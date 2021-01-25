Lithia Volkswagen of Des Moines
Customer Reviews of Lithia Volkswagen of Des Moines
Great Customer Service
by 01/25/2021on
I purchased a used car. Dane was my Sales Consultant and was very friendly and very knowledgeable. I was very pleased with the customer service throughout the entire car buying process. Dwayne even made financing fun. I highly recommend checking out Lithia Volkswagen.
Great buying experience
by 01/05/2017on
Brian Braak was our salesman and he did a great job. He was very professional and quite personable. We hit it off right of the bat and he was able to led us through our buying process with no pressure. He let us make the decision on our own, unlike other dealerships that pressure you into a decision. He spent the time necessary telling us about our new car. A great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The way car buying should be!
by 01/01/2017on
We bought a 2017 Passat from Roger. We had a great experience working with him! Very knowledgeable, pleasant and was there to get us the car we wanted at the right price! If you are looking to get a Volkswagen, this is the place to go!
Awesome Experience
by 10/17/2016on
I had a fantastic experience buying my new car from VW of Des Moines. the salesman was very helpful throughout the entire process, answered all my questions and assisted me with all aspects of the puchase. In addition to the salesman, the sales manager was also very helpful. I really enjoyed working with everyone at the dealership. I would recommend them to anyone interested in buying a new car!! High marks to them!!!!!
Great service- BUT!
by 09/11/2016on
I had a great experience with my oil change. I made my reservation on-line, but they didn't have my service confirmation, there when I arrived, so...I had to re-confirm what I needed done, since I not only needed an oil change, but also needed a tire rotation and a driving bulb replaced, and they didn't know I needed a rental at the time either, which ALL of this information was indicated on-line. I wish they would utilize the ON-LINE OPTION MORE. Instead, when you call to make an appointment, they tell you...we are First come, first serve, so come in anytime, I DONT LIKE THIS METHOD! I prefer to know what time I need to be there, and expect service once I arrive. But as it turns out, it worked out well, since they didn't even have my "on-line" appointment information, and thankfully, they had a rental car for me to used, and they were not busy...but it was A THURSDAY morning. I also asked for the interior and exterior car cleaning, which WAS COMPLETED, BUT WISH THEY would have cleaned the interior Windows.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pain oil change
by 08/22/2016on
Stopped by for a quick oil change and it was exactly that. Quick and efficient - and free wifi to work as I waited. Pleasant people and good service...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Alisa
by 07/14/2016on
Alisa was fantastic. Got my car in right away and got everything taken care of. Very happy with my service experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
by 05/24/2016on
Alex was great. Professional, honest and truly knowledgeable about your vehicles. I love my new Tiguan. So fun to drive has every accessory I wanted at a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rock-N-A-Passat
by 05/04/2016on
Originally I purchased a used vehicle and unfortunately there was issues with it.They did not hesitate one bit to void out my contract on the used vehicle and work very hard to help me find one I was satisfied with they showed me over 20 cars and SUVs none which I was completely satisfied with, they even went as far as bringing a vehicle down from Ames for me to look at which I didn't end up liking that one either. When it was all said and done they ended up selling me a brand new Passat which I love and I'm extremely happy with and highly recommend. The sales manager and salesman went above and beyond my expectations and when I got home from work today a package was delivered with some delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies from Volkswagen. Thanks Mr. C and Mr. V you guys were great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
20K service
by 03/14/2016on
The service was good. Alisa was very helpful in answering my questions. When I noticed that my Jetta was listed under my wife's name, Alisa corrected the information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 03/11/2016on
Lithia Volkswagen cares about their clients. You can trust them and know you are getting honest answers to all your questions. They are great to work with. I highly recommend them.
Great personal service
by 02/29/2016on
Came in to look at trade-in options. Nick, the salesman, took us around and explained all of the different models, offered test drives of anything we wanted to take out, and took care of us throughout the entire process of leasing a new Jetta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleased!
by 02/08/2016on
Although the work was not completed in a day, as originally stated, Dennis kept me very well informed and provided me with other wheels until my car was finished. I appreciate the open communication, which kept the frustration out. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comfortable purchase
by 01/14/2016on
Our Salesman Walt, made the purchase of our new Passat one of the easiest and pleasurable buying experience one could ask for when buying a car. There was never any pressure to buy or for decisions. Walt listened to our needs and desires, then presented all the options that he could provide that fit our needs. He even made the financing go smoothly and efficiently. Who can disagree to 0% interest?
Great experience!
by 12/03/2015on
Worked with Brian Braak. Great guy and and true pro. Easy and fast. Thanks for a great experience!
New car purchase was fast and exceptional.
by 12/03/2015on
I was excited to purchase my new VW Passat from Lithia VW. The sales associate is very good and has helped me and my husband purchase a number of our VW vehicles.
Jon Kelly at Lithia of Des Moines
by 10/09/2015on
Jon was the best rep. He sat with me for literally hours helping me through my crazy car situation that I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jetta from George
by 08/19/2015on
Couldn't be happier with our experience. George tried and managed to find just the car we wanted at a fair price. Totally happy
jettapms
by 08/15/2015on
Alisa was very helpful in letting me know my options and she was good at explaining the condition of my car and gave a detailed explanation of what was being done.Alisa was also proactive in explaining what maintenance issues were coming up in the future,she was spot on in recomending a plan for the future care of my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/12/2015on
Oil change was completed in timely matter other work that needed done had to be rescheduled
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheels of Great Fortune
by 08/06/2015on
The entire purchasing process from identifying options to financing was a smooth ride!