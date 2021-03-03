5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I came in for a routine oil change and it was discovered I needed a new high pressure fuel pump for the third time. Parts were on hand and tech was available so it was replaced that same day. Hats off to Beth Hadenfeldt, your service manager and the staff that fixed my vehicle in a timely manner. Customer service was excellent from the time I pulled into the service bay until I picked up my vehicle later in the day. Too bad I don't feel the same way with my 2013 Equinox. I've lost total confidence in the reliability with the vehicle. This is the third high pressure fuel pump that has been installed on the vehicle since I purchased it new from Pat McGrath on 5-6-13. I spoke with JB, the salesman, to see if the Pat McGrath dealership can go to bat for me with GM so I can get rid of the vehicle and get some compensation in the process. If that's not the case I think I will be looking for a different vehicle and it won't be a Chevy Equinox or any GM products. Might go back to Toyota. Read more