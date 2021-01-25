Skip to main content
Lithia Volkswagen of Des Moines

5200 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Volkswagen of Des Moines

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(36)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Jason on 01/25/2021

I purchased a used car. Dane was my Sales Consultant and was very friendly and very knowledgeable. I was very pleased with the customer service throughout the entire car buying process. Dwayne even made financing fun. I highly recommend checking out Lithia Volkswagen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by AROB555 on 01/05/2017

Brian Braak was our salesman and he did a great job. He was very professional and quite personable. We hit it off right of the bat and he was able to led us through our buying process with no pressure. He let us make the decision on our own, unlike other dealerships that pressure you into a decision. He spent the time necessary telling us about our new car. A great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The way car buying should be!

by MarkBritt2017 on 01/01/2017

We bought a 2017 Passat from Roger. We had a great experience working with him! Very knowledgeable, pleasant and was there to get us the car we wanted at the right price! If you are looking to get a Volkswagen, this is the place to go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by EnriquePV on 10/17/2016

I had a fantastic experience buying my new car from VW of Des Moines. the salesman was very helpful throughout the entire process, answered all my questions and assisted me with all aspects of the puchase. In addition to the salesman, the sales manager was also very helpful. I really enjoyed working with everyone at the dealership. I would recommend them to anyone interested in buying a new car!! High marks to them!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service- BUT!

by Kmsohn1 on 09/11/2016

I had a great experience with my oil change. I made my reservation on-line, but they didn't have my service confirmation, there when I arrived, so...I had to re-confirm what I needed done, since I not only needed an oil change, but also needed a tire rotation and a driving bulb replaced, and they didn't know I needed a rental at the time either, which ALL of this information was indicated on-line. I wish they would utilize the ON-LINE OPTION MORE. Instead, when you call to make an appointment, they tell you...we are First come, first serve, so come in anytime, I DONT LIKE THIS METHOD! I prefer to know what time I need to be there, and expect service once I arrive. But as it turns out, it worked out well, since they didn't even have my "on-line" appointment information, and thankfully, they had a rental car for me to used, and they were not busy...but it was A THURSDAY morning. I also asked for the interior and exterior car cleaning, which WAS COMPLETED, BUT WISH THEY would have cleaned the interior Windows.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No pain oil change

by demason on 08/22/2016

Stopped by for a quick oil change and it was exactly that. Quick and efficient - and free wifi to work as I waited. Pleasant people and good service...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks Alisa

by KellyJGLI on 07/14/2016

Alisa was fantastic. Got my car in right away and got everything taken care of. Very happy with my service experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by PeterGreat on 05/24/2016

Alex was great. Professional, honest and truly knowledgeable about your vehicles. I love my new Tiguan. So fun to drive has every accessory I wanted at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rock-N-A-Passat

by Tphillips2013 on 05/04/2016

Originally I purchased a used vehicle and unfortunately there was issues with it.They did not hesitate one bit to void out my contract on the used vehicle and work very hard to help me find one I was satisfied with they showed me over 20 cars and SUVs none which I was completely satisfied with, they even went as far as bringing a vehicle down from Ames for me to look at which I didn't end up liking that one either. When it was all said and done they ended up selling me a brand new Passat which I love and I'm extremely happy with and highly recommend. The sales manager and salesman went above and beyond my expectations and when I got home from work today a package was delivered with some delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies from Volkswagen. Thanks Mr. C and Mr. V you guys were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

20K service

by norsknorm on 03/14/2016

The service was good. Alisa was very helpful in answering my questions. When I noticed that my Jetta was listed under my wife's name, Alisa corrected the information.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Kate4st8 on 03/11/2016

Lithia Volkswagen cares about their clients. You can trust them and know you are getting honest answers to all your questions. They are great to work with. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great personal service

by melbs25 on 02/29/2016

Came in to look at trade-in options. Nick, the salesman, took us around and explained all of the different models, offered test drives of anything we wanted to take out, and took care of us throughout the entire process of leasing a new Jetta.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very Pleased!

by HockeyMom26 on 02/08/2016

Although the work was not completed in a day, as originally stated, Dennis kept me very well informed and provided me with other wheels until my car was finished. I appreciate the open communication, which kept the frustration out. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comfortable purchase

by DrDOSIA on 01/14/2016

Our Salesman Walt, made the purchase of our new Passat one of the easiest and pleasurable buying experience one could ask for when buying a car. There was never any pressure to buy or for decisions. Walt listened to our needs and desires, then presented all the options that he could provide that fit our needs. He even made the financing go smoothly and efficiently. Who can disagree to 0% interest?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Icubs on 12/03/2015

Worked with Brian Braak. Great guy and and true pro. Easy and fast. Thanks for a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase was fast and exceptional.

by jicmusic on 12/03/2015

I was excited to purchase my new VW Passat from Lithia VW. The sales associate is very good and has helped me and my husband purchase a number of our VW vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jon Kelly at Lithia of Des Moines

by natalie21 on 10/09/2015

Jon was the best rep. He sat with me for literally hours helping me through my crazy car situation that I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jetta from George

by ace4156 on 08/19/2015

Couldn't be happier with our experience. George tried and managed to find just the car we wanted at a fair price. Totally happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

jettapms

by ecjetta on 08/15/2015

Alisa was very helpful in letting me know my options and she was good at explaining the condition of my car and gave a detailed explanation of what was being done.Alisa was also proactive in explaining what maintenance issues were coming up in the future,she was spot on in recomending a plan for the future care of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Unhookinghawh on 08/12/2015

Oil change was completed in timely matter other work that needed done had to be rescheduled

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wheels of Great Fortune

by smoothride_VW on 08/06/2015

The entire purchasing process from identifying options to financing was a smooth ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
