1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I Attempted to trade in my SUV at pat mcgrath dodge country we went in and picked out a car after we decided on a 2012 dodge durango we went home to get our trade vehicle, we arrive back at the dealership I pull in and get plowed over by an employee driving the car I was looking to purchase. The employee came speeding through the lot rammed into the front side of my SUV practically ripping the hood off spun my car 90 degrees in the parking lot mind you where there are customers and employees walking around. He admitted full fault for the accident to myself my husband as well as the reporting police officer and now the dealership managers etc do not want to do anything to make it right no reasonable offers on a replacement car nothing they attempted to offer the same deal I was offered prior to this horrible event . A dealer for the people???? Yeah they are all for you until you sign the paper then they couldn't care less they are only concerned with making a buck they do not care at all about customer service. G Mcgrath has made attempts at minimizing the magnitude of this event and frankly insulted my intelligence by offering less than satisfactory manipulations of what is meant to be a car deal. He seems to not grasp the events that occurred and shows no remorse for the actions of his staff and luckily it was just a vehicle that was destroyed yes I was hurt but will live what would have happened if a pedestrian was walking in the path of this employee or heaven forbid another customer was there with their child viewing cars. G Mcgrath does not seem to understand or care that AN EMPLOYEE ACTING WITH NO REGARD FOR SAFETY PLOWED INTO A CUSTOMERS PERSONAL CAR AND THE DEALERSHIP IS DOING NOTHING TO MAKE IT RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is a case of gross negligence on their behalf, who ever thinks they would go to a dealership and get their car plowed over. I would at the very least expect a reasonable deal on a car but god really same deal as prior to your employee running into me and causing huge amounts of damage really. I will be taking my business else where as well as reporting this business I highly recommend STAY AWAY HORRIBLE CUSTOMERS SERVICE.... Also the deal they are trying to make to me trading in the van for 21 and all that seems to be real unreasonable given the surrounding circumstances because they have the same van with more miles listed on their website for 26 so they are still looking to make money off of us and they are doing nothing to make this right. were just informed by the dealership because we spoke up and brought to light their negligence (by writing an accurate account of the events) they WILL NOT be making this incident right and will never sell us another car all because we spoke up and brought to light them trying to brush this serious situation under the rug with a less than fair offer. And we were also informed that the body shop there will not be making an attempt to fix my car that they hit if that is what needs to be done. Way to provide customer service and stand behind your products and service. A dealer for the people until they do you wrong then your on your own. Thanks Gavin..... Read more