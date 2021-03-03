Pat McGrath Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Pat McGrath Chevrolet
2019 Chevy Trail Boss
by 03/03/2021on
Our salesman Jack was very thorough in meeting our needs in the truck we were interested in. He also went through all the features of our new vehicle. Peter the finance guy went through all of our finance options. He was very knowledgeable and friendly to work with. We will definitely be back when it's the wife's turn for a new vehicle. :) Thanks for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing!
by 10/27/2020on
Dayton helped me purchase my first car from a dealership, l was pretty nervous in the beginning because I have never had a car payment but he helped me find a great deal for a much newer and reliable vehicle just in time for the scary Iowa weather, now I’ll feel much safer on the road this winter and I’m glad to be a part of the McGrath family, thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/07/2016on
Andy and Paul have been great to work with, definitely one of the best buying experiences that I have had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Software Update
by 12/24/2015on
My auto advisor knew exacually what I needed and completed the service expeditiously, on schedule and under the quote I received
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable staff
by 12/23/2015on
My 3500 HD Silverado was fixed right and fixed fast, correctly the first time, unlike other dealers !! Fast, friendly, knowledgeable, and courteous staff in the diesel department. Russ Filip is the man for all your diesel truck issues !! I will be back !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 12/19/2015on
I was dropping my car off the night before as I couldn't early in the morning for my scheduled appointment. Beth said she could have the service done right away if I wanted to wait for it that night. I said great, I was out in less than 40 minutes and didn't have to try to come back and pick up my car in the morning. Thank you Beth
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Equinox owner
by 12/18/2015on
I came in for a routine oil change and it was discovered I needed a new high pressure fuel pump for the third time. Parts were on hand and tech was available so it was replaced that same day. Hats off to Beth Hadenfeldt, your service manager and the staff that fixed my vehicle in a timely manner. Customer service was excellent from the time I pulled into the service bay until I picked up my vehicle later in the day. Too bad I don't feel the same way with my 2013 Equinox. I've lost total confidence in the reliability with the vehicle. This is the third high pressure fuel pump that has been installed on the vehicle since I purchased it new from Pat McGrath on 5-6-13. I spoke with JB, the salesman, to see if the Pat McGrath dealership can go to bat for me with GM so I can get rid of the vehicle and get some compensation in the process. If that's not the case I think I will be looking for a different vehicle and it won't be a Chevy Equinox or any GM products. Might go back to Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall dissapointment
by 11/30/2015on
Chris was great, I was a little disappointed that I had scheduled to get a recall fixed and when I got there was told the parts were not in so now I will have to take more time and not have a car when the parts come in so my car can be fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 11/05/2015on
went in for oil change, but they then found new brakes were needed, since winter soon approaching decided to have them replaced. Always have had a good experience with them..thats why I continue to purchase my vehicles from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 11/04/2015on
Service team is always attentive to what I want done and let's me know if they find anything else during inspection. They are always quick and efficient about completing my truck in a timely manner as I live 40 minutes from the dealership and I wait for my truck to get completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/31/2015on
Service writer Eric is great to work with I always have a great day after working with him thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My car buying experience was such a breeze!
by 10/28/2015on
Amazing staff that made my car buying process a breeze! Marvin McNutt was so helpful and really put my mind at ease. He put forth such an effort to build a relationship with me and I truly believe he was always looking out for my best interests. For anyone that is in the market for buying a car, I will definitely send them to Pat McGrath Chevyland and tell them to ask for Marvin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Monte Carlo
by 10/23/2015on
Eric knew exactly what I needed done when I explained I was taking the car on trip to Florida! Thanks to all who got me ready! I'm sorry I missed Beth, hope she's feeling better! I took the shuttle to the mall handled my shopping , called for return shuttle. So prompt! Gosh it all went so good! Thank you team McGrath.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Work Completed!
by 10/16/2015on
I really enjoy working with Russ, his professionalism and expertise allow me to feel very comfortable with all my vehicle services at McGrath's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pre Winter Maintenance
by 10/12/2015on
It was so simple, I made my appointment online and was able to get in the same day. I got a call when it was done and I was able to have the option to pick it up the next day. My tire sensor didn't pick up the new pressure so I took it back in and it was looked at and fixed immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Roxie Service Work
by 10/07/2015on
Service adviser, Erik, takes good care of keeping me informed on what needs to be done. He knows I name my vehicles and keeps great records of what my "Foxie Roxie the Equinoxie" needs. Everyone is always very courteous and friendly, which makes a trip for service work very pleasant. Oh, and keeping the coffee pots going sure doesn't hurt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 10/07/2015on
Jared found the Silverado I wanted, and ran it thru detailing, before I arrived. TJ completed an acceptable trade in value for my 08 Silverado and competitive price for the new one. Bailey provided competitive financing and warranty coverage options. Scott explained how to operate and set up all the new features. EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!
Service appt
by 10/03/2015on
Beth made my service appointment as good as possible. It is never fun to be told you have to spend a bunch of money but Beth explained everything and let me know why they were recommending particular service items. Very comforting to know Beth is looking out for me and not just recommending service that might not be needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First non-warrenty service
by 09/25/2015on
As always, I received prompt, friendly attention and service. i would, however like to see less of you. ( i was in just last month for another issue).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 09/18/2015on
Everyone was very prompt,friendly,and thoroughly explained what they were going to do. I asked that I be called before any repairs were made and they did. The shuttle service was very much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service Repair
by 09/03/2015on
Eric was very helpful and kept me informed of the repair process the entire time! He gave me great customer service and would want to go to him again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments