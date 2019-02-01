sales Rating

I ordered my 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 HD Limited from Trey Marshall, the MSRP was $73,330. I Paid an out the door price of $71,089. The Ram only comes with a Nexen tire made in Korea and in my opinion a substandard tire for a high dollar luxury Pickup Truck. I tried to negotiate different tires and the best I could do was make an agreement with They that if I supplied the tires of my choice he would install and balance them. He could not allow anything for the OEM tires so I sold them on Craigslist. The day I picked up my new Ram was March 4th and it was snowing. I took it for a short drive suggested by Trey to see that it was acceptable and I found that it was. I looked over the Ram while it was wet from the snow and found it looked great.I took it home and put it in my garage. the following week I drove the Ram to Ashtibula OH to pick up my new 43foot 5th wheel and bring it home. The ram was again put in the Garage needing a wash job. Because of my job and the weather along with no car wash that would accommodate a Dually, it took 6 weeks to have a day with good weather as well as the time to give the ram a good wash job. When I washed and shammied the Ram I found 3 claw marks at 120 degree spaces around the dish side of the new Alcoa Aluminum wheels with a Alcoa's proprietary Durabrite finish. I took it directly to the dealer the next day. Trey was still at school and the only man of authority was the Finance Manager Mike. I showed Mike the damage and he told me they could have "The Wheel Doctor" make them good as new. I was very skeptical but did agree and an appointment was made for the following Monday. After taking a day off work to make the appointment I was told on arrival the "Wheel Doctor " could not make it and another appointment was made for the following week. The Wheel Doctor showed up and said he could not duplicate the finish on the wheels. Come to find out the Ram was sent to the Dry Ridge Tire Discounter to have the tires installed. I told Trey he needed to make it right and should deal with the Tire Discounter that gouged the wheels during the process of changing the tires. I was jerked around foe another 2 weeks with Trey telling me that the manager at Tire Discounters would not call him back and he would get his service manager involved. I got a call from the service manager that told me I waited too long to tell them and there was nothing they could do about it, but they would make it right and have my NEW wheels repaired in Ohio by a shop that only deals in restoring that kind of wheel. I took my truck back to Trey and they sent it out. I was promised the truck would be back by tomorrow after a week had passed, then told tomorrow 4 more times. It finally arrive with 300+ miles put on it, a half tank of fuel missing, red mud on the tires, no valve caps, and the tires badly out of balance. The driver side rear outside wheel had a fresh scratch that was not there before it left and the damage on the front wheels was never addressed. I was no longer able to talk to Trey as he would not see me and acted licke he had nothing to do with the situation. I was told I had to go down to Dry Ridge and see Matt the General manager of their Dry Ridge Toyota facility because he was the one that handled it. I showed Matt the problems on the Ram. Matt was visually upset and told me he had already spent 4 or 5 hundred dollars on this problem and grabbed his head with both hands. I explained to him that I was not happy either and had put way more time into something that was supposed to be a good experience that had really gone south. I was able to reason with Matt by asking him to look at the situation from my eyes. Matt said he would talk to Rob Marshall the owner (as well as Trey's Daddy) and see what he would do. I got a call from Matt the next day and he told me Rob Marshall told him he had done all that he was going to do and that was the end of it. I am 65 and this is the last new vehicle I will ever buy. Read more