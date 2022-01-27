5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am so very please with the way Marchall Motors on route 18 help me to buy a used car, these guy's worked their best to help me buy my car. I do so and will always recommend them, you will walk out with the car whatever you are going through with your finances. You will drive away with a quality used car ( are a new car if you like). They are the greatest guy's to set with and talk with and come out with your car, PLEASE go and check these guy's out. And do ask for Marco you will not regret it. The customer service was VANTASTIC. Read more