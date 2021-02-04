1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to potentially purchase a car at this dealership, as I have previously purchased from them. We were convinced to sit down with the salesman with the understanding that the asking price of the vehicle of interest could possibly be reduced for us. We were very transparent and let him know we would need a good amount off the asking price for us to decide to make the purchase. Once inside, we filled out all necessary paperwork for a credit check, etc. and waited for approximately 45 minutes. We were pressured to put the vehicle in just my name, which we adamantly said no to (and were repeatedly asked again to do thereafter instead of respectfully accepting our response the first time). We were also asked to put forward a larger down payment, (which we did agree to). When we finally received approval from the sales division, the price of the vehicle hadn’t been reduced at all…..it was the price we were initially quoted. We explained the reason we came inside was because we were under the impression that the price was at least somewhat negotiable. At this point we felt our time had been wasted and the monthly payment quoted to us was BEYOND astronomical, considering the down payment we offered as well as other circumstances. At this point the owners son, Tom Renshaw came over and explained that inflation is a factor, etc. We explained that we understood this but the price was never lowered at all and quickly recapped the situation for him. He offered to go talk with finance to see if he could get the price lowered but once again, we just wanted to leave. We walked out and got in my vehicle, and were followed by Tom Renshaw. Upon him approaching our car, my boyfriend rolled the window down and Tom said “You won’t even give me 5 minutes to see if I can save you $10,000?” In response to this we said we would sit in my car while he went and asked about a lower price. The salesman then proceeded to apologize for Tom’s actions while he was inside. My boyfriend once again explained that he was frustrated because we were conned into going inside under the false impression that he could get the price lowered for us. Tom Crenshaw came back out and said he would okay $5,000 off right now, but still quoted a monthly payment above what we wanted to have. My boyfriend said, “No Thank you” and Tom immediately got angry, yelling “Are you kidding me? I got this price decreased by $5,000 and you’re still refusing?!!” He then proceeded to scream at us in the car about how it was ridiculous and tried to lure him out of the car by telling him to “come say it to his face”. My boyfriend got out of the vehicle and stuck his hand out to shake Tom’s and said “Have a good day” and was met with the a response of “piece of [non-permissible content removed]” under Tom’s breath. We drove off extremely upset. Then, on the way home Tom had the audacity to call my boyfriend’s cell phone to see if he was still interested in the offer they made us on the vehicle. I have never had a more unprofessional and bizarre experience, particularly from someone in his position, in my life. I walked in a fan of the dealership and now my opinion is the complete opposite. Interestingly enough, we witnessed another customer get followed out to his truck with the same tactics being used, as we initially pulled into their parking lot. The customer was obviously upset and was followed to the door of his vehicle as well. I’m not sure if this is a new sales tactic but it certainly didn’t work for us. We will not be back and will never recommend them to anyone. Read more