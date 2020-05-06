Amazing service, was not disappointed.
Tyler was very informative and helpful and I never felt pressured. I was very happy with my deal. Highly reccomend.
Overall the experience was wonderful, they were very helpful and willing to come to an agreement with the final price. Was very knowledgeable about everything.
May 9, 2020
Thanks to Scott, Tim, and Jake for making this purchase a pleasant experience.
Back into a gt
Thanks to Luke at Dewey Ford for making my buying experience easy and fun.Thats why I prefer the dealership.And the finance dept gets a big thumbs up,very professional and fast.
2017 Ford Fusion
I can’t say enough how great Jason was throughout the entire process. He was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and patient. Couldn’t have asked for a better salesman.
Very Satisfied
We had a particular vehicle picked out from their website and made appointment to go see it. Came prepared for a fight over extra dealer fees and upselling. No fight was needed. We agreed on the price and that was it. Just the reasonable doc fees and no pressure to take the offered add-ons.
Great experience
Loved my salesman he showed me everything I needed to know about my new vehicle. Great staff and experience thank you Dewey Ford .
Purchase Certified F-150
I bought my previous truck at Dewey and came back to trade in and purchase a new truck. Everyone from Kevin, Chris, mike and Casey were always helpful took the time to help me decide what I wanted and what I could afford. Dewey really makes you feel like a valued customer whether you are buying new, used or pre-owned certified. Will come back when I want another truck!!
Great experience
I met with a sales representative and told him what I wanted. He showed me my options. We drove a couple of trucks and made a deal. I had been pre approved so paperwork was quick and easy. Delivery was fast. Salesman showed me around the truck and answered my questions. Second vehicle I have purchased here. Highly recommend.
Fantastic experience
It was a wonderful experience. Everyone that I dealt with was knowledgeable, courteous, and friendly. I would highly recommend them.
Absolutely amazing service
I am in disbelief right now. Every person I met at Dewey today while buying my new Escape was professional, fun, had a smile on their face, and was super friendly. They went out of their way to make my payment work for me, gave me a wonderful deal on my trade in, and got me into the car of my dreams. I would recommend Dewey Ford to anyone.
Great deal, treated with respect
Very impressed with this dealership- I bought a car last year from their new car Ford competitor in Des Moines and it was a horrible experience. Here at Dewey Ford,I felt comfortable and knew they were doing everything possible to get met exactly the car I wanted at a very fair price aling with financing. Ended up buying a 2018 Ford Escape and love it!
car sale not recommended
Complete waste of my valuable time. They acted like they were doing me a favor offering thousands under trade in value and an interest rate for sub par credit. I do not recommend anyone seeing this dealer, they are a joke and true definition of a stealership.
Very professional and friendly
From Harley the sales manager to Kory the truck specialist to Tim the financial guru the experience couldnt have been better. They all treated me like an old acquaintance.
Great Service
We purchased a 2016 F350 Superduty from Ed Myers at Dewey Ford. Ed did a superb job of providing information and superior service. He listened to our wants and needs and found the truck we were looking for without high pressure tactics or other negative sales approaches. The sales manager Steve did a great job communicating with us and made sure we had all the info we needed to make a smart decision.
Wonderful service and great honest salesman and finance team
I received full payoff on the car I traded and and a low apr thanks to the guys a Dewey they have a repeat customer in me thanks guys😀
Honest salesmen
Worked with Jason Olson and he did a great job helping me find a new F-150. He was honest and upfront about everything. I felt very comfortable with the purchase.
Great experience
Recently purchased a '16 F150 I found searching the web. I was contacted the same day (Saturday) and the following Monday afternoon all paperwork was done. The salesman was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. The floor manager was equally as accommodating. Working with the finance manager was also a reassuring experience. All in all it was a Great Experience. I would not hesitate to do business there it recommend others to them.
New car experience
Joe Green was our sales consultant and he did an outstanding job listening to what we wanted and needed. It is our second time working with him and we would refer him to anyone looking to buy from Dewey Ford! Excellent service all around!
New F-250
Ed was very helpful selecting the truck I wanted for towing and explaining how to use it's features. The entire process went smoothly.
Easy to work with
Kevin listened to my needs and worked with me to find the right vehicle. Smooth transaction. Highly recommend!