we wanted. Definitely would highly recommend JR to any of our family or friends.
Amazing!!!!
by 05/10/2018on
I can not say enough about how much Willy and Kevin helped me and showed me patience and respect. They stuck with me throughout the whole process and even in a horrible place financially with credit , they never gave up nor treated me less. No doubt in where I will always go from now on and will recommend e everyone who I hear is planning to purchase a vehicle. Thanks , Jackie
Russell Covey
by 11/20/2017on
I am so very please with the way Marchall Motors on route 18 help me to buy a used car, these guy's worked their best to help me buy my car. I do so and will always recommend them, you will walk out with the car whatever you are going through with your finances. You will drive away with a quality used car ( are a new car if you like). They are the greatest guy's to set with and talk with and come out with your car, PLEASE go and check these guy's out. And do ask for Marco you will not regret it. The customer service was VANTASTIC.
Challenger SRT8 scat pack shaker
by 08/28/2016on
Ron Bennett was very helpful in answering my questions via email and setting up an appointment with the sales team. Brandon was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle I was interested in.
Jeep
by 08/24/2016on
Everything on time. Employees very nice. Coffee was good. Loved having the remote to the tv. Thank you very much for the T-shirt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marshall CDJR
by 07/13/2016on
Professional. The whole team worked very hard to get me the car I wanted with the credit I had. Dylan shingle was awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car work
by 07/12/2016on
Ken Eagen was very professional and made me feel secure on the work that was completed, because we are getting ready for a trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 07/10/2016on
Our salesman was very friendly and helpful. Treated us very good even though we obviously were not rich. Were were helped to get a nice car at a price we can afford. Great experience over all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/28/2016on
The service department is great. They let me know about replacing the brakes and the cost for they to do the work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
75 south answer to our prayers
by 04/19/2016on
The salesman matt was awesome. Not pushey, answered our questions. And scott found us a deal better than what we could have dreamed of.
Great Experience!
by 04/05/2016on
I like that I was not ambushed or trying to be forced into buying a car. Brad was very polite and calm and very professional. Going to a dealership can be stressful or scary, but I felt calm and collected the whole time.
Power Wagon buyer.
by 03/10/2016on
There was no high pressure sales tactics used. The salesman was easy to talk to in terms of what I wanted to look at.
Great job
by 02/28/2016on
They all were very nice and friendly. They made it fast and easy and they had a place for my kids to play.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Day Ever!
by 02/02/2016on
Randy Moore, Mike Smith, Brandon Evans all went above and beyond to make my car buying experience the best it could be. I thank them . The entire staff at this dealership work as a team to ensure the best possible experience I've ever had in buying a car. Props to Trey Marshall for running a 5 Star business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 01/20/2016on
We were treated like valued customers from start to finish. When we were unable to come to a decision by closing time, they leant us one of the vehicles we were considering for the night. It was a great experience and I'd definitely buy from Marshall again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience with Marshall Chrysler Jeep Dodge
by 01/08/2016on
We are extremely happy with our latest Jeep purchase, and with the team at Marshall. Ron Bennett, Scotty Hall, Randy, and the rest of the team were excellent to work with and very accommodating. We also appreciate the service team and their efforts each time we bring our other vehicles for maintenance. There are many Jeep dealerships in the Greater Cincinnati area. The Marshall team continues to earn our loyalty as a customer.
Quick, Hassle Free Service
by 10/18/2015on
MCDJ was not only able to give me a Saturday appointment, they set the appointment within less than a week of my request. The oil change was completed rapidly so I could get back on the road within an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Experience
by 10/03/2015on
Dan in service is very helpful and trustworthy. He let me know what I needed and didn't need and kept me posted on the progress. I knew when how much it was going to cost before work started and when it was ready to be picked up. Everything went as scheduled and on time. Great service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership, nice staff, easy transaction
by 08/26/2015on
Sales and Finance people were very easy to work with. Whole process was smooth and not stressful and convenient. The whole team worked with our schedule. Good job!
