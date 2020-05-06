Dewey Ford

3055 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dewey Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
sales Rating

Amazing service, was not disappointed.

by Bobbie on 06/05/2020

Tyler was very informative and helpful and I never felt pressured. I was very happy with my deal. Highly reccomend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

purchase

by Karla on 07/06/2020

Overall the experience was wonderful, they were very helpful and willing to come to an agreement with the final price. Was very knowledgeable about everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

May 9, 2020

by Jon Hubbert on 05/10/2020

Thanks to Scott, Tim, and Jake for making this purchase a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Back into a gt

by Mustang gt on 03/26/2020

Thanks to Luke at Dewey Ford for making my buying experience easy and fun.Thats why I prefer the dealership.And the finance dept gets a big thumbs up,very professional and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2017 Ford Fusion

by 2017 Ford Fusion on 02/03/2020

I can’t say enough how great Jason was throughout the entire process. He was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and patient. Couldn’t have asked for a better salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by DG on 01/09/2020

We had a particular vehicle picked out from their website and made appointment to go see it. Came prepared for a fight over extra dealer fees and upselling. No fight was needed. We agreed on the price and that was it. Just the reasonable doc fees and no pressure to take the offered add-ons.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Charity Kline on 12/30/2019

Loved my salesman he showed me everything I needed to know about my new vehicle. Great staff and experience thank you Dewey Ford .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase Certified F-150

by SYoung on 09/05/2019

I bought my previous truck at Dewey and came back to trade in and purchase a new truck. Everyone from Kevin, Chris, mike and Casey were always helpful took the time to help me decide what I wanted and what I could afford. Dewey really makes you feel like a valued customer whether you are buying new, used or pre-owned certified. Will come back when I want another truck!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by LocalResident on 07/12/2019

I met with a sales representative and told him what I wanted. He showed me my options. We drove a couple of trucks and made a deal. I had been pre approved so paperwork was quick and easy. Delivery was fast. Salesman showed me around the truck and answered my questions. Second vehicle I have purchased here. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic experience

by reisingranch on 03/08/2019

It was a wonderful experience. Everyone that I dealt with was knowledgeable, courteous, and friendly. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Absolutely amazing service

by Teener1121 on 02/17/2019

I am in disbelief right now. Every person I met at Dewey today while buying my new Escape was professional, fun, had a smile on their face, and was super friendly. They went out of their way to make my payment work for me, gave me a wonderful deal on my trade in, and got me into the car of my dreams. I would recommend Dewey Ford to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great deal, treated with respect

by AttorneyZahra on 10/02/2018

Very impressed with this dealership- I bought a car last year from their new car Ford competitor in Des Moines and it was a horrible experience. Here at Dewey Ford,I felt comfortable and knew they were doing everything possible to get met exactly the car I wanted at a very fair price aling with financing. Ended up buying a 2018 Ford Escape and love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

car sale not recommended

by paulbuff on 08/15/2018

Complete waste of my valuable time. They acted like they were doing me a favor offering thousands under trade in value and an interest rate for sub par credit. I do not recommend anyone seeing this dealer, they are a joke and true definition of a stealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Very professional and friendly

by BubbaMan on 08/13/2018

From Harley the sales manager to Kory the truck specialist to Tim the financial guru the experience couldnt have been better. They all treated me like an old acquaintance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by TruckDad on 07/30/2018

We purchased a 2016 F350 Superduty from Ed Myers at Dewey Ford. Ed did a superb job of providing information and superior service. He listened to our wants and needs and found the truck we were looking for without high pressure tactics or other negative sales approaches. The sales manager Steve did a great job communicating with us and made sure we had all the info we needed to make a smart decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful service and great honest salesman and finance team

by AshtonDavis5 on 07/16/2018

I received full payoff on the car I traded and and a low apr thanks to the guys a Dewey they have a repeat customer in me thanks guys&#128512;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honest salesmen

by dc123456 on 07/07/2018

Worked with Jason Olson and he did a great job helping me find a new F-150. He was honest and upfront about everything. I felt very comfortable with the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by ds50450 on 12/05/2017

Recently purchased a '16 F150 I found searching the web. I was contacted the same day (Saturday) and the following Monday afternoon all paperwork was done. The salesman was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. The floor manager was equally as accommodating. Working with the finance manager was also a reassuring experience. All in all it was a Great Experience. I would not hesitate to do business there it recommend others to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car experience

by Nielsens on 11/19/2017

Joe Green was our sales consultant and he did an outstanding job listening to what we wanted and needed. It is our second time working with him and we would refer him to anyone looking to buy from Dewey Ford! Excellent service all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New F-250

by Chaparral5 on 04/29/2017

Ed was very helpful selecting the truck I wanted for towing and explaining how to use it's features. The entire process went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy to work with

by bjy50131 on 01/10/2017

Kevin listened to my needs and worked with me to find the right vehicle. Smooth transaction. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
