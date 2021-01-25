5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had a great experience with my oil change. I made my reservation on-line, but they didn't have my service confirmation, there when I arrived, so...I had to re-confirm what I needed done, since I not only needed an oil change, but also needed a tire rotation and a driving bulb replaced, and they didn't know I needed a rental at the time either, which ALL of this information was indicated on-line. I wish they would utilize the ON-LINE OPTION MORE. Instead, when you call to make an appointment, they tell you...we are First come, first serve, so come in anytime, I DONT LIKE THIS METHOD! I prefer to know what time I need to be there, and expect service once I arrive. But as it turns out, it worked out well, since they didn't even have my "on-line" appointment information, and thankfully, they had a rental car for me to used, and they were not busy...but it was A THURSDAY morning. I also asked for the interior and exterior car cleaning, which WAS COMPLETED, BUT WISH THEY would have cleaned the interior Windows. Read more