Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln
Was very good
by 01/08/2022on
They have to know this dealership has special people they working friendly, they are helping you and advicing you, specialy Mical, he I brilliant.
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 07/12/2017on
Kayvon is an Outstanding Salesman! No pressure! Understands the customers needs and wants in the car buying experience. Buying a car should not be a difficult process, and at Deery Brothers it's not!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for 2015 Fusion
by 07/02/2017on
I called a couple of days prior to schedule an appointment before we left for a trip. Our service mileage was getting close so wanted to get it serviced before we left. They worked us into their schedule so we could have it done in time. The staff has always been very accommodating for working with my schedule at work. We are very satisfied and happy that we do business there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 F250
by 05/16/2017on
We had another positive experience purchasing our 2017 F250 at Deery Brothers Ford in Iowa City. This is our second purchase at Deery and we are very pleased. Sales, parts and service all exceeded our expectations with the numerous requests we had. Our next vehickle purchase will, without a doubt, be from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My escape's new issue
by 03/03/2017on
I was having a check engine light come on over and over so I called mike at deery and he had me bring it in right away. They found my transmission hose thing was closed and not opening and a oil leak. They got me a rental and got it fixed right away. They were awesome for explaining it to me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln Iowa City
by 12/15/2016on
Matt the sales guy was very knowledgeable - did appropriate followup. Sales Manager was also excellent - straightforward and honest. Finance guy was also good - especially for the finance guy (have had bad experiences with finance guy).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation.
by 11/07/2016on
Deery was very helpful in setting up my appointment as I had a day planned with a friend. They had me drop off our Fusion, and they worked it in throughout the day and had it ready for me at 3 pm, so I could make an appointment at 3:30. Very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1999 Lincoln Town car
by 09/22/2016on
Got me in for a tune-up. Consulted several times by e-mail about what I wanted done and how much it would cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Every body was extremely friendly and helpful
by 06/02/2016on
I didn't feel any pressure and felt they were really trying to do what was best for me. They took their time and had me drive several vehicles before I decided. I was given time to do research and make a decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great sales staff
by 04/04/2016on
The dealer did not have the truck I wanted in stock but the located the vehicle at another dealer and they were able to offer the same deal and even had the car delivered .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!!
by 02/09/2016on
Nick at service was great, and Bill in sales was great, they actually care about the customer and actually show it ......that's why we drive over 70 miles round trip to buy and have service work done at Derry Brothers Ford in Iowa city Iowa!! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super service
by 12/16/2015on
did a great job and even washed the car . also very fast on the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good work Deery Bros
by 10/19/2015on
Everything on this service trip went as planned. My service trips to Deery usually go this easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience
by 08/08/2015on
I recently purchased a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid and I absolutely love it. It took me over 5 months going from dealer to dealer. The sales man at Deery sold my mom her car and loved her experience. I worked with the same sales man. I went back to Deery over 4 times without any pressure to buy. They just wanted me to find the right car for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying made great
by 07/21/2015on
I told the salesman that I had researched my trade in and the car I was interested in and only wanted to know the exact amount of the check they would need for me to drive it off the lot. How surprising to be given just that and at a price that I believed to be great. There was no oops we forgot a fee or the car didn't include something we talked about when it was time to pay. That was after working with me to find what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience again
by 05/05/2015on
Everything from shopping to the sales write up, the way the truck was cleaned for delivery to the explanation of the awesome features was excellent! That's why I buy local, from the team at DEERY BROTHERS FORD LINCOLN. They're just great people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
a pleasant experience at a car dealership
by 04/16/2015on
We purchased a 2014 ford focus. The salesman was professional and friendly and answered all our questions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will always come here for service
by 03/09/2015on
The guys in service are always so friendly and helpful, and they let me know what their recommendations are without being pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eceptional service
by 02/28/2015on
From the moment we stepped on the lot at Deery there was someone there to help. There was no pressure. The sales man Bill listened to me and found exactly what I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. My family has now bought 4 vehicles at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honestly a nice dealership
by 10/01/2014on
I rarely write these reviews but Deery Ford and in particular Kayvon and Bill really are nice salesman who don't pressure you at all. Its my second car I've purchased from this dealership, a Focus was my first and now I upgraded to the Fusion. Great car and nice dealership. !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
40k serivce
by 06/29/2014on
All work was done on time, as expected and in a professional manner. Will continue to use this service department for the life of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
