Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln

2343 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City, IA 52246
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(25)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Was very good

by Michael on 01/08/2022

They have to know this dealership has special people they working friendly, they are helping you and advicing you, specialy Mical, he I brilliant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Experience

by richy2727 on 07/12/2017

Kayvon is an Outstanding Salesman! No pressure! Understands the customers needs and wants in the car buying experience. Buying a car should not be a difficult process, and at Deery Brothers it's not!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service for 2015 Fusion

by sanneh49 on 07/02/2017

I called a couple of days prior to schedule an appointment before we left for a trip. Our service mileage was getting close so wanted to get it serviced before we left. They worked us into their schedule so we could have it done in time. The staff has always been very accommodating for working with my schedule at work. We are very satisfied and happy that we do business there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 F250

by MonteKasper on 05/16/2017

We had another positive experience purchasing our 2017 F250 at Deery Brothers Ford in Iowa City. This is our second purchase at Deery and we are very pleased. Sales, parts and service all exceeded our expectations with the numerous requests we had. Our next vehickle purchase will, without a doubt, be from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My escape's new issue

by Astevens4098 on 03/03/2017

I was having a check engine light come on over and over so I called mike at deery and he had me bring it in right away. They found my transmission hose thing was closed and not opening and a oil leak. They got me a rental and got it fixed right away. They were awesome for explaining it to me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln Iowa City

by suzypq99 on 12/15/2016

Matt the sales guy was very knowledgeable - did appropriate followup. Sales Manager was also excellent - straightforward and honest. Finance guy was also good - especially for the finance guy (have had bad experiences with finance guy).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and tire rotation.

by Sanneh49 on 11/07/2016

Deery was very helpful in setting up my appointment as I had a day planned with a friend. They had me drop off our Fusion, and they worked it in throughout the day and had it ready for me at 3 pm, so I could make an appointment at 3:30. Very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1999 Lincoln Town car

by Lincoln52 on 09/22/2016

Got me in for a tune-up. Consulted several times by e-mail about what I wanted done and how much it would cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Every body was extremely friendly and helpful

by MsSheila on 06/02/2016

I didn't feel any pressure and felt they were really trying to do what was best for me. They took their time and had me drive several vehicles before I decided. I was given time to do research and make a decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great sales staff

by firsttruck63 on 04/04/2016

The dealer did not have the truck I wanted in stock but the located the vehicle at another dealer and they were able to offer the same deal and even had the car delivered .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealership!!

by Hawk2016 on 02/09/2016

Nick at service was great, and Bill in sales was great, they actually care about the customer and actually show it ......that's why we drive over 70 miles round trip to buy and have service work done at Derry Brothers Ford in Iowa city Iowa!! Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super service

by alex9mm on 12/16/2015

did a great job and even washed the car . also very fast on the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good work Deery Bros

by jrhildner on 10/19/2015

Everything on this service trip went as planned. My service trips to Deery usually go this easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic experience

by Tradman9643 on 08/08/2015

I recently purchased a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid and I absolutely love it. It took me over 5 months going from dealer to dealer. The sales man at Deery sold my mom her car and loved her experience. I worked with the same sales man. I went back to Deery over 4 times without any pressure to buy. They just wanted me to find the right car for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made great

by smart52240 on 07/21/2015

I told the salesman that I had researched my trade in and the car I was interested in and only wanted to know the exact amount of the check they would need for me to drive it off the lot. How surprising to be given just that and at a price that I believed to be great. There was no oops we forgot a fee or the car didn't include something we talked about when it was time to pay. That was after working with me to find what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience again

by JMYZ250 on 05/05/2015

Everything from shopping to the sales write up, the way the truck was cleaned for delivery to the explanation of the awesome features was excellent! That's why I buy local, from the team at DEERY BROTHERS FORD LINCOLN. They're just great people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

a pleasant experience at a car dealership

by roberrh on 04/16/2015

We purchased a 2014 ford focus. The salesman was professional and friendly and answered all our questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Will always come here for service

by kseidl on 03/09/2015

The guys in service are always so friendly and helpful, and they let me know what their recommendations are without being pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eceptional service

by Mikkit on 02/28/2015

From the moment we stepped on the lot at Deery there was someone there to help. There was no pressure. The sales man Bill listened to me and found exactly what I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. My family has now bought 4 vehicles at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honestly a nice dealership

by veteranhawk on 10/01/2014

I rarely write these reviews but Deery Ford and in particular Kayvon and Bill really are nice salesman who don't pressure you at all. Its my second car I've purchased from this dealership, a Focus was my first and now I upgraded to the Fusion. Great car and nice dealership. !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

40k serivce

by TomWithTaurus on 06/29/2014

All work was done on time, as expected and in a professional manner. Will continue to use this service department for the life of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

