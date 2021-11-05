Pat McGrath Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Pat McGrath Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New TRX purchase!
by 05/11/2021on
Brady got a hold of me within 15 min of “building one” on the Dodge website, I wasn’t expecting being able to get one at all! We built one and ordered it the next day and 6 days later one of almost an exact build I had showed up! He contacted me and we got it all done and I drove it home within 2 hrs 👍🏽 No one was overly pushy with warranty’s and just wanted to make sure I was happy with everything. Thanks again Brady!
Easy and Reliable
by 01/07/2021on
As an out of state buyer, Braden and the team made the process of purchasing a used Ram 1500 seamless. Through videos and phone, I was able to find the vehicle I wanted and they made it happen. Being out of state they were able to deliver the vehicle a few days after purchase. Definitely recommend!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 07/12/2015on
I had an excellent experience overall purchasing a new vehicle from this dealer. I had performed extensive research prior to purchasing. I found the staff very knowledgeable, confident, and friendly. I had researched pricing and solicited best purchase prices from numerous dealers, and the deal offered here was among the best. There were no unexpected or hidden fees, and there doc fees were the lowest quoted. The entire process was well organized, relaxed, expedient, and reassuring. This was my first time at this dealership. I've had many dealership purchasing experiences previously, and this ranks among the best. I would certainly do business here again. I would highly recommend considering this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My very pleasant experience
by 12/10/2013on
My overall experience with this dealer was positive from the start. Kirk B. was highly responsive and worked very hard to earn my business and my trust. Every stage of the transaction was handled with precision, respect, and well timed. This was without one of the most positive new car buying experiences I've had in a good long while. I highly recommend Pat McGrath Dodge Country to anyone who is looking for a new of used automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a horrible time
by 11/15/2011on
I Attempted to trade in my SUV at pat mcgrath dodge country we went in and picked out a car after we decided on a 2012 dodge durango we went home to get our trade vehicle, we arrive back at the dealership I pull in and get plowed over by an employee driving the car I was looking to purchase. The employee came speeding through the lot rammed into the front side of my SUV practically ripping the hood off spun my car 90 degrees in the parking lot mind you where there are customers and employees walking around. He admitted full fault for the accident to myself my husband as well as the reporting police officer and now the dealership managers etc do not want to do anything to make it right no reasonable offers on a replacement car nothing they attempted to offer the same deal I was offered prior to this horrible event . A dealer for the people???? Yeah they are all for you until you sign the paper then they couldn't care less they are only concerned with making a buck they do not care at all about customer service. G Mcgrath has made attempts at minimizing the magnitude of this event and frankly insulted my intelligence by offering less than satisfactory manipulations of what is meant to be a car deal. He seems to not grasp the events that occurred and shows no remorse for the actions of his staff and luckily it was just a vehicle that was destroyed yes I was hurt but will live what would have happened if a pedestrian was walking in the path of this employee or heaven forbid another customer was there with their child viewing cars. G Mcgrath does not seem to understand or care that AN EMPLOYEE ACTING WITH NO REGARD FOR SAFETY PLOWED INTO A CUSTOMERS PERSONAL CAR AND THE DEALERSHIP IS DOING NOTHING TO MAKE IT RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is a case of gross negligence on their behalf, who ever thinks they would go to a dealership and get their car plowed over. I would at the very least expect a reasonable deal on a car but god really same deal as prior to your employee running into me and causing huge amounts of damage really. I will be taking my business else where as well as reporting this business I highly recommend STAY AWAY HORRIBLE CUSTOMERS SERVICE.... Also the deal they are trying to make to me trading in the van for 21 and all that seems to be real unreasonable given the surrounding circumstances because they have the same van with more miles listed on their website for 26 so they are still looking to make money off of us and they are doing nothing to make this right. were just informed by the dealership because we spoke up and brought to light their negligence (by writing an accurate account of the events) they WILL NOT be making this incident right and will never sell us another car all because we spoke up and brought to light them trying to brush this serious situation under the rug with a less than fair offer. And we were also informed that the body shop there will not be making an attempt to fix my car that they hit if that is what needs to be done. Way to provide customer service and stand behind your products and service. A dealer for the people until they do you wrong then your on your own. Thanks Gavin.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
