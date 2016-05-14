3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The dealership itself is fairly nice and the staff are more than accommodating. I used to have my '02 Civic maintained here (years ago) and thought it was an okay/less than average at times experience. As for buying cars, I looked at the following cars: Cherokee, CRV, Rav4, Outback and some others to a lesser extent. Now I ended up going w/ the Cherokee but I shopped around and got my best numbers on all of them and Smart Honda stands out. The vehicle MSRP I was looking at was ~30k and advertised at about 28.5k by most dealers. I wouldn't usually write a review on a car I didn't buy, but I was seriously insulted by how this dealership treated me, I couldn't help but notice at all the older people and soccer moms who have little/outdated know-how in the dealership. So, as I said I was treated very well for the everything up until we talked numbers (including a great test drive). While I wasn't sold on the car I did want to know what the local Honda dealership was at w/ the car (I had found prices elsewhere and simply wanted to test drive the vehicle at this point and see how it matched up with the rest). They offered me $500 off MSRP. I was stunned, they then acted as if it was a done deal and started to work on monthly payments and taxes etc. This may work w/ senoir citizens, but I wasn't very happy w/ that. Now, this car is advertised at almost $2k off MSRP on the websites of most dealers. So, I told them I've shopping around and can see the vehicle is advertised at substantially cheaper than what they're selling it for. Now, I told them ahead of time I was test driving these multiple vehicles. They started to tell me about how great the Honda CRV is and how horrible the other brands are. I was in shock, it's as if they didn't even register what I had said. So, while I was offended I'm a mild mannered guy and figured I might as well see what they're best price is just to know. I pulled it up on the phone and then told them the best price I had and where. They didn't bother to respond and at this point honestly moved on from insulting the Rav4 to Cherokee. The salesperson was a nice guy, throughout (mostly stepped aside) but wow the finance people had some unrealistic expectations. I told them I found this unbecoming and left. If you come here shop around and consider the Honda dealership in Ames, IA (It's the closest alternative) as well. You can still have it serviced here even if you buy elsewhere. Just something to keep in mind. Regardless, I found my expirence to be unique and can't believe it. If you simply don't want to sell your cars beneath MSRP (always aim for below invoice guys) then simply say so, no reason to behave this way. I would not have written my review if they had simply said they did not want to come down on their profit margins. Read more