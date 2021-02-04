Greenwood Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Greenwood Ford Lincoln
Hats off !
by 04/02/2021on
Hats off to the best customer service I’ve seen in a long time! If you are looking for a new or used vehicle you won’t be disappointed in their staff. Boris, Steve, and Scott made trading cars a very enjoyable experience. Thank you gentlemen for everything!
Chased us outside
by 02/09/2022on
We went to potentially purchase a car at this dealership, as I have previously purchased from them. We were convinced to sit down with the salesman with the understanding that the asking price of the vehicle of interest could possibly be reduced for us. We were very transparent and let him know we would need a good amount off the asking price for us to decide to make the purchase. Once inside, we filled out all necessary paperwork for a credit check, etc. and waited for approximately 45 minutes. We were pressured to put the vehicle in just my name, which we adamantly said no to (and were repeatedly asked again to do thereafter instead of respectfully accepting our response the first time). We were also asked to put forward a larger down payment, (which we did agree to). When we finally received approval from the sales division, the price of the vehicle hadn’t been reduced at all…..it was the price we were initially quoted. We explained the reason we came inside was because we were under the impression that the price was at least somewhat negotiable. At this point we felt our time had been wasted and the monthly payment quoted to us was BEYOND astronomical, considering the down payment we offered as well as other circumstances. At this point the owners son, Tom Renshaw came over and explained that inflation is a factor, etc. We explained that we understood this but the price was never lowered at all and quickly recapped the situation for him. He offered to go talk with finance to see if he could get the price lowered but once again, we just wanted to leave. We walked out and got in my vehicle, and were followed by Tom Renshaw. Upon him approaching our car, my boyfriend rolled the window down and Tom said “You won’t even give me 5 minutes to see if I can save you $10,000?” In response to this we said we would sit in my car while he went and asked about a lower price. The salesman then proceeded to apologize for Tom’s actions while he was inside. My boyfriend once again explained that he was frustrated because we were conned into going inside under the false impression that he could get the price lowered for us. Tom Crenshaw came back out and said he would okay $5,000 off right now, but still quoted a monthly payment above what we wanted to have. My boyfriend said, “No Thank you” and Tom immediately got angry, yelling “Are you kidding me? I got this price decreased by $5,000 and you’re still refusing?!!” He then proceeded to scream at us in the car about how it was ridiculous and tried to lure him out of the car by telling him to “come say it to his face”. My boyfriend got out of the vehicle and stuck his hand out to shake Tom’s and said “Have a good day” and was met with the a response of “piece of [non-permissible content removed]” under Tom’s breath. We drove off extremely upset. Then, on the way home Tom had the audacity to call my boyfriend’s cell phone to see if he was still interested in the offer they made us on the vehicle. I have never had a more unprofessional and bizarre experience, particularly from someone in his position, in my life. I walked in a fan of the dealership and now my opinion is the complete opposite. Interestingly enough, we witnessed another customer get followed out to his truck with the same tactics being used, as we initially pulled into their parking lot. The customer was obviously upset and was followed to the door of his vehicle as well. I’m not sure if this is a new sales tactic but it certainly didn’t work for us. We will not be back and will never recommend them to anyone.
Worst experience ever
by 02/09/2022on
Easily the worst place I've ever tried to do business with. Witnessed salesmen follow an upset potential customer to their car yelling back and forth due to a seven thousand dollar discrepancy the customer was quoted before entering. I was also terribly misquoted and treated horribly while trying to shop here. I was lied to, taunted, yelled at, they wouldn't allow me to leave in peace after declining their terrible offer respectfully numerous times, I'm talking declining them 5 or 6 times. Once I exited the building, I was followed to my car by more than one associate and taunted more. I was even called a P.O.S by a man named Tommy Renshaw who couldn't wait to tell me his DADDY owned the whole place. After exiting my car for a third time I asked Mr. Renshaw if he really wanted to fight on his own car lot. I believe I would have rather enjoyed it. I even have a VIDEO of the guy yelling at me taken by my significant other who is currently 9 months pregnant from the passenger seat of our vehicle. I attached a few screenshots. I was even called by Mr. Renshaw minutes after leaving to see if i was still interested in making a purchase, I'm pretty sure he was trying to bait me into talking crazy on a recording phone call so he could somehow turn the table. Smarter than that buddy. Shop here if you want but I wouldn't recommend it. Enjoy Daddy's money [non-permissible content removed].
Not Happy
by 06/28/2021on
Got my vehicle June 16th, had took it back on June 24th because the light for throttle body was coming on. Sat there while they figure out what was going on with it. Was told that it was going have to be replaced. They said Jeff would cover the issue since I just got it. I appreciated that. Was told they recommend me not drive it, but they had no loaners to give me. Which was totally fine. Was told on Friday to bring it back in on Monday to have it fixed. Was told that it is an 3-4 hour job. Ok I understood, but I waited all day I decided to call well was told they didn't have status on my vehicle and everyone was gone for the day. Someone should have at least let me know that it was not gonna be ready today. Because it put me in a bad spot getting my kids where they needed to go. I understand everyone may have been tired and wanted to get home to their families. It still was not the proper way of business. I have so much bad luck when it comes to purchasing vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Have faith
by 03/24/2021on
I went in thinking it was gonna be a waste of my time and theirs.. due to my “not so good” credit and “not the best” trade in. “Have faith” is what my sales guy Marcquel told me... well sure enough he made it happen!! And with payments I could actually afford!! In less than 2 hours I was driving off the lot in my new ride!! Such a great staff that really does try to make it happen for their customers! I’m a believer now lol and I especially wanna thank my guy Marcquel for all of his time and hard work at helping make it happen for me!!! I’d recommend this place to anyone.
Mason & Dillon are the best!
by 02/26/2021on
Mason or Dillon (with the Cowboy hat) are very good guys and will work to help put you in a vehicle. I love my Ford Explorer. Thanks to you both!
Best place to do business with!!
by 12/01/2020on
I live in Tennessee and just bought my second used vehicle from Greenwood Ford. They have always treated me as if I was buying a brand new vehicle. If you are looking for something ask for Wes and he will treat you right. Couldn't ask for a better sales person.
Not Happy
by 09/19/2020on
Customer service has really gone down hill. I'm a Ford customer but I'm really getting worried about taking my vehicle to Greenwood Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Missed my truck !!!
by 09/18/2020on
I had a truck and traded for SUV, after a year I realized I missed my truck. I reached out to several dealers including Greenwood Ford, the sales representative found a truck that fit my request, sales management was able to offer an that met my targets.. this sounds easy but I visited or contacted 8-10 dealers and this was by far my best vehicle and met budget
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent quality.
by 08/25/2020on
I changed the battery in my 2013 Ford Fiesta. When I started the car it told me I had a transmission problem. It was locked in the Limp Home Mode. Took it to Greenwood, they changed one of the modules on the transmission and that fixed my problem. Thank goodness it was still under the extended 7 year warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer oil change
by 06/30/2020on
Chris was very friendly and efficient. Got my service performed quickly and Chris notified me promptly when it was completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Expedition Service
by 04/20/2020on
The Greenwood Ford Service Department always does an excellent job. They are courteous, friendly and very helpful. They always have my vehicle ready in a timely manner. Chris Dillard is one of the best service managers for my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greenwood Ford
by 04/14/2020on
Dealer had to order the vehicle I wanted, as none were available. They worked with me re the timing of the delivery and even, given the Corona virus issues, delivered the vehicle to my home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 03/18/2020on
Nice to work with & listens
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape Service
by 03/11/2020on
We have a new 2019 Ford Escape that was recalled for a problem. Greenwood Ford in Bowling Green, KY did a fantastic job on fixing the problem and were very fast and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 02/29/2020on
Great experience! I got exactly what I wanted for a great price. Greg is a great salesman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome staff
by 02/04/2020on
Greenwood has a awesome staff, willing to work with you any way possible a great sales named mason ask for him if your looking for a vehicle he go to max to get you beat deal and make it beat purchase as possible, not to many dealers like that
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent purchase
by 01/22/2020on
Friendly and helpful staff. Travis, who was my salesman, was very attentive and willing to spend time with me to answer all my questions, point out features, etc. Travis went the extra mile, good customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/31/2019on
Travis Drake was able to find me a vehicle suitable to my busy schedule. He was patient and answered all of my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will finance elsewhere if there is a next time!
by 12/04/2019on
Pleased with Boris our salesman and everything and everyone up to the point of doing loan paperwork! Not pleased with the financing experience. Would not finance there again! Boris would get five stars. Giving three stars because of the financing experience! Do not know about service yet!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Camry
by 12/03/2019on
Sales staff were efficient and professional. Made the process of buying a car much easier than we expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes