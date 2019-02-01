Stay Away!!
01/02/2019
Both sales and service are terrible. I was sold a Jeep with a hardtop, 4 months later I am yet to have it installed. I have been lied too pushed off from one person to the next. Not one person at this dealership has taken any responsibility for their mistakes. By far the worst experience with a car dealership. Never would I ever recommend anyone to Marshall! I had to give 1 star or I couldn't submit my review. Believe me 1 star is too kind.
Salesman was awesome
05/26/2018
We came in looking to trade our Rubicon JK in for a JL and had the pleasure of doing business with JR. JR was very personable and easy to do business with. He never acted like your typical sales man trying to sell us whatever he could. JR listened to what our needs where and truly took care of us. He made our experience a great one and we were able to order what we wanted. Definitely would highly recommend JR to any of our family or friends.
Amazing!!!!
05/10/2018
I can not say enough about how much Willy and Kevin helped me and showed me patience and respect. They stuck with me throughout the whole process and even in a horrible place financially with credit , they never gave up nor treated me less. No doubt in where I will always go from now on and will recommend e everyone who I hear is planning to purchase a vehicle. Thanks , Jackie
Russell Covey
11/20/2017
I am so very please with the way Marchall Motors on route 18 help me to buy a used car, these guy's worked their best to help me buy my car. I do so and will always recommend them, you will walk out with the car whatever you are going through with your finances. You will drive away with a quality used car ( are a new car if you like). They are the greatest guy's to set with and talk with and come out with your car, PLEASE go and check these guy's out. And do ask for Marco you will not regret it. The customer service was VANTASTIC.
Challenger SRT8 scat pack shaker
08/28/2016
Ron Bennett was very helpful in answering my questions via email and setting up an appointment with the sales team. Brandon was professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle I was interested in.
Jeep
08/24/2016
Everything on time. Employees very nice. Coffee was good. Loved having the remote to the tv. Thank you very much for the T-shirt.
car work
07/12/2016
Ken Eagen was very professional and made me feel secure on the work that was completed, because we are getting ready for a trip.
Great experience!
07/10/2016
Our salesman was very friendly and helpful. Treated us very good even though we obviously were not rich. Were were helped to get a nice car at a price we can afford. Great experience over all!
Service
06/28/2016
The service department is great. They let me know about replacing the brakes and the cost for they to do the work.
75 south answer to our prayers
04/19/2016
The salesman matt was awesome. Not pushey, answered our questions. And scott found us a deal better than what we could have dreamed of.
Great Experience!
04/05/2016
I like that I was not ambushed or trying to be forced into buying a car. Brad was very polite and calm and very professional. Going to a dealership can be stressful or scary, but I felt calm and collected the whole time.
Power Wagon buyer.
03/10/2016
There was no high pressure sales tactics used. The salesman was easy to talk to in terms of what I wanted to look at.
Great job
02/28/2016
They all were very nice and friendly. They made it fast and easy and they had a place for my kids to play.
Best Day Ever!
02/02/2016
Randy Moore, Mike Smith, Brandon Evans all went above and beyond to make my car buying experience the best it could be. I thank them . The entire staff at this dealership work as a team to ensure the best possible experience I've ever had in buying a car. Props to Trey Marshall for running a 5 Star business!
Great experience!
01/20/2016
We were treated like valued customers from start to finish. When we were unable to come to a decision by closing time, they leant us one of the vehicles we were considering for the night. It was a great experience and I'd definitely buy from Marshall again.
Excellent experience with Marshall Chrysler Jeep Dodge
01/08/2016
We are extremely happy with our latest Jeep purchase, and with the team at Marshall. Ron Bennett, Scotty Hall, Randy, and the rest of the team were excellent to work with and very accommodating. We also appreciate the service team and their efforts each time we bring our other vehicles for maintenance. There are many Jeep dealerships in the Greater Cincinnati area. The Marshall team continues to earn our loyalty as a customer.
Quick, Hassle Free Service
10/18/2015
MCDJ was not only able to give me a Saturday appointment, they set the appointment within less than a week of my request. The oil change was completed rapidly so I could get back on the road within an hour.
Great Service Experience
10/03/2015
Dan in service is very helpful and trustworthy. He let me know what I needed and didn't need and kept me posted on the progress. I knew when how much it was going to cost before work started and when it was ready to be picked up. Everything went as scheduled and on time. Great service experience.
Great dealership, nice staff, easy transaction
08/26/2015
Sales and Finance people were very easy to work with. Whole process was smooth and not stressful and convenient. The whole team worked with our schedule. Good job!
Very Bad Experience
06/17/2015
I ordered my 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 HD Limited from Trey Marshall, the MSRP was $73,330. I Paid an out the door price of $71,089. The Ram only comes with a Nexen tire made in Korea and in my opinion a substandard tire for a high dollar luxury Pickup Truck. I tried to negotiate different tires and the best I could do was make an agreement with They that if I supplied the tires of my choice he would install and balance them. He could not allow anything for the OEM tires so I sold them on Craigslist. The day I picked up my new Ram was March 4th and it was snowing. I took it for a short drive suggested by Trey to see that it was acceptable and I found that it was. I looked over the Ram while it was wet from the snow and found it looked great.I took it home and put it in my garage. the following week I drove the Ram to Ashtibula OH to pick up my new 43foot 5th wheel and bring it home. The ram was again put in the Garage needing a wash job. Because of my job and the weather along with no car wash that would accommodate a Dually, it took 6 weeks to have a day with good weather as well as the time to give the ram a good wash job. When I washed and shammied the Ram I found 3 claw marks at 120 degree spaces around the dish side of the new Alcoa Aluminum wheels with a Alcoa's proprietary Durabrite finish. I took it directly to the dealer the next day. Trey was still at school and the only man of authority was the Finance Manager Mike. I showed Mike the damage and he told me they could have "The Wheel Doctor" make them good as new. I was very skeptical but did agree and an appointment was made for the following Monday. After taking a day off work to make the appointment I was told on arrival the "Wheel Doctor " could not make it and another appointment was made for the following week. The Wheel Doctor showed up and said he could not duplicate the finish on the wheels. Come to find out the Ram was sent to the Dry Ridge Tire Discounter to have the tires installed. I told Trey he needed to make it right and should deal with the Tire Discounter that gouged the wheels during the process of changing the tires. I was jerked around foe another 2 weeks with Trey telling me that the manager at Tire Discounters would not call him back and he would get his service manager involved. I got a call from the service manager that told me I waited too long to tell them and there was nothing they could do about it, but they would make it right and have my NEW wheels repaired in Ohio by a shop that only deals in restoring that kind of wheel. I took my truck back to Trey and they sent it out. I was promised the truck would be back by tomorrow after a week had passed, then told tomorrow 4 more times. It finally arrive with 300+ miles put on it, a half tank of fuel missing, red mud on the tires, no valve caps, and the tires badly out of balance. The driver side rear outside wheel had a fresh scratch that was not there before it left and the damage on the front wheels was never addressed. I was no longer able to talk to Trey as he would not see me and acted licke he had nothing to do with the situation. I was told I had to go down to Dry Ridge and see Matt the General manager of their Dry Ridge Toyota facility because he was the one that handled it. I showed Matt the problems on the Ram. Matt was visually upset and told me he had already spent 4 or 5 hundred dollars on this problem and grabbed his head with both hands. I explained to him that I was not happy either and had put way more time into something that was supposed to be a good experience that had really gone south. I was able to reason with Matt by asking him to look at the situation from my eyes. Matt said he would talk to Rob Marshall the owner (as well as Trey's Daddy) and see what he would do. I got a call from Matt the next day and he told me Rob Marshall told him he had done all that he was going to do and that was the end of it. I am 65 and this is the last new vehicle I will ever buy.
