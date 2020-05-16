Audi of Des Moines
Customer Reviews of Audi of Des Moines
Hostile, Disrespectful, and Untrustworthy
by 05/16/2020on
The salesperson I was working with (Timothy AKA TJ) was hostile and blatantly disrespectful. I spent $140 to take the car in for an inspection and the mechanics said there was evidence of mice in the engine bay. When I asked Timothy about this he laughed derisively in my face and called me a liar. My friend that witnessed the whole thing said I was visibly shaking because I was so upset I emailed Lithia customer service and summarized a number of issues with the dealership. I got four calls during work from their general manager, Brent. He offered to pay for the inspection fee and have a talk with the salesperson. He took down my personal information and promised that the check would be sent out, but nothing ever came I'm not happy that I was called during work since I specifically told Timothy that my phone number was only to be used during the test drive in case of an emergency. Still, Audi of Des Moines called me with a lengthy survey the day of my first visit, so maybe I shouldn't be surprised. The dealership will lie about how they use your personal information The vehicle I looked at smelled awful. It had this unpleasant animal scent. Timothy claimed it was the smell from being freshly detailed, Todd said that he hadn't noticed any smell, and Jeremy (Timothy's manager) said all Lexus sedans get that smell. They convinced me to come back later in case it was the detailing, but it was still there. They said they would have it deodorized After it had been deodorized, it had a strong fragrance that masked any other scents in the vehicle. I couldn't tell if the issue had been resolved, so they suggested I drive it to my mechanic for an inspection after the fragrance had some time to disperse. On the way to the mechanic, the fragrance was still overpowering other smells, but I could vaguely detect something unpleasant. I was hoping the mechanics could find out the source The mechanics said that there was evidence of mice and that the HEPA filter was filthy with significant build-up around it. My friend that was giving me a ride sat down in the Lexus and immediately complained about a "heavy musk". Deodorizing the car had not removed the source of the smell and it was gradually coming back The mechanics also showed me that the bumper was cracked all the way through and was hanging on by about an inch of plastic. I had already been aware of the long deep scratch on the driver's side of the vehicle, but they pointed out that there was also a rectangular chunk missing from the edge of the back door where someone could cut their hand while handling it. The hood had chips of paint missing where the metal underneath had started rust I asked them about why the car had skidded into another (thankfully empty) lane during a completely normal turn when I first test drove it. I had thought it was due to the long strip of plastic on the tire that hadn't been removed before the test drive, but the mechanics mentioned that the dealership had put extremely cheap off-brand tires onto the luxury sedan, so that might have been a contributing factor. They said I was lucky that the weather was good (we were randomly getting snow, rain, and sleet at the time) because the windshield wipers would have left me driving blind The mechanics said there were over $2,500 of mechanical repairs to do, which didn't include cosmetic items like scratches, rust, or the bumper. It also didn't include any future repairs I was likely to need (the bottom was horribly corroded and the exhaust system was probably going to need to be replaced soon). The price the dealership wanted me to pay was well above the actual worth of the car, but I was going to give Timothy a chance to address my concerns. Unfortunately, he was aggressive and insulting, so it all turned out to be a waste of my time, money, and effort *I also want to mention that the listing had the number of miles on the vehicle off by about 10,000 miles, but all three people I asked about this ignored my question and no one fixed the listing
I Love my Lexus
by 08/18/2017on
I recently had the pleasure of purchasing a used Lexus RX 350 from Elvis Felic a salesman for Audi of Des Moines. I am a single woman and have always felt taken advantage of by salesmen in the past. This was not the case with Elvis! He was completely honest and transparent with me. We were able to work out a very fair deal over the phone. I drove 5 hours to meet Elvis and see the car and I was not disappointed. It was a 2009 so had a few nicks but Elvis todl me about that so it wasnt a surprise. It test drove beautifully! I had forgotten that driving could be a pleasuree until I drove that Lexus. Thank you Elvis!! I love my Lexus!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Service from Service Director
by 12/29/2016on
Service Director at this location is extremely rude. Waited over 3 months to tell me a check bounced that was written to pay for services. Demanded I pay for the amount right away before checking with my bank to see why the check bounced. He was not willing to work with me. It is not my fault they made an error and took 3+ months to contact me on an issue that should be resolved within their office. I will no longer be working with that location and will not recommend anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Disappointing....
by 12/02/2016on
Contacted this dealer via the Internet as I am 700 miles away so an in person visit is difficult. Was contacted by Alma Bajramovic in approximately a hour afterwards. The first negative was the price emailed to me was $300 MORE than that which was listed on every site which I viewed the vehicle. I have since replied twice the first with an ACTUAL offer to purchase and a subsequent follow up the next day both of which were met with no response. Attempted to send a text to the mobile number listed which returned as an incorrect number. If this is any example of the customer service this dealer offers... I highly suggest you avoid this dealership.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
excellent experience with my lease!
by 09/16/2016on
We've recently leased a Q5 from Audi Des Moines dealership. Our salesman, George Meza, was very helpful and really responsive during the entire process. He made sure we get exactly what we were looking for (if not better), while staying at the price point we wanted to be at.
Blown Tire
by 08/15/2016on
Kierra in the service department went well above and beyond to find a replacement tire and when one could not be found immediately (we had an important trip out of town that we had to get to that day) the dealership loaned us a vehicle in order for us to make the trip on time. When we returned the next day our car was ready for us including a wash.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a Q5
by 01/24/2016on
George is great. We enjoyed working with him to make a deal on our 2014 Q5. We were very happy with the deal we got and look forward to our new relationship with Audi of Des Moines.
Great buying experience
by 12/15/2015on
I recently bought a used Audi Q7. The process was easy and enjoyable. Tyler did a great job. He was very knowledgeable and helpful. He took all the time I needed to answer my questions and help me get comfortable with the vehicle. I really enjoyed working with Tyler. It's a great vehicle...we're very happy with it. I was treated well and I'm very happy with my experience. The dealership is very nice and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience
by 11/04/2015on
Walked in not knowing what to expect and was meet with exceptional service. Was greeted by Brad who went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable during our time there. We left very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marys audi
by 09/10/2015on
Everyone was very helpful the fixed my car the same day very prompt because I was from out of town I would highly recommend them the gave me car for the day while the fixed mine it was worth the drive to there dealer ship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
35000 mile service and hail damage repair
by 09/08/2015on
Excellent service!! I am completely satisfied and would recommend this dealer and team to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience at Audi Des Moines
by 09/04/2015on
After several days of car shopping and researching BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac, we chose Audi, hands down. Both the quality of product and service at the dealer blew the other guys away. Audi DSM has earned our repeat business and word of mouth referrals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the Best Audi Dealers in the Midwest
by 08/24/2015on
In April of this year, I shopped 5 different dealerships prior to purchasing my 2016 S4 looking for the dealership with a combination of the best pricing and the best communication wavelength. Audi of Des Moines does not dissapoint. Not only was the pricing the best I could find (out of two dealerships near Chicago, one in Twin Cities, and another dealer in Iowa), but they also offered prompt responses to my questions with spot on accuracy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2008 Audi TT Work
by 08/12/2015on
I bought a used TT and had a few things done to it. Needed to replace the hood release lever after I broke it, and also replaced the rear bumper cover due to some scratches. Now the care looks like new. Audi of Des Moines did a great job and completed the work in a good amount of time. In fact, they are the only people I trust to service our three TT's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil consumption test
by 07/30/2015on
First part of this test went great. loaner car was gorgeous 2016 A6. loved it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 06/18/2015on
Recently leased a 2015 A4 from Audi of Des Moines, and they could not have been better to work with. From the initial visit to the test drive to the final paperwork, every step was handled with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. I look forward to being a member of the Audi family for a ling time.
Check Engine light
by 06/17/2015on
My check engine light came on, and they were able to get me in the next day on a time that worked into my schedule. Took about 20 mins, and then they were done. Overall great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 RS-5 Purchase
by 06/03/2015on
100% internet transaction - perfect in every way. I really couldn't have asked for a better experience.
Great Job
by 04/22/2015on
My vehicle was serviced to the strict standards I would expect from an Audi dealership. Vehicle came back in pristine condition. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Expirence
by 04/22/2015on
Great Salesperson and Presentation...My trade difference was $6000 less then in Chicago well worth the 5 hour trip...
Audi Servie
by 04/02/2015on
We were very satisfied with our service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes